TikTok is the IDF’s new battleground

Explainer

07:00

Israel is trying novel ways to win over international opinion

by Laurel Duggan

The IDF is waging a digital war. Credit: TikTok

As public sympathy for the people of Gaza rises, the Israeli Defense Forces is using TikTok in an effort to recapture international goodwill. Its content defends Israeli military actions, criticises Hamas, and portrays the IDF as a humanitarian force against terrorism. TikTok has been flooded with pro-Palestine content since the Hamas attacks on 7 October but the IDF, which joined the platform in 2020, is attempting to change that dynamic.

The distinct feature of the IDF’s TikTok output, compared to the platform’s pro-Palestine content, is the portrayal of women. Numerous videos include photogenic female soldiers giving updates on the conflict, ranging from lessons on how to code to more provocative posts about Hamas.

Beyond videos published directly by the IDF social media pages, TikTok also contains many clips posted by female IDF soldiers’ personal accounts. Some of these videos play on the same themes of female empowerment and defend Israel’s military actions, pointing to the 7 October attacks and accusing Hamas of targeting civilians. There’s even a social media marketing agency for attractive young IDF veterans focused on guns and militarism.

“The IDF is unique in the sense that women are called up as conscripts as well as men,” war correspondent David Patrikarakos told UnHerd. “You’re also operating against an enemy that is avowedly misogynistic. In terms of putting out content, for want of a better word, it’s always nice to have young telegenic females and indeed males to help your cause. It’s also a way of differentiating yourself from your enemy in the eyes of the watching world.”

In this regard, the IDF bears similarities to Ukraine’s social media output following the Russian invasion in February 2022. Ukraine also used attractive young women in its online videos to draw attention to the war effort while congratulating female soldiers on their bravery and achievements.

TikTok content from Palestinians also showcases women, but in a different context. Videos coming out of Gaza tend to emphasise the suffering and victimhood women experience as a result of the war, leaning less on feminist tropes of empowerment when compared to pro-Israel content.

Patrikarakos told UnHerd that, despite Israel’s massive military advantage over Hamas, the country still has to win over public opinion both at home and abroad. The IDF’s most important audience is the Israeli public, though maintaining support from key allies is also crucial.

“All states have to fight what you might call a discursive or political battle to justify their wars,” Patrikarakos said. “The IDF has a lot of external pressure coming from the United States […] One of the reasons that they’re going in so heavy with the IDF is they need nine months to actually do the job. They don’t have nine months, because essentially world opinion won’t tolerate it. No country can operate in a vacuum.”

There has been widespread concern in recent months about the dominance of pro-Palestine content on TikTok, but the platform has denied tinkering with the algorithm to achieve this end. Rather, TikTok argues, the app is youth-dominated, and young people are more sympathetic to Palestine — if opinion on the platform is skewed, it’s a reflection of its young user base.

The challenge for Israel going forward will be to maintain sufficient international support in the coming months to complete its aims in Gaza, a project in which TikTok is just one strategy. But the country faces a paradox, in which military victories are inversely related to popular opinion successes.

“The more that Israel succeeds and destroys Hamas within Gaza, the more that it loses online. The more Hamas loses on the ground, the more it wins online,” Patrikarakos said. “The more it loses militarily, the more it wins politically.”