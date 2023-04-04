The legal system, though constituted under the rubric of Justice, can only be an agglomeration of human beings. That is, the foolish, the misguided, the self-interested, the careerist and the idealist — the same admixture found in you and me.

Hamlet lists one of the screaming tragedies of life as “the law’s delay”. All of the bitten have anguished that “surely there must be a better way”. And there may, but if it has been previously discovered, that knowledge is lost to us.

Those of us who have served as jurors realise: “Oh. There’s nobody here but us chickens…” We’re instructed to put prejudice aside, and rule on the facts as presented under the stringent rules of jurisprudence. But we are flawed and prejudiced, and many of the procedures we are instructed to follow are, of course, absurd. Again, the question presents itself: can’t we find a better way? Are we really going to set this depraved murderer free because of a technical error? Do we actually have to deprive this mother of her child because of some ancient statute? And so on.

Those of us who’ve experienced the jollity of the court in any capacity know that all parties, ourselves included, will scheme to exploit the absurdities, technicalities and ambiguities of the system to our benefit. We are constrained from too obvious transgression by fear of discovery and punishment; but all decisions, even by the Righteous, if such there be, will involve a calculus of the cost of an over-nice obedience to The Law.

Back in Vermont, in the Sixties, the Old-Timers used to refer to a fellow’s lawyers as His Liars — a designation in which there is more truth than fiction. At what point does a shading of evidence, or the gentle preparation of a witness, tick over from a healthy prosecution or defence into misconduct? The determination of that point is the lawyer’s main job, for success in which he’s lauded. That’s the Adversarial System, which in America’s case is what we got.

Two opposing attorneys, given the same rules of procedure, are put into the ring. The chance of one’s victory is reckoned equal to, but finally considered independent of, the actual merits of the case. The Old Texas Verdict had it: “not guilty, but don’t do it again”. We know its application was never limited to Texas, for the law can free both Jean Valjean and Teddy Kennedy, and isn’t life like that? Where there is law, there is injustice.

But what of actual Prosecutorial Misconduct, which is to say, misuse of those powers of the state devoted to persecution? The aim of the current legal thuggery is suppression of a politically threatening individual. Our democracy is no stranger to it. Gene Debs, the Socialist leader, was jailed in 1918 for his opposition to participation in the First World War. While imprisoned, he ran for president — and gained more than one million votes.

More recently, some pedestrians strolling outside the Capitol on January 6 were imprisoned, and many are still held without charge. It’s a tough world out there, and the Government isn’t unaware of the delights and uses of power; little has changed since ancient Sumer.

But, as Passover is here, we might ask: “why is this night different from all other nights?” Answer: the indictment of President Trump demolishes the line between prosecutorial sharp-practices and naked persecution. The fig leaf of judicial probity is, granted, often transparent. But its glib removal yesterday announces an advance past that last firewall against thuggery: shame.