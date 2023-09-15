Theresa May is rebranding as a national treasure
An adoring crowd filled the Southbank Centre last night
Queen Elizabeth Hall, London
“People expect you to be more of a celebrity,” Theresa May ruminated about the modern-day demands on frontline politicians. “I just want to talk about the issues.”
The former prime minister was speaking to a packed house at London’s Southbank Centre to promote her new book, The Abuse of Power, which argues that those with influence squander their duty to the public in favour of self-interest. Two years ago May was judged to have been Britain’s joint worst postwar leader, but last night she gave off the confident air of a national treasure. Post-premiership, she has inexplicably reinvented herself as a Tory whom non-Tories can admire, if not for the specificities of her politics then at least for her apparent decency and earnest appeals for a better world — Rory Stewart in kitten heels.
The Southbank chat was, fittingly for vicar’s daughter May, conducted by media clergyman Richard Coles. His gentle line of interviewing — complemented by softball, pre-selected audience questions including a query as to how she has managed to “uphold integrity” among today’s rotten parliamentarians — brought us no closer to understanding a figure who concedes in her book that she has a reputation for “being too careful with my words, not sufficiently willing to open up, robotic and uninteresting”.
The Abuse of Power is not exactly a memoir, and despite occasional moments of candour May remains an oddly spectral figure in her own story, present only to condemn or to order an inquiry into the misconduct of others. In the case of the Hillsborough inquest, she rides on the coattails of the Labour ministry which championed and established it.
While Andrew Marr’s review in the New Statesman claims that she “owns her mistakes”, the ex-PM is still seemingly reluctant to apologise in the book. Everything — Windrush, Grenfell, the fallout from Brexit — is not just someone else’s fault but an active abuse of power. She reminds us of this by solemnly intoning at the end of almost every chapter that John Bercow/Donald Trump/the Metropolitan Police/the Taliban “abused their power”, a universal critique somewhat strained by its application both to MPs who opposed her Brexit deal and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As a writer and an orator, May is the anti-Boris, her words devoid of metaphor or anything resembling a flourish. The Abuse of Power is a series of reports and judgments and inquiries, a mounting pile of paperwork which only further obscures the woman behind it. The book doesn’t have many jokes, but those there are have been helpfully signposted with an exclamation mark.
Speaking to Coles, May seemed more at ease than she ever was at the dispatch box, and more fluent than her prose might suggest. She even made some concessions, reaffirming her regret about not speaking to Grenfell Tower residents on her first visit to the site after the 2017 fire, and saying she was wrong to use the phrase “hostile environment” when discussing migration during her time as home secretary.
While she insisted yesterday that she has always been a conservative, because “the Labour Party is quite content to keep holding people down” and her side “tries to raise people up”, May also squarely positioned herself in the sensible corner. Public life is suffering thanks to “populist thinking”, which “is a problem because the answers to most things in life are not easy. Today’s populist politics expects the easy answer.” In a clip trailing a Times Radio interview set to be broadcast this afternoon, she claims that “I’ve always said that immigration has been good for the country,” though she made clear to Coles that “a lot of people coming are economic migrants.”
In many ways, this week’s BBC documentary State of Chaos, whose first episode covered the implosion of May’s government, revealed more about her than either her gloomy new book or cheery appearance at the Southbank. When asked by the programme, almost no former advisors, mandarins or ministers were able to argue that she was a success as PM. Former Tory leader William Hague claimed that “Theresa May’s a good person, but it’s hard to say she was a good prime minister.” Some might say that Nadine Dorries, demonstrating characteristic restraint, was closer to the truth about May’s time in No. 10: “it was an utter, catastrophic disaster.”
Good God what ever next?
The only reason May ever got away with it is because far too many of the demos thought she was a reincarnation of Lady Thatcher.
May was a disaster, better now she returns to her favourite hotel in the shadow of Cader Idris and leave us all alone.
Wow. I just gave you TWO votes. Is Unherd’s voting system whacky-whacky woo-woo?
Just press the ‘thumbs down’ and that should cancel it.
