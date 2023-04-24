The Tucker Carlson show will move elsewhere
The energy of his programme will find an alternative outlet
Earlier today, Fox News announced that it was parting ways with its star host Tucker Carlson, effective immediately. There will be no long goodbye: the network’s press release stated that Carlson, 53, had broadcast his last episode on Friday. And just like that Fox’s leading man, and the most popular cable host on American television, was no longer theirs.
No clear details have yet emerged as to the reason for the termination of Carlson’s employment. Viewership certainly wasn’t the issue — as of last week, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the only cable show in the country pulling in over three million viewers. Perhaps it had something to do with the $787.5 million defamation settlement that Fox reached with Dominion Voting Systems last week (in which Carlson’s show played a large role), or with the advertiser boycotts, typically coordinated by Democratic-aligned NGOs that explicitly targeted at Carlson’s programme.
Perhaps there was some element of palace intrigue, or displeasure among the suits at NewsCorp about Carlson’s continuous courting of controversy. Name your scary “conspiracy theory” — antivax, aliens, Great Replacement, JFK assassination, 2020 election theft, January-6-was-an-inside-job — and there was a good chance Carlson had floated it on air at some point in the last half-decade. Plus, there was that documentary on sunning your testicles.
Presumably all these details will come out in the next days and weeks, as will partisan polemics on Carlson’s legacy. For the Left, he was a terrifying Julius Streicher-type figure, a symptom of the Republicans’ alleged collapse from the noble party of business interests and Cold War hawkishness into conspiratorial, pro-Russian fascism (I say “alleged” because you can read the same things written about Reagan in the ‘80s). For the Right, he was either a dangerous demagogue or, more commonly, a noble crusader against both the crushing conformity of mainstream opinion and the Brezhnevian monotony of conservative counter-programming — and one that could channel the growing current of paranoia on the American Right.
For others still, Carlson’s show was, whatever his considerable flaws, one of the few places left on American television where one could count an alternative to the uniparty consensus on topics like Ukraine, Covid, and the increasingly brazen meddling of the American security apparatus in domestic politics.
All of which is true, or true enough in its own way. Speaking as a conflicted fan of Carlson, and one who generally has little patience for establishment liberal pearl-clutching, even I at times found his rhetoric to at times be incendiary, conspiratorial, and yes, even “irresponsible”; I also thought he was the only cable host worth watching, for the reasons listed above.
But mostly I thought Carlson was tremendously entertaining, in much the same way that Jon Stewart’s Daily Show used to be before Trevor Noah transformed it into yet another vehicle for dreary sermonising under the guise of comedy. Carlson’s show was a circus — ”the greatest show on Earth,” as an old roommate used to call it — and Carlson himself the latest and greatest in a hallowed American tradition of carnival barkers and hustling self-promoters who had a showman’s eye for the outré and grotesque and outrageous. This was a man who could serve as a truer expression of the American folk spirit than all the polished talking heads for whom “the news” is something grave and serious, and not what it is in fact: a vulgar and somewhat disreputable branch of showbiz.
Whether Fox News will be “healthier” in Carlson’s absence is uncertain — but it will definitely be more respectable and considerably less fun.
I’m not a fan of Carlson, but I’m sad to hear he’s leaving Fox. I don’t like him because I don’t enjoy his style of hucksterism. But, as the author notes, he is one of the few voices of resistance against the uniparty consensus.
The conspiracy theorist deep within me wonders if Carlson’s departure was a condition of the Dominion Voting Systems litigation settlement. I do hope he reappears, more popular than ever, on another outlet, if only to spite those Democrat-aligned NGOs organizing advertising boycotts (by the way, why don’t conservatives make greater use of that tactic?).
I thought his Michael Jackson resurrection conspiracy theory stretched credibility too far.
When did we first start rolling our eyes at the thought that a conspiracy might actually be real? The Dreyfus Affair? Who benefits from this eye rolling?
Fox got caught lying about a really big issue, repeatedly and knowingly to a large audience fanning division and in some cases violence and threats to individuals. It essentially admitted it too and is now paying the financial consequences, which with other legal cases in the pipeline is far from finished yet. The repercussions of this have only just started and Carlson’s demise no surprise. (Apparently the latest is Murdoch summarily sacked him for his role in pressurising another employee to lie, but no doubt more will emerge).
Carlson played to a cognitive bias where people like to hear an echo of their innate prejudices. His ego and notoriety needed constant stoking with fresh red meat. So cliche’d it became a big yawn to anyone who thinks for themselves for half a second.
Tucker’s “demise”? If by that you mean getting fired by Fox, then prepare for his second coming on some other platform.
I don’t know about his “ego” or if his audience is “people who like to hear an echo of his innate prejudices”, and I am no great consumer of media, but I can tell you I’ve never heard of Tucker content except from outraged people who loathe him, and in whose Twitter and YouTube feeds his clips constantly appear and are eagerly viewed.
Is it possible a good portion of his online audience is made up of those who “love to hate” him?
