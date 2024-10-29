The pressure that obesity puts on our overburdened healthcare system can’t be overstated. In England and Scotland, it is now a bigger killer than smoking. Thanks to its links to cancer and heart attacks, it accounts for one in every 10 deaths. And it’s not just in the numbers. As an emergency doctor myself, I see the damage wrought by food companies each and every day. I see dental infections, and abscesses, and DIY medical interventions, where patients have sometimes removed their own teeth with pliers as they cannot afford dental care.

I’ve seen 35 stone patients in peri-arrest — just about to have a heart attack and die outside of hospital. Any obese patient needs very aggressive cardiorespiratory resuscitation, and that takes valuable time. Without access to the full range of A&E equipment only a minimum of life-saving treatment can be administered in any pre-hospital environment. In other words, if you’re obese and have a heart attack at home, at work or in the street you’re as good as dead before someone like me gets to see you.

British obesity, however, is more than just a matter of physical health. On the contrary, it crushes the spirit just as surely as it bolsters the waistline. It’s not uncommon for hospitals to receive patients who’ve effectively become prisoners in their own homes, with paramedics forced to extract them using specialised cutting equipment. In one case, firefighters had to remove the gable of a semi-detached house to get a patient out. Such extremes are, of course, the thin edge of a very thick wedge. What’s more common, if just as troubling, is the age of the obese patients I see. Very few are old. Why? Because they die young, before they see their grandchildren grow up.

“Firefighters had to remove the gable of a semi-detached house to get a patient out.”

As that reference to cutting equipment implies, moreover, Year on year, the NHS has to budget for additional kit, redesigned workspaces and even specialised lifting equipment to deal with the increasing number of obese patients. From extra-wide bariatric stretchers, to specially modified ambulances designed for patients who literally can’t fit in standard models, this added burden has prodded NHS obesity costs to £6.5 billion a year, even as Wes Streeting has said the true figure could be almost double. For context, the direct cost of obesity to the NHS 20 years ago was a mere £500 million. And beyond the pounds and pence, I’ve seen the disruption obesity causes with my own eyes. In fact, I’ve treated way more people who’ve had heart attacks from eating rubbish than from people taking cocaine or heroin. While it’s the “war on drugs” that gets the headlines maybe what we really need is a war on junk food to tackle our ever-expanding waistlines.

Given the desperate blend of wasted lives and wasted cash, it’s unsurprising that politicians have long sought a solution to our obesity epidemic. Back in 2021, the Conservative government announced a plan to ban all junk food advertising on TV before the 9pm watershed, all in an attempt to reduce young people’s exposure to sugary, salty and fatty foods. Yet despite upward obesity trends at the time, the Tories pushed back the plan to give the food industry “more time to prepare”. The Labour government now says a ban on junk food adverts being shown on television before 9pm will come into force on 1 October 2025. It says the watershed on junk food advertising will also be enforced, alongside a total ban on paid-for online adverts, both as a way of targeting childhood obesity.

Considering past failures, and the immense financial heft of Britain’s food companies, I’ll believe it when I see it. Nor should we hold much hope for miracles cures in a needle. For while the Department for Health has recently made much of weight-loss drug Mounjaro — including partnering with pharma giant Lilly to run a trial in Greater Manchester — it only fights symptoms not causes.