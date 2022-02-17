The West is facing an unprecedented rent crisis

No to taxing landlords! This will not help with the housing crisis. It will only hinder the housing crisis, by disincentivising supply. Land exists no matter how hard you tax it, but land is not and never was the problem. Housing is so much more than ‘land’. It is ‘land’ + ‘build’ + ‘services’ + ‘proximity to economic opportunities’.
When you tax property you disincentivise this kind of investment. This will reduce supply further, pushing up rents to the level where the taxes are effectively priced in. The tenants will end up paying for the tax AS WELL AS for the supply crunch.
There are three issues: the first has been identified – it is supply shortage. I will say once more: when you shut down the economy for a year and a half, you have supply shortages, resulting in rising prices.
This can be addressed by (1) opening up the economy and NEVER EVER shutting it down again like we stupidly did; (2) reducing build costs and helping councils provide services for new units / subsidies to renovate.
The second issue is income inequality. The population in the UK is not outgrowing the supply of housing by very much. But there are more empty-nester boomers / second homes than every before. There are questions of intergenerational fairness, as well as more basic questions of how resources are distributed between sectors and regions.
Finally, in the UK context, the ‘housing crisis’ has always been as much a ‘regional balance’ crisis as anything else. I remember for fun a few years ago finding a two-up two-down for sale in Fulham (West London). It was built on the same design as a street in Middlesboro (North East England), in which a number of houses were up for sale. Can’t remember the exact sales price, but you could have purchased the entire street for the price of the (exact same) single house in London.
This suggests the real problem was regional balance, something England in particular has failed to address for far too long.
The West is facing an unprecedented rent crisis
Property prices and rental values are skyrocketing
Energy bills are driving up the cost of living. But property prices are also rising fast — which might be good news for owners, but it’s a disaster for tenants. Data from the Rightmove Rental Price Tracker shows that private rents in Britain are rising “at the fastest rate on record”. Outside London, they are nearly 10% higher than last year.
Rental values are spiking in America too. According to Wolf Richter’s Wolf Street blog, “rents for single-family houses and condos on the rental market exploded by 12% year-over-year in the US.”
Given the impact of Covid on household finances there’s a question as to how tenants are managing to pay so much extra. Part of the answer is that increasing numbers of them aren’t. In a separate post, Richter notes that the percentage of tenants making rental payments on time has deteriorated — from nearly 96% just before the pandemic to 92% now.
The chart also records the impact of the $1,400 stimulus cheques sent out last year by the American government to millions of qualifying individuals. It appears that the ‘free’ money helped a higher proportion of tenants to make rent. However, because this was a one-off payment, the effect was temporary.
This is just one illustration of a wider problem faced by governments as they’ve tried to revive their economies. Whether it’s a short-term measure like a stimulus cheque or a long-term investment in infrastructure, a significant proportion of any boost to growth will be captured by landlords in the form of higher rents.
Given constraints on new supply — and the sheer hassle of moving — rental values tend to be determined by the point at which they absolutely force people out of their homes, or businesses out of their premises. Throughout the pandemic, governments have tried to help cash-strapped households and businesses, but in the process they’ve increased the level of rent that the market can bear.
Is there anything that governments can do? Yes, many things. They can increase the supply of new homes and workplaces through planning reforms. They can provide social alternatives to the private rented sector. Rent controls are another possibility.
The simplest option, though, may be to hit the landlords with higher taxes. For a start, property is easy to tax because it can’t be hidden. Furthermore, with the market already paying what it can bear, the cost can’t be passed on to tenants. Finally, while most taxes disincentivise supply, what landlords deal in — i.e. land — continues to exist no matter how hard you tax it.
Demand.
supply.
simple.
And create a black market in rent-controlled houses. Witness the sub-letting phenomenon in council houses here in the UK (and flats – Grenfell); and see also the market distortions that occurred recently in Berlin during their attempt to fix the market.
