The latest advice from diet experts: don’t diet
The official approach is now to avoid 'restriction' and focus on 'self-esteem'
The British Dietetic Association (BDA) doesn’t want you to start your post-Christmas shred next week. In a statement released on Tuesday, the association condemned aggressive weight loss diets (or “fad diets”) on psychological grounds, since the promotion of such diets might lead people to “believe that they are not good enough as they are, and that they have to conform to perceived society ‘ideals’.” A healthier approach would, according to one BDA dietician:
This is no doubt true for various fashionable diets – Beyonce’s infamous cayenne pepper diet, for instance – which promise rapid weight loss with a side order of malnutrition and mental illness. The BDA is right to point out that such diets very rarely lead to long-term weight loss.
But is it really true, as the BDA claims, that “restriction” ought not to be the goal? It’s no secret that the population is growing fatter every year, with a particularly concerning rise in childhood obesity post-pandemic. The BDA’s insistence on “balance and moderation” is a gesture towards so-called ‘intuitive eating’, the anti-diet diet that encourages people to abandon rigid eating restrictions and instead respond to hunger cues sensibly — with the goal, ultimately, of settling at a healthy weight.
The problem is that our modern environment is perfectly designed to hijack our intuition when it comes to food. Several people I know who adopted the intuitive eating approach just ended up getting larger, and social media is full of posts with titles like “Intuitive Eating Made Me Fat!”
This should hardly be surprising, given that twenty-first-century Westerners are exposed to a hyper-abundance of cheap and delicious calories, whereas our instinctive responses to food evolved in an environment of scarcity. Present our stone-age brains with a tub of ice cream and our stone-age intuition will obviously respond with a “yes!”
If they can be persuaded to be honest about it, almost everyone who remains consistently lean in the modern world imposes some kind of rigid restriction on themselves. For instance: never eating sugar, regularly skipping meals, or counting calories every day for years on end (personally, my secret is a moderately dysfunctional exercise addiction).
And the celebrities who are in great shape suffer terribly for their bodies. Jack Dorsey only eats one meal a day, Kim Kardashian wakes up at 4am to work out, and Madonna forgoes wheat, eggs, meats, and dairy, surviving on a diet composed largely of seaweed.
Most people don’t have the self-control necessary to maintain that kind of lifestyle — not because of a moral failing on their part, but because self-control is strongly influenced by genetics. For people whose intuition is poorly suited to our hyper-abundant environment, the only proven, long-term effective tool to manage obesity is neither ‘fad diets’ nor intuitive eating: it’s bariatric surgery, a medical intervention that responds to a highly novel food environment with a highly novel form of appetite restriction.
Surgically shrinking the capacity of the stomach isn’t balanced, moderate, or natural, and it is definitely orientated towards “restriction” — but then, in the modern world, what is the alternative?
I was reading an article elsewhere that suggested that improvements through practicing were inherently limited because you solidify both the good and the bad habits you already possess.
The recommendation was that you should (by whatever means) gain a new perspective about your situation. Unfortunately many people (including me) have ‘practiced’ their diet into an unhealthy one and have no insight to fuel a new perspective.
One ‘diet’ that is working very slowly for me is Time Reduced Eating – I only eat between noon and early evening. I wonder if this upsets the unconscious ‘eat regular meals’ perspective? It may work for you, it may not.
Personally I would happily return to the 1970s where choices were limited when the overflow of fast food and empty calories waiting to attack body and wallet had not then been invented. When people would sit down to eat a properly cooked, nutritious meal. We have become lazily, indulgently obese. And as we say we are too busy to cook from scratch we are filling ourselves up with stuff that does not feed body or brain. So we keep eating more and more fast, cheap ‘food’. And we just get fatter and stupider. Which seems to appeal to a large section of society that has no aim, and is happy that way.
All very true. Though I don’t mind people being fat and happy; if only they would pay the NHS costs of the damage they do to their health. (It is of course quite possible by dying younger they actually costs the NHS less overall, so even more reason not to nag them.)
Go low carb – count nothing thereafter and once you are in the groove, you don’t have to think about it. I am very slim.
I’m currently undergoing treatment for Binge Eating Disorder. Again, the advice is very clear: don’t diet. Ever. And the evidence is that most people who develop BED do so as a result of our primitive brains’ reactions to restrictive dieting and ultra processed food. Add in Instagram-led body image pressures which leads to purging and it’s no surprise BED and bulimia are so prevalent.
They wheel this fluff out each year. Usually they target specific diets as bad. I wonder how they deal with veg*ns, as one of the BDA’s rules for spotting something that is a fad is does it “ask you to severely limit whole food groups?” and the elimination of meat, and/or dairy, is the most obvious example of demonising a whole food group.
I read the BDA’s full statement. It’s not clear whether they don’t want you to diet, or they want you to diet but not use the word.
Still, the statement does sound like it’s full of caring and wisdom, which was probably its only goal.
Eat less. Exercise more.
It’s not rocket science.
I have no scientifically based insight into this subject but simply a personal anecdote. I have always been able to maintain a slim weight eating not only a similar diet to my wife of cooked from basic ingredients dishes but in my case supplemented by more grazing during the day than my wife. In contrast, despite eating slightly less than me she has tended to put on weight except for the period she went regularly to Slimmers World sessions. We are of similar height but she is naturally stockier than I. I have never given any consideration to dieting whereas she has has had to follow the Slimmers World regime to return to a “healthy” weight. Clear some people do require some regime to follow whereas others can maintain a healthy weight without giving any thought to their diet.
I realise gender is a minefield but the fairer sex do have an energy requirement about 500 kcal/day lower than men typically. Energy demand is roughly proportional to lean body (muscle) mass. So we used to have a “Ladies steak” on menus. Now we feed men and women the same portion, and the women get fatter. It’s just science 😉
I gave up alcohol 20 years ago and lost 4 stone in under 4 months.. and my weight has not changed since then- my advice came from my jockey friends, who in summer get weighed up to 32 times a day.
a 3 day ” shock” reduction leads to not feeling hungry on day 4, and then its once a day only, which can be adjusted to once + snack.
The key is to get the hunger ” signals” between brain and stomach to stop, and believe me they do, and very quickly!
Just go low carb and within that, eat what you want when you want. You will lose weight, stay slim and reduce your risk for heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Wish I’d known about it in my youth.
The Left is determined to kill us all one way or another. If they can’t get us in the womb, they’ll encourage dangerous and irresponsible chaos in youth, dissipation and self-involvement in adulthood, and euthanasia in our golden years. Why. Do. They. Hate. Us.
I’m one of those people born with the ‘slim’ gene. Growing up in the 60s & 70s, food wasn’t overabundant but nutritious so i also got off to a great start in terms of calorie intake. Several decades on, my BMI is slap-bang in the middle of healthy normal, around 22.5 and hasn’t varied since my teens. I also drink lots of calorie-rich ‘real ale’ and wine, but only very rarely to the point of inebriation. I don’t do hangovers. When the women brought in boxes of cakes (for birthdays, etc.) where i worked during the latter part of my career, they’d feel guilty about having one. I’d hoover up two or three that were left.
I do however, have what might be termed two ‘secrets’, except they’re not.
First, when i walk, i really move. Not ‘speed walking’ as such but rather faster than a stroll. I love setting a target of someone ambling away in front of me and overtaking them. It just comes from a natural competitive instinct! I don’t slow down on hills. Other than that, just stretching exercises once a week to keep my joints healthy. The main thing is – i enjoy doing them.
Second, i’ll eat my evening meal by say 8pm, and maybe snack on a few nuts before bedtime but then eat nothing for a minimum of 12 hours, often much longer. I only have a light brunch. I don’t feel particularly hungry at that point.
I fully appreciate that due to a variety of reasons, many if not most people can’t do this. But for those who can, not doing so – i.e. not taking minimal care of their body and fitness, is anathema to me. It’s all we’ve got to see us through life.
You have to experiment: what works to keep someone else’s weight down may not work for you.
Right now, I’m taking a (self-administered) shot every week of something called “mounjaro” that the doctor prescribed for glucose. It is used off-label for weight loss and the FDA is considering approving it for that later this year. So far, I don’t know if I have lost much weight (my scales recently died), but I am hopeful.
I tried dieting for a year, restricting myself to 1200 calories a day, and lost nearly 25 pounds, but it since has all come back. I walk two miles nearly every day, but that doesn’t seem to have any effect. So, for me, the fat is impervious to anything I do. Maybe there is a “miracle drug” out there in the wings, but I haven’t found it yet, and I DON’T want to have any kind of surgery.
