Tony Blair preaches to his centrist disciples
The former PM's summit was eagerly attended, but how radical are his ideas?
Park Plaza Hotel, Central London
“Have you come to Church this morning?” a friend messaged as I arrived at the Tony Blair Institute’s “Future of Britain” summit in central London. “He is Risen!” He had indeed risen and was standing there before me in the flesh, addressing his disciples — those poor, huddled centrist masses yearning to be freed. Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, Deborah Meaden and Jamie Oliver, Ed Vaizey and Anne Milton: all there to hear from the master. Even l’empereur des centristes himself, Emmanuel Macron, turned up digitally to give his Jupiteran blessing to the event from afar.
For a second, down in the depths of the Park Plaza Hotel, it felt for a moment as if they really were back in charge. You can just imagine the bromance that might have existed had Tony and Emmanuel been in power at the same time. Even now, Blair has the quality of somehow looking like he’s Prime Minister: all power and presence, tailored suits and security guards. And then, suddenly, you remember he’s not Prime Minister and hasn’t been for 16 years; that he’s 70 and no longer the future, as David Cameron once put it, even if he still delivers prophecies about the coming world with a certainty far more intense than anyone else in power today. It felt like a New Labour conference from 2002, only slicker and with lots more money, as if America were doing British politics for a day and we were rich again.
And so up he came, the master of proceedings. After a few jokes, Blair hit his stride. “The British state is unsustainable,” he declared. “We are spending more than ever before in British history except in times of crisis or war. And taxing more. With poor outcomes.” Few could argue with any of that. But what about the solutions? Blair called for the complete reimagining of the British state, making people more free and governments more efficient. He called for digital IDs, national health records online, real-time data made available for hospitals and more health monitoring from “wearables”. Adapt or die: that was his message.
Britain needs to be radical but also sensible, Blair declared. This is the chorus his followers love to hear. “The perennial bind of progressive politics is that very often the radical people aren’t sensible and the sensible people aren’t radical,” he concluded to laughter. It was hard to hear this and not think of Sir Keir Starmer, the ultimate sensible, also speaking at the conference alongside Blair.
Blair left it to an aide to set out the four policies his institute believes are both radical and sensible. The first is to reform planning laws; the second to reform pensions. Both sensible perhaps, but hardly radical — the Government itself has tried to do both. Blair’s third and fourth policy ideas are a little more controversial: to allow more immigration from the EU and for Britain to unilaterally align with EU rules. It is easy to see why he thinks such policies are sensible economically, but what about politically? Would he be pursuing them if he were Starmer? And even if he were, can such policies really form the “basis of a new consensus”, as Blair suggested? Both were part of the very consensus he embodied as Prime Minister and which was shattered by the Brexit referendum only seven years ago.
This is the disjuncture at the heart of Blair’s sermon. The sensible policies do not seem particularly radical, and the radical ones not particularly sensible. To reform planning law is one thing — even to loosen immigration rules for those from the EU — but a complete overhaul of the British state and its health infrastructure? To give every citizen, hospital and government access to digital IDs, health records and the like? The British state has not even managed to build a border to check goods coming in at Dover.
Watching Blair today it is hard to conclude how much of his lasting political appeal is radical futurism and how much is centrist nostalgia. He is the most naturally gifted British politician still alive; a man who still has much of Westminster hanging on his every word. He is persuasive and optimistic about the future, clearly more on top of the great, transformative changes taking place in the world than almost anyone in government today — too busy as they are concentrating on whatever crisis is happening right in front of their noses to be able to look up for more than a split second.
Blair has created the slickest, most interesting political conference in Britain, with ready-made programmes for any aspiring technocratic prime minister. And yet, in a sense, it remains the same-old radical centrism he has always preached, only now with a magic sprinkling of technology.
Britons have been instructing politicians to reduce immigration for 10 years. They still keep saying “I know! Let’s increase immigration”. If Starmer gets in and goes down that route, he will be out on his ear after one term.
Early noughties centrism failed. It brought us the Iraq War, the Global Financial Crisis and the surveillance state. It was the worst of both worlds – the surveillance and the anti-terrorism was combined with a hollowing-out of the state apparatus that left us unable to deal with disasters such as Covid. These comments are not country-specfic: the same malaise set in in the USA, UK, Germany, and Ireland, as far as I can see.
But to stop these centrist zombies from making occasional public appearances, inspiration from the UK is needed: they need to be given an ASBO, a 28-day detention-without-trial period, followed by a long sentence in a privatized prison, delivered by some not-entirely-illegal administrative court.
This is the key point, and as you correctly say it’s not just specific to Britain.
What Centrism brought was a brittle economy run on the crossed-fingers belief that JIT would never be problematic, asset bubbles, a vision of globalisation that was at best naive, a hollowing out of national capacity (if covid hadn’t exposed it, something else would) and woke thinking. All of that is to say nothing of Iraq.
I just wonder exactly how far down the rabbit hole the Blair legacy has to go before the centrists will accept that, to say the least, it did a lot of people no favours. In his defence perhaps Blair personally can be seen as a product of his time.
20 years of centrism has left European countries dependent on the US for security, on China for corporate profit and on Russia for energy. If they really can’t see why the people balk at the idea of more of the same then it’s a bad sign for our politics.
Blair is an absolute charlatan and that’s the nicest thing I can say about him. Worst PM in history and directly at fault for most of what’s wrong with this country. I’d have him on a treason charge.
I remember the quote from 26 years ago – ‘Blair … like a chameleon crawling over a kilt.’
Why does anyone pay any attention to this war criminal? Chilcott, Dr David Kelly. He has no place in public life.
Great! More people to be free, then hit them with oppressive digital ids track their every movement, add in CBDCs and more lockdown and then they will all just kill themselves through total subjugation! Wow how inspiring. The fact they all sound so scared of what humanity could achieve outside of the globalist WEF and trilateral commission of which is ruled by the worlds richest shows they fear people. They fear that they will rise and see how fearful and pathetic these people are. They may have control through monopolising the world and now making everyone sick and dumb, but that only shows how weak they are, and Blair is just another useless sock puppet weakling.
