Opinion It's time for Boris to go He has served his purpose — and taken us all for fools BY Giles Fraser . "Nope, sorry, it wasn't me." (Leon Neal/Getty Images) December 9, 2021 We used to call it the TD at school. And it was a terribly effective strategy: total denial. No matter what evidence they have on you, even if caught red-handed, just TD it. A teacher saw you coming out of The Crown. He wasn't even on the other side of the street, but right there in front of you as you walked out of the pub. He reported it to your house master, who called you through into his study. Just TD it. Give no ground. "But Mr O'Hanrahan saw you as broad as day," he says. Look them in the eye and say with total assurance: “Nope, sorry, it wasn’t me.” If you can find some way to believe in your own words, so much the better. Forget our post-truth era. Boorish public schoolboys have been at this for generations. The school authorities didn’t quite know what to do with the TD. And nor does the former Director of Public Prosecutions, for that matter. On the matter of Downing Street Christmas parties, Boris is doing a classic TD. It’s my party and I’ll lie if I want to. Everyone knows what he is up to. But there is always just a little anxiety when you say something like the word “lie”, especially in print. Can you soften it a bit, comes many an editor’s cautious reply? Just say it a little differently. That’s why the TD is so effective. It bludgeons people into submission. This situation is not complicated. Christmas parties were not allowed. They were illegal and people were fined for holding them — yet they clearly had one at Number Ten. It makes no difference if the social distancing rules were kept. The Prime Minister has now ordered an inquiry into the matter, which is very strange. Who needs to have a high-level inquiry into whether a party took place in your own house? It’s not just that he broke the rules; he broke the rules that he himself had made. One rule for them, another rule for everyone else. On the very same day that Boris’s mates were knocking back the mulled wine, there were people out in the country who were being denied the opportunity of holding the hand of a dying relative because they were keeping the rules. One day, this will bring him down. Like at Belshazzar’s feast, the writing is on the wall. Mene, mene, tekel, upharshin. More from this authorWhy Boris is scared of GodBy Giles Fraser The leaked footage of Allegra Stratton, the then Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, chuckling to herself at the ridiculousness of trying to defend the patently indefensible was the final straw. You could see the TD being formulated in real time. “Err, err, what’s the answer?” she asks around at fellow aides, looking completely stumped. “I don’t know,” says one. “It wasn’t a party, it was a cheese and wine,” says another. But the TD only works when it is rock solid. This TD is now broken, exposed, busted. It’s one thing for a 16-year-old schoolboy to do it. It’s quite another for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. It’s often the things we like about our politicians that bring them down. Tony Blair’s belief that he could do anything was hugely attractive, right up until the point when he invaded Iraq, his can-do attitude slipping over into a monstrous kind of hubris. With Boris, many of us warmed to the merrie England Cavaller. We were all in on the joke. And those who weren’t were Puritan kill-joys, the grim faced ranks of Labour moralists, always shouty-angry, always wagging their fingers. Who’d want to party with them anyway? That’s the perpetual problem of the Left: a preference for morality over joy. Still, it’s totally fitting that Boris will be brought down by a party. I will always be grateful to him for pushing Brexit though. And there was much to appreciate in parts of his Covid response, particularly the fast roll-out of the vaccine. Credit where it is due. But the party is over. Even your own supporters don’t believe you, Boris. You can hear it in the voice of every Conservative wheeled out to defend you. When the TD crumbles, everyone around is left exposed. You have taken us all for fools. It’s time to go. Suggested readingBoris Johnson needs a WillieBy Peter Franklin Boris’s apology for his Press Secretary’s behaviour only highlighted his leadership failure. In the world of our Prime Minister, it’s always the fault of someone else, someone junior. And so, surprise, surprise, Allegra Stratton has been thrown under the bus. How long can Boris expect to rely upon colleagues if he treats them like this? And how long will they keep on trying to defend him in public when their efforts are so transparently risible to everyone else? The Conservative Party needs new leadership, because things are only going to get worse as trust continues to decompose. And the next election is only getting closer. Many in the party believe that Boris is a proven election winner and that it would be madness to come over all January 1649 right now and, as it were, do the Puritans job for them. But the leader of the Cavillers has now been found out and swift action is necessary. The Tory Party has a ruthless genius for re-invention. Now is the time to cut out the lies and find some honourable new leadership. Boris has served his purpose. So it should act soon to get ahead of a downward curve. Sell, sell, sell. Certainly, it will be more lucrative to do so now than in a year or so. More from this authorWill the Tories pay for their sins?By Boris Johnson At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Keir Starmer was right to remind us of that photograph of the Queen sitting alone at the end of a pew at her husband’s funeral in Windsor. That is what leadership looks like: to share in the situation of the people that you seek to lead. That, by the way, is the reason for the incarnation, for Christmas. God shares in the human condition — however hard, whatever the suffering. That is what a Christmas party should be celebrating. The Queen gives us servant-hearted leadership. But for Boris, leadership is entitlement. It’s time for him to go. Join the discussion “It’s one thing for a 16-year-old schoolboy to do it. It’s quite another for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom” I suppose it’s a dereliction of duty: akin supporting a mob of anarchist bohemian-parasites to invade and disrupt London’s principle cathedral whilst serving as a dean there. I am afraid I am going to be lazy and partly recycle a comment I made on another Unherd article: “The problem is that journalists, who are ignorant about matters of science, think their job is to hold the government to account, so concentrate on trivial but understandable issues that their readers can get stirred up about. The number of numpties posting comments in the DT, to the effect that Boris must resign because he failed to pay any great attention to whether a bunch of probably lefty civil servants and spads had a non-socially distanced party in Downing Street contrary to the Rules or not and simply took the assurances he had received at face value instead of diverting his time to investigating this world shattering issue, suggests they may be reading their market right.” No doubt Boris was happy to repeat the assurances he had received while.he could rather than drop his civil servants in it and order a proper investigation earlier, and his obvious refusal to engage with the two journalists hamming up their indignation at the 6.00 pm TV presentation did not look good. No doubt he would have avoided this embarrassment if he had been less keen to rely on the hope that the whole thing would fade away rather than that he had to sack a lot of his staff. The members of the public who asked questions did so on the topic of covid. Can you blame Boris for wishing not to go all Taliban over his staff doing what plenty of less scrupulous citizens no doubt did. Of course for a lot of youngish fit people the Rules were over the top and provided they took steps not to put those more vulnerable in danger, then all they indulged in was a bit of common or garden hypocrisy – a common enough commodity in politics and indeed in life.. At the end of the day Boris did not attend the party himself and no doubt did not wish to stir things up against his staff, Without the giggly antics of the unimpressive Stratton being revealed the whole thing could have been smothered. He would not have been much of a boss if he didn’t try to cover for his staff while he could and while he received suitable assurances that all was kosher, whether he believed them or not. A piece of confected outrage, but who knows it might be enough to encourage the Brutus and Cassius’s in the party to plunge the daggers in. Oh dear. If you click on the text of this article it is editable. Not sure the changes would be saved – I wouldn’t be so rude as to tamper with it. Unherd really needs to fix this problem! Or perhaps Giles Fraser forgot to save and log off. Blimey. I suspect half the country bent or broke the ever-changing Covid rules, but here we are, clutching our skirts and pearls in horror at Boris? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone should be fairly familiar to the author. Why was that example needed? Because people can be rotten hypocrites – and need to be reminded of it. Is the alternative to praise those sainted few who never bent a single rule? Who clapped like seals and followed every guideline? It’s hardly a land fit for heroes if that’s our great claim, is it? To view all comments and stay up to date, become a registered user. 