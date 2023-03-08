Ukraine responsible for Nord Stream 2 attack? You heard it here first
The New York Times has now floated the theory
Exactly one month ago today, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a detailed report in which he claimed that America was behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions. Until then, rumours swirled as to who the guilty party was.
Speaking to UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers after that article’s publication, professor of Public Policy at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs concurred that America was the only country with the motive and means to pull it off. He dismissed Sayers’s suggestion that it could have been Russian or Ukrainian-affiliated groups:
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Freddie Sayers: Okay, scenario number two, what about some organisation connected to the Ukrainian government that wanted to fast-forward Western opposition to Russia, essentially frame the Russians for having blown up the pipeline and get increased Western support? It’s been talked about as a theory, is it plausible?
Jeffrey Sachs: It’s absurd. Ukraine doesn’t have the capacity to do it. Ukraine would never do it without the US approval. So there’s absolutely no way that some rogue Ukrainian operation is responsible for this. It’s absurd.
One week later, respected security advisor Fiona Hill spoke to UnHerd and advanced the same theory, sending shockwaves across the UK and US security establishments:
Fiona Hill: I don’t believe it was the United States. If the United States had done that, by now, somebody would have laid claim to this. The United States can be a leaky sieve in terms of information. Some of my colleagues who have been looking at this think Ukraine could have done it. And this isn’t implausible, because they already managed to launch a pretty significant strike on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge, but I haven’t seen any evidence.
Two weeks on, and reporting by the New York Times suggests that this theory is now becoming mainstream. According to fresh intelligence reports, US officials now believe that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack: “The review of newly collected intelligence suggests they were opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia,” the NYT reports. “But does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation.”
The story notes that there is no evidence of President Zelenskyy’s involvement or the Ukrainian government. Nor has it made any of the new intelligence public.
Excuse my cynicism, but the word ‘smokescreen’ comes to mind.
We were expected to believe that the Russians had done this – entirely against their own interests – until Hersch came out with detailed claims that it was actually the US: a notion that makes a lot more sense given their interests and past statements.
Now, just one month later, we have the familiar picture of ‘intelligence’ being passed by the US government to a friendly corporate media outlet which attempts to muddy the waters. A ‘breakaway faction’ of Ukrainians is now conveniently responsible – though as ever no evidence at all is produced to back this up.
So now we are asked to believe that some splinter group in a country riven by war, which is constantly begging for weapons and funding, has somehow managed to pull off a sophisticated and secret underwater operation, without any governments in the region even noticing. Because the CIA says so.
If you believe that, I have a safe and effective covid vaccine to sell you 😉
German media published the boat used was hired in Poland and by allegedly 2 Ukrainians. but German Defence Ministry warned against jumping to conclusions and the potential for deliberate false flag op remains as strong.
So whilst Freddie asked a question the evidence on what exactly happened remains v limited and inconclusive. A number of parties had a potential motive. We knew that a few weeks ago and not much changed.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe