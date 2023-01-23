Why would South America want a single currency?
The fragility of the Eurozone should be a warning for Brazil and Argentina
According to the Financial Times, Argentina and Brazil are “starting preparatory work on a common currency”. Eventually, the plan is to invite other South American nations to join — which would create the world’s second biggest monetary union (after the Eurozone).
What would the new currency be called? One suggestion is the sur, which means ‘south’ in Spanish. However, a more appropriate name would be the loco — because the entire notion is completely mad. It’s not that South America is somehow unworthy of what Europe has but, rather, that the European Union’s disastrous experiment should be a warning to the rest of the world.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The greatest danger posed by a single currency is to its economically weakest members. In Europe’s case, the peripheral economies thought they’d benefit by sharing a currency with wealthier countries. And for a while, countries like Greece were able to borrow on much more favourable terms.
But we know what happened next. The Global Financial Crisis begat the Eurozone crisis — and the money markets then turned against the so-called PIIGS. Unable to adjust their interest rates or devalue their currencies, these countries were forced to accept savage austerity programmes instead. To this day, they remain beholden to the European Central Bank — which is inevitably run in the interests of the richest and most powerful people in the richest and most powerful member states.
In the absence of a full fiscal union — which compensates for geographical inequalities through the substantial transfer of wealth from rich to poor — monetary union can only endure if the poor surrender their economic sovereignty to the rich.
One could argue that, compared to Europeans, there’s greater cultural unity — and thus cross-border solidarity — among South Americans. For instance, most people speak one (or both) of two closely related languages: Spanish and Portuguese. However, other differences go deeper. Just look at GDP per head, where some of the disparities are huge — such as that between Uruguay ($18,083 in 2022) and Bolivia ($3,431 the same year).
Then there’s the matter of size. The Brazilian economy is over three times bigger than the next biggest South American economy, that of Argentina. In the Eurozone, Germany is the biggest economy by a clear margin, but it isn’t several times the size of, say, the French economy. Though German interests dominate, there is at least some counterweight.
Political risk is another problem. Right now, South America is comparatively united, with most countries led by politicians of the democratic Left. But that can’t be taken for granted. The pendulum could swing back the Right, which, in cases like Brazil, means the far Right. There’s also a history of Left-wing governments descending into populist misrule.
Ironically, it is this record of instability that makes the idea of a single currency so attractive. In theory, the discipline imposed by a shared central bank should act as a constraint on national governments. In practice, however, this is putting the cart before the horse. It is not monetary union that sustains a stable political system but the reverse.
Remember that the Eurozone has only survived (so far) because the EU establishment is willing — and able — to do “whatever it takes” to defend the system. In the case of the last crisis, that meant overriding the democratic will of the Greek people and condemning them to permanent austerity.
Is this really the future that progressives want for South America?
“A history of left-wing governments descending into populist misrule” is present-day reality.
Particularly in Venezuela.
Seeing that Franklin has brought up Greece, it would be great if he or some BTL commentator could comment on how Greece should have avoided the permanent austerity. Ideally with something better than the Varoufakis plan that the German taxpayers should simply have picked up the bill.
There was no way for Greece to avoid permanent austerity – it was forced on them by the ECB, ECJ and Commision, all to cover the bad bets made by (mainly German and French) bankers.
Prof Mark Blyth is pretty good on the subject:
“….. by 2010 when the crisis hit, French banks held the equivalent of nearly 465 billion euros in so-called impaired periphery assets, while German banks had 493 billion on their books. Only a small part of those impaired assets were Greek, and here’s the rub: Greece made up 2% of the eurozone in 2010, and Greece’s revised budget deficit that year was 15% of the country’s GDP—that’s 0.3% of the eurozone’s economy.
In other words, the Greek deficit was a rounding error, not a reason to panic. Unless, of course, the folks holding Greek debts, those big banks in the eurozone core, had, over the prior decade, grown to twice the size (in terms of assets) of—and with operational leverage ratios (assets divided by liabilities) twice as high as—their “too big to fail” American counterparts, which they had done. In such an over-levered world, if Greece defaulted, those banks would need to sell other similar sovereign assets to cover the losses. But all those sell contracts hitting the market at once would trigger a bank run throughout the bond markets of the eurozone that could wipe out core European banks.”
