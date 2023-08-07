The Ohio result will be a warning to Republicans

Debate

A proxy vote on abortion has national implications

by Daniel McGraw

An Ohioan protests against the Heartbeat Bill. Credit: Getty

There is perhaps no issue that has hurt Republicans at the polling booth more than abortion over the last year and a half. And a special election in Ohio this Tuesday looks like it will be further proof of this.

On the day, there will be a lone statewide ballot item which proposes raising the threshold to amend the Ohio constitution to 60% of votes, up from a simple majority. The process has been in place for more than a century in the state, but in November voters will use it to decide whether to protect abortion rights.

If passed, it would establish “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” with “reasonable limits”. This change in legislation would make it different from the current law where, after the Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, Ohio lawmakers passed a “heartbeat bill” that banned doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity was detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Recent polls show that about 58% of Ohioans support the abortion rights amendment, which is why the anti-abortion Right wants to raise the threshold to 60%. And while this move may appeal to Christian conservatives, it is driving away a key demographic: women.

What Republicans do not seem to understand is that — both for the Ohio statewide vote and nationally — women outvote men by a large number, and this anti-abortion Republican stance drives away suburban women, a key voting bloc that has shifted lately in the Democrats’ direction.

Indeed, in the 2020 national election women outvoted men by 53-47%, a difference of almost 10 million voters nationwide. The reason this is important is that those 2020 voting numbers were in the pre-SCOTUS abortion ruling period. But given that roughly 60% of women see abortion as a healthcare and civil rights issue of personal significance to them, many who once aligned themselves with the GOP or were categorised as “undecideds” might look more closely at getting under the Democrats’ tent.

In 2022, there were six ballot measures addressing abortion — the most on record for any single year. Measures that preserved abortion rights were approved in California, Michigan and Vermont, which consisted of state constitutional rights. Ballot measures that would have restricted abortion rights were defeated in Kansas , Kentucky, and Montana. In Kansas, where the “no” option got 58% of the vote and was held in August of 2022, turnout was nearly double what it had been for the last comparable special election primary, and nearly equal to the November 2018 midterm election.

In Ohio, about 300,000 more women voted than men in 2020. Not all of those 300,000 will be voting on Tuesday, but we can certainly expect a boosted turnout in the vote given the salience of abortion as an issue. That’s why what is going on in Ohio this week has political implications more broadly in the US. The GOP is playing to the fringe more than the middle — and if it wants to win in 2024, focusing on unpopular issues like these will make this task a great deal harder.