The mystical paradox of Good Friday
Even for believers, the story of Easter is full of strangeness and difficulty
“In spite of that, we call this Friday good.”
TS Eliot’s conclusion to part four of East Coker hints at the fundamental paradox of this most solemn day of the Christian calendar. Holy Week has been full of extraordinary human drama — the triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal, the agony in the garden of Gethsemane, the arrest of Jesus, the trial before Pilate. And now we come to the seeming ruin and collapse of all the dreams and hopes that had attached themselves to Jesus Christ. The man who called himself the Son of God will be executed like a common criminal; a cruel, prolonged death. He seems to acknowledge that he has been abandoned by the divine: “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” The crowds standing by are scornful.
The gospel writers emphasise the humiliations undergone by Jesus. Not just the mockery and torture at the hands of the Roman soldiers, but also his being forced to carry the instrument of his death out to Golgotha, “the place of the skull”. There is the crucifixion itself, an almost unimaginably brutal method of execution. Jesus hangs on the cross most of the day, but after his death — around mid-afternoon — Joseph of Arimathea has his body decently buried. Keen students of Arthuriana may recall that Joseph later brought the Holy Grail to England, hiding it somewhere below Glastonbury Tor.
And yet, we are not at the end of the story. Perhaps this is not simply the disposal of a provincial rabble-rouser by a ruthless imperial power. Even Pontius Pilate, the patron saint of cowardly crowd-pleasing politicians, seems to have an inkling of that fact. When the religious authorities object to the Romans writing “King Of The Jews” on Jesus’ cross, he refuses to change it, retorting with cryptic brevity, “Quod scripsi, scripsi”; “what I have written, I have written”.
Then there is the apocalyptic detail recorded by Matthew and Mark, who tell us that Jesus’ last hours were accompanied by darkness and earthquakes, and his death itself marked by the tearing of the Temple veil, provoking that famous remark from the attending centurion, “Truly this was the Son of God!”. The loyal women stand by at the foot of the cross, in stark contrast to the disciples who abandoned him the night before. Most striking of all, for my money, is the beautiful detail of the penitent thief, recorded by Luke. “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom,” he pleads, and the Messiah assures him that they will be together in paradise.
In the Catholic Christian tradition, Good Friday is the middle act of the Triduum — three days of tremendous liturgical drama, starting with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on the evening of Maundy Thursday. It is the only day of the year on which the Eucharist is not celebrated, and from the end of the Good Friday devotions until the Easter Vigil on Saturday night, the tabernacle — the sacred vessel which usually contains consecrated hosts — is kept empty, symbolising Jesus’ absence from this world until the great celebration of Easter Sunday.
Even for believers, the story of Easter is full of strangeness and difficulty. For many modern people it is incomprehensible or alien, entirely divorced from the gentle pleasures of a four-day weekend and a well-roasted lamb joint. But in the dying words of Jesus — “it is accomplished” — there remains a burning question. What exactly was accomplished that day?
So much of the meaning of human life hinges on the answer.
For me, what was accomplished was the ‘Scapegoat for the ages’. The One on whom we can place our sin and redeem us. This only makes sense if we understand that we are all sinful in lesser and greater ways, and need redemption. Otherwise we torture ourselves – become angry and bitter and take our repressed self-hatred out on the outside world. Jesus Christ chose to be tortured in our place. This, of course, is very hard for typical modern man to understand.
The Ballard of the Judas Tree
by Ruth Etchells
In Hell there grew a Judas Tree Where Judas hanged and died Because he could not bear to see His master crucified
Our Lord descended into Hell And found his Judas there For ever hanging on the tree Grown from his own despair So Jesus cut his Judas down And took him in his arms
“It was for this I came” he said
“And not to do you harm
My Father gave me twelve good men And all of them I kept
Though one betrayed and one denied Some fled and others slept
In three days’ time I must return
To make the others glad
But first I had to come to Hell
And share the death you had
My tree will grow in place of yours
Its roots lie here as well
There is no final victory
Without this soul from Hell”
So when we all condemned him
As of every traitor worst
Remember that of all his men
Our Lord forgave him first.
The Fullness of Timeby James Stephens
On a rusty iron throne,
Past the furthest star of space,
I saw Satan sit alone,
Old and haggard was his face;
For his work was done, and he
Rested in eternity.
And to him from out the sun
Came his father and his friend
Saying,—Now the work is done,
Enmity is at an end—
And He guided Satan to
Paradises that He knew.
Gabriel, without a frown;
Uriel, without a spear;
Raphael, came singing down,
Welcoming their ancient peer;
And they seated him beside
One who had been crucified!
I See His Blood Upon the Rose
Joseph Mary Plunkett
I see his blood upon the rose
And in the stars the glory of his eyes,
His body gleams amid eternal snows,
His tears fall from the skies.
I see his face in every flower;
The thunder and the singing of the birds
Are but his voice—and carven by his power
Rocks are his written words. All pathways by his feet are worn,
His strong heart stirs the ever-beating sea,
His crown of thorns is twined with every thorn,
His cross is every tree.
