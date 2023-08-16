TikTok warriors have turned against real workers

Reaction

Baby Storme's latest accusation illustrates the superficiality of online identity politics

by Zandile Powell

Baby Storme filming her single “This City is a Graveyard” in a Target. Credit: YouTube

On Sunday, a single by a 23-year-old TikTok singer called Baby Storme, “This City is a Graveyard”, went viral after she and her amateur production crew tried to film a flash mob in a branch of the American retailer Target. They didn’t have permission, and so violated the store’s safety guidelines. In response, Baby Storme took to social media and accused the Target employee who threatened to call the police of being a “racist”.

The footage does nothing to back up her accusation and, judging from the responses, public opinion is not on her side. Interestingly, however, Baby Storme and her legion of fans remain defiant. Why? An interview given by the singer a few years ago may hold the answer: “It’s crazy but you have to keep trying and keep going,” she said of her numerous efforts at going viral. “I’m going to get the song out there and I don’t care what I have to do, end of story.”

This statement gives some indication of Baby Storme’s preoccupation with fame at all costs. It also provides an insight into the growing division between the traditional working class and the new class of political TikTok warriors and influencers. This group is typically enamoured with the aesthetic of fighting back against capitalism and social injustice and its online presence centres around turning identity politics into a narrative of personal struggle.

Take, for example, ContraPoints, a talented Left-wing YouTuber, political commentator, and cultural critic who has made several videos on the problems with capitalism. Despite the fact that her brand has made exorbitant amounts of money from this very structure, online audiences don’t seem to care about potential inconsistencies between her online content and her lived reality.

TikTok warriors and influencers tend to be online personalities whose activism revolves around using their platforms to reduce all the ills of the world — or, rather, their world — to “cis white men”, “the patriarchy” and “Karens”. They base their entire identity on “going viral” with a cause, and moralising against what are most often traditional working-class values and people.

This is because this virtual struggle has a different agenda to actual workers. Two months ago, “Citi Bike Karen”, a nurse profiled by the New York Times for risking her life during the pandemic, had just finished a 12-hour shift when she became the subject of viral content for being “racist” and a “suspected white supremacist”. That is, until video evidence exonerated her, in much the same way as the Target employee who was, no doubt, in the midst of an equally thankless shift.

If Baby Storme felt that said Target employee was “racist”, then, by the standards of the TikTok warrior, he was. As she herself tweeted, the reality on the ground didn’t matter — this was “her” truth, after all.

A minimum-wage Target employee can be labelled racist if it increases the chances of social media virality for a young, black, and not-so-struggling TikToker who believes herself to be exceptional. In reality, members of this class are not as exceptional or unique as their virtual identities often lead them to believe. That, unfortunately, is a truth they will have to accept.