Israel waited before responding. Only an attack on Iran itself would be an adequate counter move. The aim would be to rattle an already insecure regime; the recent presidential elections having proved that over 70% of the Iranian population is squarely opposed to the regime. Runaway inflation (it now takes 63,550 rials to buy a dollar) means that those who live on salaries go hungry by the middle of the month. A classic pre-revolutionary mood prevails.

And so, Israel targeted military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces. With no long-range bombers, it could still attack Revolutionary Guard headquarters in important cities, the larger Mashad headquarters and of course the Thar Allah (“revenge of Allah”) general headquarters in Tehran. The aim was to humiliate the Guards, who exist to impose Ayatollah rule on an increasingly anti-clerical, even anti-religious population. It could even spark unrest in Tehran and those places where there are vast anti-regime majorities. But most targets were substantive and not just psychological, notably missile-production plants.

Biden’s officials vehemently opposed the most productive target, Iran’s oil export terminal on Khark island, a lucrative source of the funding for Shia militias. According to Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, however,these new targets were chosen in accordance with Israel’s “national interests, and not according to American dictates”. With red lines crossed, though, another target would be Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself, the Supreme Leader of Iran. Various Israeli military officials have already pointed to him as a key objective.

Whatever precautions were taken to protect the Ayatollah before will have been redoubled after Mossad managed to kill the official leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, within the Revolutionary Guard’s VIP guest house in Tehran. Especially since that feat was followed by the Israel air force killing of Hezbollah’s founder, Hassan Nasrallah, hidden in a supposedly secret “bombproof ” command bunker, deep beneath a Beirut apartment house.

Khamenei, though, has a protection more secure than any deep bunker, because the White House officials who decide matters for Biden used both generous promises and harsh threats to dissuade any Israel attempt to eliminate the architect of this war. And so, as Iran’s humiliation is heightened, the world waits to see what the toxic regime’s next move will be. And the Middle East keeps on burning.