And so the Greek people were -shamefully – put on the hook
None of the supposed “Bail-out” money ever landed in Greece for long enough to make a drachma’s worth of difference to the Greek people. All the “bail outs” were loans used to repay the banks for debts the Greeks had not, themselves, incurred.
What angers me is how left-leaning Europhiles support this. It is indefensible. It seems so blatantly hypocritical until you realise that their belief in a benign EUtopia could not survive a truthful rendering of how a member state was sacrificed to cover the bankers’ greed and ineptitude.
The Euro was a folly born of hubris and poor political calculation.
Trying to maintain a single currency among countries with such radically different economies, without full political and fiscal union, was always going to be risky – if not downright impossible, but Brussels wanted to grow the Eurozone because bigger was perceived – wrongly – as safer. In their zeal to expand the EZ the EU admitted member states who were, by any honest metric, not in any way ready to join.
Why on earth would anyone think that obviously flawed experiment would play out any differently in South America?
The current situation with the Eurozone is unsustainable – though some people try to ignore that fact, smply because the situation has remained unchanged for many years now. It is only truly eye-watering sums of QE that have maintained the illusion that the Eurozone is solvent. During the pandemic, the ECB bought assets worth more than €1.3 Trillion – 12% of last year’s euro area GDP, under the PEPP alone. Together with the purchases under APP, they currently hold around €4.5 trillion worth of securities on their balance sheet.
It is, in effect, a public-funded Ponzi scheme. This, unlike a private Ponzi scheme, can (theoretically) go on indefinitely – but only full fiscal union, with centralised tax resources and mutualised debt has a hope of rescuing it. Something that the wealthier Northern nations simply won’t countenance, as they still blame the Eurozone’s problems on the profligacy of their neighbours to the south.
As the article points out, the economies of Brazil and Argentina would dwarf those of smaller S American nations. Surely no leader, or finance minister, of any sovereign country in S America would want to tie themselves economically to any other. So who is driving this daft and dangerous idea? Another supranational body with imperial pretensions, who wish to see the very notion of the nation state eroded. Democracy has proven to be quite fragile enough in South America over the years, without the meddling of those who’d wish to take control – without ever gaining the consent of those they’d seek to govern.
Its just some shabby little deal cooked up between Lula and Kirchner / the Peronistas in an effort to buy credibility for both of them. The poor suffer the most whilst they are being thrown some crumbs; everyone else keeps their money in USD. Punta del Este has seen gigantic inward investment recently as Argentinians keep some of their wealth offshore in super-safe Uruguay – well away from Cretina and her thieving band. This currency idea is a bait and switch.
There’s nothing wrong as such with a single currency, or even all the dislocations created by a single currency, provided that the public at large understand that it is a profoundly political project. There was nothing like that in Europe and certainly not in the UK where Tony Blair stood up and told us all the euro was an economic project and not a political one.
Greece (and others’) debts are hardly a problem. The ECB owns the euro and the ECB Governing Council can create and cancel euros at they see fit. One press of a keyboard can delete all Greece and Italy’s debts. The problem is that doing so writes off the assets of northern countries. I can certainly understand why German or Dutch populists would not like that very much. What we see in the EZ is an extraordinary failure – a project that was supposed to bring convergence has resulted in a clear divergence.
What the Greeks did not I think understand was that in a currency union and particularly the euro the institutions are not there for and in the interest of the Greek national at large. They are not even really there to collect debts per se. Rather the purpose of the monetary institutions in a political union is to keep integration going at any cost and prevent anyone leaving. To give into Greece would have opened the door to every other struggling country. To their credit the ECB have been grimly effective. Of course not having democracy worthy of the name helps.
The euro monetary institutions can effectively use liquidity restrictions to force a country to introduce capital controls. Greece was ‘frozen out’ of its own currency. As long as the South Americans are happy with this sort of institutional arrangement forever then all’s well and good. I just hope it’s all explained to them.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe