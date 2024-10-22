Why won’t Keir Starmer support digital ID? When they caught wind of the electoral landslide, Blair and Blunkett lurched from their caskets to demand a return of this, New Labour’s most divisive and, eventually, most thoroughly defeated policy. But Labour Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, swiftly ruled the proposal out.
Is Our Keith unexpectedly passionate about English liberty? I doubt it. This is a man who locks people up for mean tweets, and can’t bear to have Shakespeare, Elizabeth I or Walter Raleigh looking at him from the walls of No. 10. No: the most likely reason for Labour ruling out an overt ID policy is simply that it’s already coming. It’s just arriving in a piecemeal, cack-handed way, to the profit neither of the Government nor the electorate but rather private corporations, and under the cover of our established church: the NHS.
I supported the campaign against Blair’s ID card bill in the 2000s. So it grieves me to admit this: but Blair was right then, and he’s right now. The UK’s administrative, political and economic order has long since left behind the kind of simplicity that can be managed without government ID. The historian AJP Taylor described that England, which in his words existed before August 1915: a country in which “a sensible, law-abiding Englishman could pass through life and hardly notice the existence of the state, beyond the post office and the policeman”.
That’s not the world we live in any more. We don’t even live in the relatively high-trust one of the mid-twentieth century, all paper forms and cheques in the post. Unless we adapt to the Britain we have now, our capacity to function at all will go on disintegrating. And given the endemic inability of our leadership class to build meaningful state capacity, across either party, adapting is in practice going to mean selling us all to Big Tech.
Our government evidently already accepts this. On Monday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting made much of a deal agreed by the Tories to unify the country’s currently scattered and poorly-integrated NHS patient records. The contractor, to the consternation of privacy and Palestine advocates alike, is Peter Thiel’s Palantir, purveyor of military and surveillance tech to (among others) Israel.
It should come as no surprise that Thiel, a keen biotech investor, is salivating at the prospect of access to such granular population-scale medical data. And for the government, too, the deal surely makes sense. As the BMJ reported, a million prescribing errors a year could be corrected by implementing a single digital record across the country, potentially saving lives in the process — not to mention the countless administrative hours saved when records no longer need to be exchanged manually between providers. But if the conspiracists aren’t already going bananas about this, they should be. Never mind objections on privacy grounds; this will almost certainly end up becoming digital ID by the back door.
The argument against ID cards/digital identity is the same as it’s always been. It’s not a means to prove who you are or show your entitlement to services, but a means of further control. The first thing that will happen is that the ECHR will rule that denying ID cards to illegals would infringe their human rights.
The notion that introducing a national ID card will somehow reduce government corruption and inefficiency is so naive that one has to laugh. Don’t worry: modern Britain is more than capable of pairing an ever-more-intrusive surveillance state with utter incompetence and rampant graft.
Who is this “Keith” of whom Ms Harrington writes?
Keith “Keir” Starmer, Esq.