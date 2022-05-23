Why do we keep giving boomers handouts?
Now supermarkets are joining the government in propping up the over-60s
If like me you spend too much time on certain parts of Twitter, you too may have imagined that the following news story is a spoof: Iceland has stepped up to the plate on the cost-of-living crisis by offering a discount to… old people.
According to the BBC, the supermarket chain is going to offer customers over-60 a discount of 10% every Tuesday. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great to see private companies doing more to help out people who will struggle as the cost of essentials rises. But why, oh why, have they picked older citizens?
It may be that pensioners appear on paper to have a tougher deal than those in employment. But in terms of people’s actual budgets, the coming months are going to hit young workers much harder. Most obviously, they are already pouring vast chunks of their monthly income away in rent. The average over-60, by contrast, is a homeowner — and one who has paid down much of their mortgage at that.
Nor are their incomes all they appear. Though the notorious ‘triple lock’ has been suspended for the coming year, pensions will still rise by 2.5% or inflation — a fact which will be extremely telling as the latter starts to erode the value of young people’s salaries and savings. (The government has also committed to restoring the triple lock next year.)
Then there’s taxes. Most over-60s will be over the state pension age, and thus paying no national insurance. All, if they received a university education, will have received it for free, and none will be paying the usurious effective tax rate of those young workers who paid through the nose for ‘Plan 2’ tuition fees. And that’s before we get to the ‘social care levy’, Rishi Sunak’s extra tax on working-age people to prevent older citizens having to sell their expensive houses.
Worst of all, many of the people whom the cost-of-living crisis will hit the hardest are those who spent the past two years making the biggest sacrifices for the common good during the pandemic, despite being at minimal personal risk of life-threatening complications from Covid-19.
Now Iceland is a private business, and is perfectly entitled to offer discounts to whomever it likes. But if the Government wants to make an effort to show that it’s on the side of young people — and admittedly that’s a big ‘if’ — it could do a lot worse than vocally encouraging companies from offering them targeted support, and even rewarding them for doing so.
Yes, this would doubtless aggravate a section of the population who seemingly cannot fathom that there are limits to the support older citizens require or deserve — the sort of people who were outraged when the Government temporarily suspended the triple lock rather than give pensioners a huge windfall just because the pandemic had flattened the economy.
It might also aggravate those Tory peers who think a cost-of-living crisis is the ideal time to push up food prices on public health grounds. But ministers need to show a little leadership. It shouldn’t be hard, especially if it’s the supermarkets, rather than the Treasury, picking up the bill.
I am old. I agree totally with the comments in the article. Old people also:
. Tend to be want to live in warmer houses because they have become accustomed to cheap energy. Their houses also tend to be bigger, whereas young people can and do live in one room.
. Tend to be more wasteful in their habits because they grew up in a wasteful society.
. Tend to pay for more television while young people are happy with the (free) internet.
. Tend to drive everywhere because they have grown lazy.
. Almost always have a dog or dogs and these animals cost a lot of money.
Perhaps the biggest issue of all is that old people dominate the resources of the NHS. Clearly, the NHS can’t cope and things will get worse in the future. Is the aim of keeping people alive longer a meaningful and realistic aim?
And for the other side (I’m old too) – a lot of old people:
– grew up in cold houses with no central heating, and have kept a lot of frugal habits;
– live in small houses to which they have prudently downsized (wearily paying a monstrous stamp duty penalty for their prudence);
– gave up their television habits when the television became unwatchable a couple of decades ago;
– walk and cycle a lot, after years of incessant public health messaging, and walk their dogs without any assistance from the state;
– and so on… incidentally the NHS cost curve is U-shaped, with the youth responsible for the massive costs of their infant offspring; and the biggest expense of all (per capita) is on the last six months of life, which is to say, not on old people so much as on dying people. And as an old person yourself you’ll remember that paying off the mortgage on our luxurious gaffs used to involve interest rates of 10 or even 15%, not the apparently horrifying-to-the-young 3% they pay now.
I’m old too, still working and still paying tax. Although I’m old enough to be exempted from National Insurance which I’ve only been paying for 45 years. My total stay in an NHS hospital in that time was one night with a broken leg. And one night in a private hospital for an elective neck operation to avoid being dependent on the NHS.
I have no defined benefit pension so am saving to build up my retirement fund. I do not want to be a burden on the state or my children.
I could have retired early 2020 but preferred to keep working while I was able and then when it became likely that massive inflation would result from government incontinence at COVID, am waiting to see if my retirement fund will even buy what comfort I had hoped for in retirement.
Like other responders, I have relatively frugal habits and paid high interest rates – 16.5% in my case, through spells of unemployment and low-wage recovery. . My childhood home had one toilet, an outside toilet. As adults, we never had a house with more than one bathroom whereas my kids’ generation had to have two bathrooms in their first 2br flat.
True, I do not need free prescriptions, free bus pass etc.
My house has not appreciated, in fact it’s gone down in price , so downsizing would actually lose me money.
I find articles that demonise a particular demographic divisive and frankly superficial.
Writers are quick to seize an opportunity to castigate ‘that group over there’, yet when you get down to the detail some of ‘that group’ are privileged and others struggling. One size does not fit all.
