What's the point of Prince Andrew? He is more than just a redundant spare BY Sarah Ditum . Andrew in 2000, a symbol of the Noughties. Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images Sarah Ditum is a columnist, critic and feature writer. February 15, 2022 This article was originally published on August 11, 2021. What's the point of Prince Andrew? I don't ask this only to be cruel, although there is an obvious cruelty in suggesting that an actual person might be pointless. But Prince Andrew isn't just a person — he's also a prince, elevated by birth to a strange prominence in an institution that turned out to have no need of him. He’s the redundant spare, not even useful for making dynastic alliances, since there are no royal houses left worth allying with; and anyway, diplomacy by human meat market was out of fashion before he was born. He doesn’t even have the dignity of being a working royal, since 2019 when he stepped back from all public duties over his “association” with the late sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Although Prince Andrew remains close to the Queen, the exact nature of that “association” continues to hang rancidly over the royal family. Was he just hanging around with Epstein, or did he — as Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Guiffre states in a lawsuit filed on Monday — take part in the sexual abuse of teenage girls? Was he somehow ignorant of everything he was adjacent to, or actually corrupt? Stupid, or degenerate? (Prince Andrew denies Guiffre’s claims.) There’s a photo of Prince Andrew from 2001 with then 17-year-old Guiffre. She beams at the camera, long blonde hair hanging below her collarbone and a flash of midriff exposed; he stands side-on, arm around her waist, adult fingers touching bare childish skin, an expression of dazed expectation on his face like a man who can’t believe his luck. And in the background, Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly groomed and recruited the girls (Maxwell denies this), smiling happily — the smile of a complacent friend or a satisfied madam, depending on what you choose to read into it. Suggested readingWhy Jeffrey Epstein deserves to be forgottenBy Louise Perry Prince Andrew’s response to this photo has been to suggest that it has been “doctored”, claiming: “I am not one to, as it were, hug.” (Pictures of him taken at various nightclubs suggest that he is very much one to, as it were, hug.) As defences go, it’s only marginally less hard to swallow than the Pizza Express alibi or the claim he cannot sweat. Still, you can understand his desperation to argue it away: twenty years on, the picture looks grotesque, his age an obscenity next to Guiffre’s youth. Would it have looked that way at the time it was taken? The millennium was a strange, unsettled moment for talking about girls and sex. On the one hand, the tabloids had picked out paedophiles as the villains of the moment (the apotheosis of this came in 2000, when a paediatrician’s home was vandalised with graffiti reading “paedo”: police confirmed that the perpetrators had confused the job with the crime). On the other, the titillating concept of the “barely legal” girl was firmly established in pornography and spilling over into popular culture. And at the same time, the American evangelical movement had been doing its part for the fetishisation of virginity by promoting “abstinence-only” education and coaxing teens into wearing “promise rings” that showed their commitment to no sex before marriage. Britney Spears wore one: it seemed to be taken less as an assertion of her innocence than as a provocation to those who fantasised about despoiling her. More from this authorMatt Hancock's casual crueltyBy Sarah Ditum In 2000, a businessman allegedly offered Britney $7.5m for the honour of deflowering her. Two years later, the DJ Chris Moyles was chatting about another teenage singer’s virginity on his Radio 1 show: on the day Charlotte Church turned 16, he volunteered to “lead her through the forest of sexuality”. (Moyles was censured by the Broadcasting Standards Commission, but he kept his job.) The physical ideal of the late twentieth century and early noughties was nymphet-esque — slim hips, pert tits and, most important of all, a set of taut and unstretchmarked abdominals to make clear that all fecundity was as yet untested. The line of girl and woman was blurred and blurred again. In an early Kate Moss photoshoot that I’d see regularly on halls of residence walls later, the then sixteen-year-old model wears nothing but black knickers, stockings and heels, and holds a teddy bear to cover her breasts. The taboo on underage sex was strong enough to make the idea of breaking it exciting, and no stronger. Even the wholly un-edgy indie band Travis (a kind of John the Baptist before Coldplay’s arrival as the Jesus of inoffensive guitar music) had a song called “U16 Girls”. Prince Andrew now denies that he visited West End nightclub Tramps with Guiffre. But if he’d been there in the late 80s, he could have shared the dancefloor with Rolling Stone Bill Wyman and his girlfriend Mandy Smith — she was thirteen when they got together, and he was 47. When the relationship became public after she reached the age of consent, it was treated as a joke rather than a sex offence, with him the randy old man and her the canny little starfucker. Friends of the couple from that era look back and feel ashamed for turning a blind eye, but still, they turned a blind eye. When, in 2012, the extent of Jimmy Savile’s predations became obvious and the complicity of the BBC undeniable, journalist Rachel Cooke wrote this in the Observer: “Our outrage, in truth, has little to do with any institution, however remiss. It’s born of bewilderment that something so terrible could be in plain sight. Why, we wonder, did we not notice? Yet even this idea, if you unpick it, is kind of phoney.” What Savile was had always been obvious. But for decades, it was seen as an ugly but acceptable peccadillo for a man to have sex with a girl. And then, one day, it wasn’t seen that way at all anymore. Suggested readingThe emptiness of EvilBy Terry Eagleton How we think about age, power and sex has changed immeasurably over the last decades. When I saw the revival of David Mamet’s sexual harassment drama Oleanna — currently running in London — it seemed flat, despite the sparring dialogue. In 1992, when the play debuted, audiences saw genuine ambiguity in the relationship between a professor and his wounded female student. Did he cross the line? Was she coaxed into seeing herself as a victim of campus politics? In 2021, the moment he steps up behind her and places his hands on her shoulders, he’s lost. We know, now, that a tutor doesn’t touch a student that way. Even if she’s technically an adult, her comparative youth