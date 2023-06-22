Ukraine’s postwar future looks increasingly uncertain
The issue of security guarantees remains hotly contested
With Russian tanks having rolled over its borders, what could give Ukraine security in the postwar period? That is the question being debated in the capitals of allied nations ahead of Nato’s Vilnius summit in July.
For Ukraine, there is one ideal solution to ensure its security: full Nato membership, as first promised in 2008 and bringing with it the alliance’s Article 5 mutual defence pact. Though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month acknowledged Nato accession to be “impossible” while the war rages, Kyiv has nonetheless been lobbying strongly for the summit to incorporate a roadmap, invitation or explicit commitments on Ukrainian accession and security guarantees along the way. Zelenskyy has even threatened not to attend Vilnius should there not be such a “signal” on Ukraine’s future place in Nato.
However, the Ukrainian leader is likely to be disappointed. The alliance is proving divided over the issue — the UK, Poland and the Baltic states are supporting calls for Ukraine’s accession while others like Germany have been more reluctant to open talks.
With Nato accession a distant prospect at best, the question remains as to what postwar security arrangement to offer Ukraine instead. One proposal put forward is the “Kyiv Security Compact”, an idea developed by former Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Zelenskyy’s office, whereby a group of allied countries would invest heavily in Ukraine’s defence capabilities and make binding security commitments under bilateral agreements.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron has overcome his former hesitation regarding Ukraine’s accession to Nato to advocate “something between Israel-style security guarantees” — a reference to the extensive weapons and support given to Israel by the US — and actual Nato membership. However, these are very different concepts: Nato membership entails direct intervention in the event of attack, while Israel-style support does not.
As Macron’s remarks demonstrate, vagueness is a danger stalking these discussions about security guarantees. Another risk is that, given the delays and disagreements surrounding the issue, nations may take matters into their own hands, creating a confused patchwork of arrangements which could even escalate the conflict. This month, Rasmussen noted that, in the absence of a clear path for Ukraine’s Nato accession, “some countries individually might take action”, with Poland and the Baltic states possibly putting troops on Ukrainian territory as a “coalition of the willing”.
Indeed, the most significant issue is how to create an arrangement which could realistically deter Russia. France, Germany, the US and UK are reportedly now preparing an umbrella political declaration under which they and Ukraine would conclude bilateral agreements for multi-year supplies of military and financial assistance, the overall goal being to render Ukraine too difficult to invade again. However, this “security guarantee” may prove neither secure nor guaranteed.
Neither the declaration nor the bilateral agreements would have the status of legal treaties and they would be outside the Nato framework, entailing no direct military intervention should Russia decide it fancies a rematch. Assurances have proven worthless in the past, Ukraine having surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for promises of protection from Russia, the US and the UK under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna has complained that “Ukraine is the most experienced country in the world in hearing ‘no’ from NATO”. The Vilnius summit is unlikely to be any different, with Nato allies procrastinating and prevaricating over Ukraine’s membership since 2008. That ambiguity, offering Ukraine the security of Nato membership at some vague future juncture, encouraged Vladimir Putin. The confusion now surrounding Ukraine’s future security arrangements may embolden him again.
Maybe France and Germany don’t want to be a part of the grudge match and points scoring between former Soviet Union countries now in the ‘West’, and Russia.
If Ukraine doesn’t get credible security guarantees, then people will be unwilling to invest or live there. Given Europe is already struggling with levels of immigration from much poorer countries it cannot readily absorb, there are 44 million good reasons to support Ukrainian security.
I’m not sure any security garuntee can be credible at this point. We promised to support Ukraine 30 years ago in exchange for them turning over their nuclear weapons. Yes, I know Western technocrats have tried to walk this back in recent years, but I lived through it and I remember it. More importantly, many Ukrainians lived through it and remember it, and are convinced that those were the terms. Feeling burned already, why would they believe our words now?
If Putin loses this time (and it may be that he already has), then it is unlikely that Russia under Putin or a successor, will feel like trying again for decades, if ever. But precautions must be taken by the West.
NATO membership for Ukraine is asking for trouble at so many levels. However, we should remember that Russia has long said it wants “Buffer Countries” between it and NATO.
Very well, let’s re-build and re-arm Ukraine formidably. Let’s give Russia a solid steel buffer that it will never, ever want to bump heads with again. The sooner the better.
There should be no question of the West reneging, as it is greatly in our interests to do this. And there seems no particular reason for a provocative multilateral defence pact like NATO’s as it seems clear that, with the right sort of help, the Ukrainians are perfectly capable of defending their own country against Russia.
Although it’s cost the Western allies a lot of cash and materials, we should all consider ourselves very lucky (as long as Putin doesn’t throw a hissy fit and a load of nuclear warheads). Ukraine is doing the dirty work for us all.
Western civilisation ended when the USSR auto-destructed. The West remained largely reasonable when in the shadow of Soviet arms. The crazies were tolerated but not empowered, as we had something to be afraid of. It seems to me that being scared stiff of the Russians might be a good thing for everyone, bar the Ukrainians and Balts.
One could have said the same thing about Hitler.
Indeed, to paraphrase Casablanca: “we’ll always have China…”
Whatever Germany an France would want, they know that letting Putin win in Ukraine is an existential threat.
That’s why they’ve done things no one dreamed they would do even a year ago.
Existential fear concentrates the mind wonderfully.
An uncertain peace will be worst of all for Russia.
Putin has been quite stingy in equipping his “mobiks,” and quite profligate with their lives. HIs destruction of the dam only created a cholera epidemic that is infecting thousands. When you don’t bother to provide adequate hosptial care for the mobiks, that’s what tends to happen.
Moreover, the one thing Russia can do well is “The Conveyor.” Whether its sending millions to death in camps, or sending 100s of thousands to die in Donbas, that’s the one thing that most Russians are willing to help with–as long as they stay off “The Conveyor.” It can continue indefinitely, as both the 30s and WW2 proved.
If Putin doesn’t stop soon, a whole generation disappears.
