The tinfoil hatters were already warning of this prospect during Covid, when eye-bleeding Facebook boomer memes predicted imminent global digital ID and sinister moves to establish One World Government and digital tyranny all powered by the biosecurity state. And well they might: while such voices were probably over-imaginative about the details, they were also directionally correct. In the UK, with its religiously nationalised health system, the most robust vector for digital ID really is the NHS.

Covid-era international travel restrictions and vaccine mandates already took us halfway there. It was impossible to travel internationally, for a while, without both biometric ID and individual health data: national passports and so-called “vaccine passports” respectively. And if Thiel’s eye of Sauron is able to make all our NHS records interoperable, he can surely plug these into National Security numbers and passport data too. So why would Starmer even need to fight for such an unpopular measure as digital ID directly, when the needs of our sainted NHS make it all but an inevitability?

But the reality is that it doesn’t matter what the memes say: digital tyranny is coming. We first saw it in Canada, when Justin Trudeau led the way in weaponising the banking system to end a protest against his vaccine mandates. Now, Starmer’s government is about to hand itself powers to demand information from any private company, or take money from your bank account or payslip, if it thinks you’re committing benefit fraud. Digging our heels in about ID achieves little save perpetuating an information asymmetry that favours corporations and criminals over the Government, forcing them to find other, more clumsy and intrusive means of achieving the same ends.

As for the privacy ship, that is also already a dot on the horizon. Every time we buy something online, use social media, accept a browser cookie, or download an app, we’re handing over personal information. Apple, Google, and Meta almost certainly have a more complete picture of you than the UK government. Which is more trustworthy? Difficult to say. But once the information is out there, it’s sold on to data brokers who will share all your internet habits with whoever has the money to pay for it. Only the Government is flying blind. This does not make sense.

If the prospect seems alarming and un-British to you, well: it does to me as well. But rejecting ID cards would only make sense if we could somehow return to Taylor’s pre-1914 world, in which most people aren’t very mobile and in any case being a citizen doesn’t entitle you to much. And that’s not the Britain of today, in which information, money, and people are all hypermobile, to the extent that it’s widely considered rude to make assumptions about someone’s nationality based on their appearance, culture, or first language.

“Rejecting ID cards would only make sense if we could somehow return to the pre-1914 world”

There is a range of views on the merits of this modern approach. But one thing is certain: combining generous welfare with only the most rudimentary efforts to track who is actually entitled to it also means rich potential for bad actors to exploit gaps between databases. Earlier this year, for example, three Bulgarian nationals were sentenced for stealing hundreds of millions of pounds from the UK taxpayer, funding the renovation of an entire town in their home country. They sent “customers” on short visits to the UK using cheap flights, supplied forged proof of address, job offers and other evidence of entitlement to benefits, then trousered the payments that flowed in thereafter.