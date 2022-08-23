Wind farms are profiteering during Britain’s energy crisis

Explainer

14:30

Kwasi Kwarteng should hit them with a windfall tax

by Peter Franklin

“No one should be exploiting a national emergency” (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister next month, her ally Kwasi Kwarteng is tipped to become Chancellor. For the time being, though, he’s the Secretary of State for Business and Energy — which is more than enough to keep him busy. Unless he can contain the financial costs of the energy crisis then neither he, nor any other future Chancellor, has much chance of fulfilling Truss’s tax-cutting promises.

According to the Telegraph, Kwarteng’s latest move is to target the excess profits made by Britain’s wind farms (and other UK sources of renewable generation). This requires a bit of explanation because, on the face of it, the problem is not being caused by renewables.

The current energy crisis is first and foremost a natural gas crisis — because the price of this internationally-traded commodity has gone through the roof. This has had a knock-on effect on the cost of generating electricity from gas-fired power stations, which in turn determines the market price of electricity in the UK. It’s here that some renewable operators are making a killing. They can sell their electricity at the full market price, but because their generating plant runs on wind, water or sunlight, they don’t have to bear the crippling cost of gas. The lucky owners get to trouser the proceeds.

The good news is that this issue was anticipated years ago. Since the middle of the last decade new renewable and nuclear capacity in the UK has been commissioned under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme. This refunds the difference between an agreed “strike price” and the market price. Crucially it works both ways, meaning that when the market price is high, producers refund consumers (ultimately, you and me).

The bad news is that the UK’s older renewable capacity pre-dates the CfD scheme. Consumers aren’t being refunded, and producers are pocketing excess profits plus a chunk of subsidy too. It’s this legacy system — which is set to run until 2037 — that Kwasi Kwarteng wants to renegotiate. If the energy companies won’t play ball, he should get tough — and remind them that in his next job he’ll be in charge of taxation. A windfall tax on windfall profits from wind power would be entirely appropriate.

He shouldn’t stop with renewables. Whether the energy source in question is clean or dirty, no one should be exploiting a national emergency. That said, a government can’t do much about the cost of imported energy. For instance, a recent article in the Financial Times argues that the European Union should ask Norway for a price cut on its plentiful gas exports. However, unless the EU plans on invading its northern neighbour (the Germans have experience) Oslo can tell Brussels to get wrecked.

The truth is that if we want to guarantee energy at a non-ruinous price level then we have to produce it domestically. On any useful timescale, this means renewable energy. By all means let’s have another go at shale gas, but we can put up wind turbines and solar panels much faster.

So Liz Truss needs to get over her silly solar-phobia and also lift the ban on new onshore wind. Or is she not the de-regulator she says she is?