and institutional inferiority are blatant. The violation is unarguable. What a shock, I suppose, to be one of the men around whom this cultural shift took place. To be, say, Jeffrey Epstein, who in 2008 used a plea bargain to wriggle out of being prosecuted for procuring a minor for prostitution, and was able to return to his life of wealth and high-rolling connection, until in 2019 he found himself imprisoned and facing a similar set of charges all over again. The taint of connection with Epstein spilled out, with Prince Andrew alongside Bill Gates and the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret in the list of those whose reputations have turned to dirt. Epstein’s suicide hastened the civil suits such as the one against Prince Andrew, which would otherwise have had to wait for the criminal trial to conclude. It also made them more urgent: from the perspective of Epstein’s victims, with him dead, they must look to the living for someone to hold accountable. For Guiffre, suing Prince Andrew is the next best thing to justice. So maybe this will be the point of Prince Andrew. This girl was SEVENTEEN not 12. In the UK that is above the age of consent and there is no sense Andrew is going for 'a child' in the way that a paedophile would. Maybe he did shag her or maybe he didn't. The fact is there is no evidence that could prove it either way, and no evidence that could prove intent to sleep with an underage girl or knowledge she was underage (underage in America anyway) or that she was being trafficked, which also isn't proven. The photo proves nothing. So he met her at a party and posed for a picture with her, so what? Famous guys get that kind of request all the time. I have a picture like that of me with a few celebrities, it doesn't mean anything. She doesn't look scared or unhappy either. I also notice that as someone who claims to have been trafficked to multiple rich famous men that Andrew is the only one she has named. Why? I'm not a royalist and I'm no fan of Andrew but if I look objectively this is a very thin story and, unless there is some bombshell of evidence we haven't seen, would be very hard to prove in a court after so much time. But it is very good for filling column inches and a great way to have a dig at the 'white supremacist' monarchy. And call me cynical but this woman seems to be enjoying talking about her oppression a bit too much and gaining a bit too much financially for me to assume she's doing this entirely for justice and victims of abuse. So he met her at a party and posed for a picture with her, so what? Famous guys get that kind of request all the time. I have a picture like that of me with a few celebrities, it doesn’t mean anything. She doesn’t look scared or unhappy either. I also notice that as someone who claims to have been trafficked to multiple rich famous men that Andrew is the only one she has named. Why? I’m not a royalist and I’m no fan of Andrew but if I look objectively this is a very thin story and, unless there is some bombshell of evidence we haven’t seen, would be very hard to prove in a court after so much time. But it is very good for filling column inches and a great way to have a dig at the ‘white supremacist’ monarchy. And call me cynical but this woman seems to be enjoying talking about her oppression a bit too much and gaining a bit too much financially for me to assume she’s doing this entirely for justice and victims of abuse. Party girls (the ladettes) were a thing in the 90s and considered themselves edgy and uber feminist, drinking and shagging like guys. Tara PT, Amanda De Cadenet, Zoe Ball, and others. It *was* a different time and people were less puritanical and a lot more hedonistic than they seem to be today. Randy Andy was considered a good looking royal playboy and I’m sure had plenty of action. Rock stars never much cared if the groupie was 20 or 16 if they looked like a woman and didn’t seem to have much of a problem chasing after them. Doesn’t make them paedophiles or rapists just dogs who take it when it’s on a plate. Icky? Sure. Illegal? Prove it. As an aside from the question of Prince Andrew’s guilt or innocence in the case of Virginia Guiffre, I have never seen explained in any article exactly how she was “trafficked”, or what methods of coercion were used to force her to have sex with Andrew and others. Was she a drug addict whose drugs were withheld by Epstein if she didn’t cooperate? Was she threatened with physical violence? Was she locked away without any way to contact the outside world and get help? And where were her parents when she was being flown around the world by Epstein? As Virginia was under-aged but not a child, she would have been old enough to run away from Epstein/Maxwell unless some extraordinary methods of restraint were used against her. Perhaps this will come out in the lawsuit, but it is curious that this question is never addressed in any articles about Epstein and his cohorts. I agree with you. More questions need to be asked of her because at that age I had left home and was starting to make my way in the world. And most girls of that age are sexually active. I have no love for Andrew, but something is decidedly strange about this woman’s protestations. More information please. I believe she was groomed into pr*stitution by Maxwell and Epstein, which is illegal in the UK. Adults cannot engage with under 18’s in sex**l activity in exchange for money or gifts. That is considered child sex**l exploitation. The photo was offered as evidence that they had met, something he had denied. Her accusation is of a more serious nature than posing for a photo. Her willingness to participate in her exploitation is irrelevant, she was too young to consent to it, if, indeed, it occurred. Just as women are advised to take precautions, so must men. So yes, if in doubt, ask for ID before you seal the deal, as it were. I didn’t make the law, I just state it as it’s stands in regards to exploitation. Our young people need protecting, even from themselves. I have pictures of me meeting people I don’t remember too. 20 years is a long fricking time No, you still have it wrong. As he hasn’t been through a court, he is innocent. The court Ms Giuffre would like to take him to is not a criminal court so it cannot determine that he is guilty. Not quite . A Girl of 17 in the Uk is free to have sex. He supposedly has IQ advisers, so why did he make things worse by doing the interview? Charles and Diana set a trend for disastrous interviews so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. Harry has now joined in the fun. Her father may have been complicit, however, due to her age, she could never consent to being pimped out by Epstein! In Florida, she couldn't legally consent to s*x at all! Stop looking to blame a minor for her exploitation! Seriously!