You pressed like at the same time as someone else.
Unherd is that popular?
It only updates on a page reload or when you press the button. Someone else pressed it between the page loading and you pressing the upvote (or a net +1 of up and down votes).
Theresa May, as rightly famous for her personal warmth, political flexibility and persuasiveness as she is for her lithe and lissom grace on a dance floor. Like Rosa Klebb without the naïve charm.
She lied throughout her premiership; to the people, to Parliament and to her closest party “allies”. She made aggressive noises towards Brussels and then cravenly backed down. Similarly she made patriotic, pro-Brexit noises in her early pronouncements but secretly started backing away from all of her promises step by step as the process went on. She is a walking case-study in how NOT to be an effective PM, every facet of her premiership was a failure. Lacking any vision to see any opportunity in Brexit and thus lacking the ability to convince either side on her unpalatable compromises.
Actively undermining the efforts of her own Minister in charge of Leaving the EU by secretly carrying on parallel negotiations in the shadows with a foreign power – all at the behest of her witch’s familiar, Olly Robbins.
I fear she’ll now morph into Edward Heath before our eyes. Simmering resentment at being rejected by party and people alike, and then that resentment boiling over as she watches her successor take over the party, and try to unpick the messes she gifted the nation.
I used to be of the opinion that former PMs shouldn’t necessarily quit the Commons – that their experience of the top job should be an asset to a serving PM, even if that is kept to offering advice or holding them to account behind closed doors. But the reality is that vanishingly few ex-leaders ever offer any objectivity. Bruised egos and a stunning lack of self-awareness of their own shortcomings seem to go hand in hand.
Lacking any vision to see any opportunity in Brexit
Johnson had that. In spades. He had so much vision that he could see things that had never existed and never would, and convince other people that the unicorns were really there. Theresa May at least had the kind of vision that allowed her to see the problems, which is the first requirement to trying to solve them.
Rasmus,
Her “vision” if you can really call it that was an ill-thought through, compromised fudge that was rightly rejected from all sides of the Brexit debate.
In negotiations there are certain points of contention that can be resolved by accepting a compromise – if Team A asks for £1 Billion and Team B says £500 million, then £750 million is a reachable compromise.
But when the positions are binary, no sensible compromise solution is possible. Mrs May thought her “WA solution” was a compromise, but the “May Deal” which was pretty much devised in Brussels, by Brussels and for Brussels, was not it.
There is no middle ground between In and Out. At least, what middle ground there is, was wholly unacceptable to both parties – as evidenced by record defeats every time she tried to get it passed in the House. It was demonstrably worse than either fully Leaving or fully Remaining, it was the worst of both worlds.
If you took a vote on where to go on holiday and one side voted for Bali and the other side voted to go to Barbados, a compromise solution roughly halfway between them would be South Sudan.
It would not really represent an appealing choice of destination.
Is Pierre Bezukhov her favourite character in Crime & Punishment ?
Otherwise I’m not buying it.
Dear Dumetrius, is this an intentional joke which I’m too befuddled to get ?
Pierre Bezukhov is a main character in War and Peace (Война и миръ).
Yours Sincerely
Mike
Gday Mike,
Yes.
Apparently yesterday, towering something-or-other Rory Stewart named Prince Myshkin as his favourite War and Peace character.
Assuming this is the version of W and P with the Black elves in it.
In which case, should you not have said that Pierre was your favourite character in The Idiot?
No, I’m very widely read.
Well, she was by all acounts a decent person and tried to actually solve the problems she was presented with. She may not have had much success there, but it still makes her far and away better than Johnson or Truss, and able to compete with Cameron or Sunak. It does not make her a good PM, of course, but then, among the blind the one-eyed is king.
She doesn’t have Lucky Dave’s unnerving ability to destroy everything he touches …
Calls a referendum with the intention of ridding his party of a Euroscepticism problem, and his country falls out of the EU.
Introduces his Aussie sugar farmer mate to his pals in high finance, and the Swiss banking sector loses half its value overnight.
