Why I feel sorry for Just Stop Oil activists
Their pain has emerged from a vacuum of religion
Her name is Louise and she is 24 years old. She bears a certain resemblance to Greta Thunberg, or perhaps it is simply her demeanour and her choice of words which create the illusion of similarity. Despite being half a decade older than Thunberg, she exudes the same sense of childlike bewilderment at the complexities and difficulties of the adult world, the same adolescent impatience with the trade-offs and compromises that necessarily characterise supranational policy-making on a planet of eight billion.
Normally I find Just Stop Oil activists infuriating, possessing as they do the blank-eyed incuriosity of the true fanatic. There is something inhuman about the way they stare fixedly into the middle distance as some poor harassed mum begs them to let her take her daughter to hospital. However, the video of Louise, perched on a gantry above the M25, made me feel very sad.
On Tuesday Louise Perry argued for UnHerd that the green protestors of the modern day are natural successors to a certain Christian tradition. Specifically, according to the piece, they are the new millenarians, whose rhetoric is based on “radical, apocalyptic elements in Christianity that have been with us for two thousand years.”
Watching this young activist, though, I thought it was a tragedy that the decline of Christian practice and belief has left her, and many others, weighed down by despair and misery with little prospect of any kind of existential relief. Her admirable instinct for justice and fairness is being channelled into a campaign which is ultimately anti-civilisation and inhumane, inflicting inconvenience and suffering on ordinary people in the name of an unachievable goal. She has absorbed a narrative of apocalyptic destruction and collapse, which fails to give any kind of real reason for hope or reassurance.
A typical Marxist-influenced riposte to this idea is to reiterate the old propaganda point about religion being the opiate of the masses, a way to get people to ignore worldly problems in favour of “pie in the sky when you die”.
But the argument is not that we should ignore climate change, or simply go to church and forget about difficult policy issues. Churches have plenty to say about the moral questions arising from climate change: note, for example, Pope Francis’s teaching document Laudato Si’.
Rather, it is that the Christian worldview gives people an ultimate hope which might prevent them from falling into the catastrophising unreality which has consumed Louise. It provides a way of channelling their admirable zeal for the improvement of the world into direct, practical help for real individuals known to them, rather than grandiose gestures in the service of abstract campaigns.
The Christian emphasis on the importance of each individual, which has so often proved irritating to totalitarians, would benefit those Just Stop Oil activists. They maintain an Olympian disdain for the mundane concerns of others, like getting to work or to hospital or to see their families, but a new focus on selflessness could provide them with the salvation they so desperately seek.
She seems full of self-pity, aggression, and misplaced arrogance to me. Sorry – Not interested.
These are very nasty people. they are hard-left activists disguised as “caring” while their actions kill, maim, injure and hurt others. I wish they’d just left them all up there until they came down of their own volition then arrested them. I hope they will get the maximum available jail term.
On the other hand, letting her fall off the gantry would more quickly release her from her existential pain.
It might also have the useful side effect of sparing the rest of us the juvenile tantrums of her and her sect.
I think I might have a little more sympathy with the protestors, if they were aiming their protests at the worst polluters. The worst, by a country mile, is China. It produces nearly thirty times the CO2 that Britain does.
So why is Louise not stopping the traffic in Beijing? Or, at the very least, protesting outside the Chinese embassy?
It looks very like Louise just wants to look good in front of her mates – that her Twitter message was just a glorified selfie.
Cuz trying to stop traffic in Beijing, let alone get into that country to protest, would be met with a harsh response I suspect.
And if Louise is wearing GoreTex and other synthetic clothing to keep her warm and dry while interfering with other peoples lives, she’s a hypocrite. Petrochemicals, baby.
The hypocrisy takes some beating as well. I will eat their sweaty bobble hats, if many of these “activists” didn’t drive to the scene of their protest in a rancid old diesel car, (or possibly a shiny new Range Rover), from a centrally heated house.
They can go to hell. The faster the better.
Well I wasn’t stuck in a massive traffic jam, so I have to admit that I do feel a bit sorry for her. If everyone tells you something is true all your life, a lot of people will believe it. I have less tolerance for those over 30, who might have thought about the trade-offs by then.
I am not religious myself, but I have to admit that she might be in a better place if she attended a nice warm church.
Currently she is doing very well in several social media comedy clips, which might prove hard to live down.
I take the Gareth Roberts class-line abt these folks and feel nothing even resembling sorrow for them. But this is a good article. The focus on localised goodwill that the Church recommends can itself, however, become a bit of a problem when one imagines the situations that might arise from it: precious little India, or blank-eyed Poppy visiting the lonely, Brexit-voting pensioner, for instance. Perhaps the latter will be able gently to inculcate some genuine tolerance. Certainly some properly grounded altruism has got to be better than the God-awful s***e recently visited on art galleries, petrol stations, et bloody cetera.
