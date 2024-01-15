The Tory meltdown could be even worse than predicted

Reaction

A new YouGov poll predicts a thumping for Rishi Sunak

by Peter Franklin

A huge new poll makes grim reading for the Tories in today’s Telegraph. Based on 14,000 interviews, YouGov has used MRP techniques to produce detailed constituency results. In theory, it gives us the clearest picture yet of the seat-by-seat outcome of the next general election.

According to the poll, the Conservatives would be reduced to 169 seats, while Labour would win 385 — and an overall majority of 120. In all, 11 Cabinet ministers would lose their seats, including Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps. Penny Mordaunt and Gillian Keegan would also be defeated — thus knocking them out of the next Tory leadership contest before it even begins.

Overall, the geographical pattern of the Labour advance matches that of the Conservative landslide defeat in 1997. The Red Wall would be rebuilt across most of Northern England and much of the Midlands. There’d also be Labour success in the urban seats of the South — places like Ipswich, Bedford, Milton Keynes, Swindon, Gloucester, Bournemouth and Plymouth.

Then there are seats that Labour haven’t held for many decades — if ever. For instance, the party hasn’t gained an MP in Buckingham since Robert Maxwell won in 1964. Sixty years later, YouGov shows it turning red again. Another surprise Labour gain is Banbury, which the party has never held. On the YouGov map, there’s just one patch of blue left in all of Oxfordshire — David Cameron’s old seat of Witney.

The Tories are also projected to lose their grip on commuter-belt Surrey — where the Lib Dems pick up six seats. Who says nimbyism doesn’t pay? If its chances haven’t been blown by Ed Davey and the Post Office scandal, the party is close to building a yellow wall from Somerset to the borders of Kent.

Perhaps the weirdest result comes from the Isle of Wight. The island now has two Westminster seats, both of which will go red according to the poll. Wight has never had a Labour MP — and currently has just one Labour councillor. For the Tories, one loss here, let alone two, would be a sign of the end times.

And yet one shouldn’t put it past the party leadership to draw comfort from the YouGov results. A total of 169 seats is disastrous but not apocalyptic. What’s more, the party retains a few toeholds in Scotland and Wales, a better position than the total wipeout of 1997. Best of all, losses in the eastern English counties are limited — thus providing a potential springboard for recovery.

However, before they lapse into their complacent default mode, Rishi Sunak and his allies need to read the small print. Any poll — and especially any MRP poll — has to make assumptions in order to turn the raw data into headline results. According to the Telegraph report, the YouGov model “factors in the large number of undecided voters and which way they are most likely to vote”. This “electoral tightening” would narrow the red-blue gap.

In normal circumstances, undecideds who’ve voted Conservative before can reasonably be expected to revert to type. But as I argued last week, this time could be different. The party’s poll ratings aren’t just exceptionally low, they’re also persistently low — indicating an ingrained alienation that the Conservative campaign will find hard to shift. What’s more, if these voters can’t bring themselves to vote for Keir Starmer’s Labour or Davey’s Lib Dems then they do have other options, including Reform UK — or staying at home.

Even with these caveats, YouGov’s prediction is still an atrocious one for the Tories, the biggest loss of seats since 1906. However, if the assumption is wrong — and ex-Tory voters do not come home — then the actual result will be much worse.