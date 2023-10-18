A fine piece of investigative reporting. The trans madness won’t end, imo, until the culpable medical professionals are successfully sued for malpractice and appropriate, apolitical, standards for the diagnosis and care of trans people are implemented. Only the real prospect of hefty civil, and perhaps criminal, penalties will dissuade the ideologues. Perhaps Unherd might consider an article on avenues for legal recourse for children harmed by ideologically driven physicians.
A huge amount of credit must be granted to Kathleen Stock for this thorough review of the existing state of these services, alongside Unherd for its part in commissioning and publishing this review.
It’s been said before, but when she lost her tenure at the University of Sussex, we gained someone with sufficient intellect, insight and sensitivity to provide searching analyses of many of our current cultural and now medical issues. On this latter point, the world of medicine is notoriously difficult for anyone not medically qualified to gain traction within; the nature of specialist services requires considerable study to gain even enough insight to be able to write about and discuss the critical issues authoritatively. I feel that KS has achieved this, though speaking as a former long-term NHS employee, i’d expect she should be prepared for the usual arrogant pushback by medical professionals who might disagree with her findings.
It’s noteworthy that no conclusions as such have been reached, but this review should require those charged with the provision of revised services to be more accountable. One of the key failures within this process following the as yet incomplete closure of the Tavistock Clinic seems to be the lack of expertise and accountability of those managers charged with recruitment for the new clinical hubs, something that doesn’t surprise me but is actually hugely problematic and worth challenging at the highest level of the NHS and government as to why this remains the case.
I look forward to hearing from KS again, as the service redevelopment moves on – I hesitate to use the term “progresses”.
Brilliant article from Kathleen Stock as usual, but thoroughly depressing. No surprise though; it’s like trying to get rid of knotweed.
And the number of private services all waiting to make a killing from these confused kids.
We need a British Matt Walsh to hold rallies outside these places and get them to close down.
Absolutely indispensable. Now, remind me who has been in government, well, pretty much forever these days. And who has been defining the paradigm by setting the economic agenda of every Government for nearer 50 years than 40.
