There’s one thing I’d happily see Rachel Reeves raise taxes on: junk food. Spend a day in my A&E department if you don’t believe me. I’m constantly treating people suffering from chronic conditions — type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, respiratory problems, muscle pain — almost always preventable and almost always because the patients are obese. I can’t count the number of times they admit their weight problems stem from an addiction to junk food.
What starts out as casual snacking and “comfort” eating, often as learnt behaviour from childhood, develops into the sort of physical and mental obsession more commonly associated with drug abuse. Junk food companies, like their peers in gambling or social media, are well schooled in the art of getting people hooked on “food” that has little or no nutritional value. Rather, it’s developed, created, marketed and sold with the sole purpose of feeding the habits of the weak, the poor, the vulnerable.
And if this leads to a country of personal disasters, of wretched lives and early deaths, our junk food obsession is rapidly becoming a thoroughgoing national emergency. With the NHS already creaking under the pressures of an ageing population, and our yearning for biscuits showing no sign of stopping, we risk destroying our national healthcare. Yet if reform is urgently needed, the government seems unwilling to act decisively, instead preferring dubious drugs and hopeless appeals to morality.
Britain’s eating habits are shocking, something that’s clear enough from the numbers. According to one recent study, after all, seven of the top 10 global food manufacturers made over two thirds of their food and drink sales in Britain from selling junk. According to The Times, meanwhile, these same firms are responsible for over 90% of Britain’s online advertising, spent on chocolate and chips and ice cream. The target of all this activity, I hardly need to add, is children. In 2022, to give one example, the biggest companies spent £55 million on online ads for products linked with youth obesity.
Nearly a quarter of English children aged 10-11 years are now obese. And if this is a disturbingly recent phenomenon — when Harold Macmillan was prime minister, fewer than one in ten 11-year-olds were overweight — the consequences here go way beyond being mocked in the playground. Obesity, after all, is now the second biggest preventable cause of cancer, itself a disease that one in two Britons will face during their lives.
Shamefully, the UK is now the fattest country in Western Europe. The British Heart Foundation says that since the early 1990s, the proportion of obese people in Britain has almost doubled. Today, almost 30% of adults are obese, or classed as having a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30. That’s the equivalent of over 15 million adults, even as 64% have a BMI over the recommended threshold of 25. In particular deprived corners of the country, the situation is even worse. In Kingston upon Hull, for instance, four in 10 people have a BMI above 40.
I don’t know what the answer, but govt intervention is not the solution.