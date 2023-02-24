Subscribe
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2 hours ago
“…what we have here is a clash of two religions. One of them is full of sanctimonious, swivel-eyed moral scolds, rooting out heresy and trying to indoctrinate everybody into their fantastic way of thinking. The other is a branch of Calvinism.” Brilliant, and worth the subscription for that alone. Thank you.
1 hour ago
I wonder what Anthony Trollope’s Mrs. Proudie, wife of the Bishop of Barchester, would think about all this.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe