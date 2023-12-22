Why has ketamine become the Gen Z drug?

Explainer

16:00

The substance has become a staple of British youth experience

by Fin Carter

Has enlightenment given way to numbness? Credit: Getty

Last week the Government released its yearly report on drug use in the UK. A key revelation in the statistics is the continued rise of ketamine — increasingly the drug of choice for members of Generation Z. Last year, 3.8% of 18-24-year-olds reportedly used the substance, though poll numbers for drug use are consistently below the actual levels of usage. This is up from 3.2% the year prior, and 1.3% in 2016-17.

Ketamine, also known as ket and K, has become a staple of the British university and festival experience, and is also taken outside of the British party scene. In October, actor Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub, reportedly drowning after taking ketamine. This week, the British press covered the death of 26-year-old Rian Rogers, who had become addicted to the drug to the point where his bladder shrunk to the size of a marble. What, then, is behind the exponential rise in users of K?

Also functioning as a horse tranquiliser, Ketamine has been around for decades, used medically as an anaesthetic for procedures. Its recreational use began in the 1970s and gained some prevalence in the UK’s Eighties and Nineties rave scene. However, it was in the 2010s when the drug became synonymous with British nightlife.

Ketamine is fairly unique in terms of how it is used. It is taken as a party drug, yet it is not a stimulant like cocaine or MDMA. The drug is also significantly cheaper than cocaine, usually costing around £20 a gram. Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic — meaning it creates a sense of detachment from one’s environment, numbing the body — and this is where its popularity lies. DJs complain that modern dance floors are full of “zombies” on ketamine. In a sense, this is K’s purpose — to kill the self.

The dissociative element of ketamine destroys the self and subsequently the problems the self faces — which fall into the void behind the drug’s high. Users describe a feeling of floating, a separation from the body, and euphoria as the music and lights of the dance floor become far more enjoyable when one is further immersed in the environment.

The ketamine experience sometimes culminates in the zenith of the destruction of the self — the K-hole. Users enter a form of drug-induced coma or sub-anaesthetic state, where the body struggles to move and the mind separates — the ultimate disconnection from the body and the physical world it inhabits.

In an interview, documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis describes ketamine as an attempt to “literally try and obliterate the self” — which he contrasts to prior generations’ drug of choice. LSD, he says, seeks to “explore the self”, whereas MDMA “allows you to free yourself from the self and you just become a happy self”.

Ketamine has also seen a breakthrough in experiments as a therapy drug of choice, used to deal with anxiety and PTSD, particularly in American clinics. Yet for UK students sitting around a dirty kitchen afterparty in the early hours of Sunday morning, the search isn’t for enlightenment, only release.