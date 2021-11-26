Vladimir Putin may roll the dice on Ukraine

If anyone thinks the US is in a position to defend its supposed interests far from North America, think again. The era of American hegemony, roughly from 1945 until maybe 1975 (end of Vietnam war), or 1992 or so (First Gulf War), is over. Some historians say that the beginning of the end of the British Empire was the Boer War, to strike a parallel. The US has continuously had extremely bad leadership in this period and beyond, and now the only real issue is managing American decline. Make America Great Again? Maybe. But this is recognition that America is no longer great. Build Back Better? Maybe, because the US was allowed to completely fall apart over decades. America should actively prepare for war, but it will be a civil war where it rips itself apart.
Now will Russia invade Ukraine? Maybe. There are 8mm ethnic Russians in Ukraine, and they are, broadly sympathetic to Russian greatness. There is actually a similar situation among Baltic Russians, who enjoy living in the EU, but watch Russian TV, speak Russian almost exclusively, and are certainly share a Russian mentality that is heavy on paranoia. They would be sympathetic, at least initially, if Russia made a move.
Another point that is mentioned, briefly, is China. It seems quite clear that China will move to re-take Hong Kong and Taiwan–a question of when, not if. HK now seems a real part of China, with the new saying being “One country, one system,” and Taiwan has been an irritant for decades. China is in a position of economic and military (almost) parity, and they are much, much closer to HK and Taiwan than the US. It’s only a matter of time, even though Sleepy Joe has moved the US position on Taiwan from a position of “strategic ambiguity” to a new position of “strategic stupidity,” vowing, w/o telling anyone else, that the US would defend Taiwan. Ha!
But clearly the timetable is subject to change. If Russia invades Ukraine, look for China to make a move against HK or Taiwan. If China invades HK or Taiwan, look for Russia to move on Ukraine. Any hope of serious US intervention–and I’m not even sure this would be a good thing–is false hope.
Vladimir Putin may roll the dice on Ukraine
America's commitment to defending the country is very uncertain
Is Russia going to invade Ukraine this winter? And if so, what, if anything, should NATO do about it? Recent Russian troop movements are alarming Western analysts. While previous invasion scares fizzled out, even sober observers are noting that Russia’s most recent buildup of matériel along its western borders is qualitatively different in scale, and are puzzling over Putin’s intentions.
On the one hand, Britain’s eminent strategist Sir Lawrence Freedman notes that “these war scares are regular occurrences.” He assures anxious observers that “the troop buildups are substantial but could not sustain an invasion. The purpose appears to be largely deterrent, to dissuade Ukraine from taking the offensive against the Donbas separatists.”
Supposedly, the Ukrainian government isn’t particularly concerned. Despite warning that an invasion could take place in the New Year, Ukrainian troops haven’t been called up to deal with any anticipated assault and the country hasn’t been moved onto a general war footing.
But the American government seems to disagree. US intelligence officials are said to be briefing European allies that the Russian army has positioned around 100,000 troops in around 100 battalion tactical groups ready for what they describe as “an operation in rough terrain and freezing conditions,” ready to move in from the Crimea, western Russia and Belarus for an assault “covering extensive territory and prepared for a potentially prolonged occupation.”
For the Biden administration, this is all a tremendous headache. Despite often erroneously being described as an ally, there are no Western treaty obligations to defend Ukraine from a Russian assault, and Russia’s will to reincorporate the country within its sphere of influence is much likely greater than America’s desire or Europe’s capacity to fight a major European war. As the RAND corporation analyst and Russia expert Dara Massicot warns, for the US “the choices are now go all in, or find the off-ramp.”
The Biden administration is mulling sending Ukraine additional supplies of anti-tank guided missiles to blunt any attempted invasion, but as the analyst Rob Lee notes, the Russian superiority in numbers and equipment is so great that the Ukrainians will likely suffer a defeat as quick and catastrophic as that of Armenia in its recent war with Azerbaijan, with its most important matériel knocked out in the first few hours by Russian stand-off munitions.
What does Putin want? The Western consensus is that he does not seem to have yet committed himself to an invasion, but is setting up the pieces on the chessboard to win a war swiftly should he decide to pull the trigger. The aim — probably — is to arrest Ukraine’s westward drift through intimidation rather than full-scale war, but the simple answer is that no-one knows for sure, perhaps not even Putin himself.
But with America keen to disengage from Europe to concentrate attention on the Taiwan problem, and Europe dependent on Russian gas during what looks to be a cold winter, Putin may be gambling that the constellations have finally aligned in his favour. As with Taiwan, America’s commitment to defend Ukraine from invasion is very uncertain, and perhaps more bluff than reality: the great questions troubling NATO now are whether or not Putin feels like calling that bluff, and whether or not Ukraine is, ultimately, worth defending. For all that American planners are trying to concentrate on China, Biden’s riskiest foreign policy challenge yet may well be in a wintry Europe.
I’m also extremely unsure what the strategy behind Russia’s recent actions are and I’m sure that is the aim of the game for Putin: to keep us guessing.
He could secure Ukraine in the blink of an eye. The USA isn’t fully committed to its defence and Europe is, quite simply, a useless bystander. However, I don’t think the ease or prospective success of a military operation is the dominant consideration for Putin.
He, like the USA is wondering what the Ukraine is really worth to him. Whatever happens, the message to Ukraine is: you are not an autonomous, self-determining nation. You are at the mercy of what the higher powers decide you mean to them. Maybe they are not “unconcerned” – but just realistic.
“But the American government seems to disagree. US intelligence officials”
Are these the same US intelligence officials who thought they would be able to hold their Christmas party in Kabul?
