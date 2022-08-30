The Guardian tries to cancel gardening
A writer claims that the term is loaded with cultural baggage
From time to time, The Guardian outdoes itself — publishing an accidental satire of itself. No section of the paper (or its Observer Sunday incarnation) is immune. Not even the gardening page.
Which brings me to this gem, a hand-wringing column by James Wong. Though he’s a gardening expert of some distinction — not to mention a trained botanist — he’s got a problem with the very word ‘gardening’.
At the heart of his concerns is an actual problem — which is that “few young people are interested in horticulture.” He warns that with “with garden societies closing, course places going unfilled and nurseries shutting shop, it’s becoming quite urgent.”
That’s not to say that young and trendy gardeners don’t exist at all; but according to Wong, they prefer not to use the g-word to describe themselves. Alternative terms include “urban farmer” and “plant daddy”.
Wong argues that, as a term, ‘gardening’ is “loaded with cultural baggage”. So much so that it can suggest “an incredibly narrow way in which to garden and an even narrower sense of just who is allowed to participate.” Thus we must either make the word more “inclusive” or ditch it altogether.
It’s true that the etymology of ‘garden’ is derived from a root word meaning an enclosed space — from which we get other words like ‘yard’ and ‘court’ (and also the ‘-grad’ at the end of Slavic place-names like Leningrad). One might therefore conclude that anything with the sense of being walled-off must be exclusionary.
Except that’s not how gardening in the modern world operates. As a hobby it is extraordinarily open and generous. As an untalented amateur, I’ve had complete strangers coming up to say nice things about my green-fingered efforts — and offering me plants from their own gardens.
You can wander around just about any neighbourhood in this country and see an astonishing variety of gardening styles and plant choices. The idea that we’re somehow subject to “an incredibly narrow way in which to garden” is demonstrably wrong. Even at the most professional level, events like the Chelsea Flower Show and attractions like the Royal Parks are ablaze with creativity.
That said, gardening isn’t the ideal activity for those who crave instant gratification. As a pastime it requires patience and a tolerance for setbacks. It also ties one down to a particular patch of earth. Being quite literally rooted, it is inescapably conservative. So if anything is putting off the restless young, it is the very nature of growing plants. What it can’t be blamed on, however, is some snobbish insider-y culture.
The irony of Wong’s argument is that there are few things more culturally exclusive than taking a widely-used word or concept and problematising it. Thus a common-place idea — even one as basic as gardening — becomes yet another battleground in a culture war that most people never asked for.
I may be over-reacting here. The likelihood of such an uncontroversial word becoming contested territory does seem remote. Then again, ten years ago, we might have said the same of ‘woman’.
Of course, if the hipster botany geeks of North London prefer to call themselves ‘plant daddies’ or even ‘leaf-botherers’, then good for them. But for my part, I will continue to call myself a gardener — albeit an extremely bad one.
What, an article in the Guardian that criticises historic practIces of the British? Anyone would think they hated our country.
Guardian writers live is some strange alternative reality to the rest of us. I wonder if Mr Wong has a new book coming out. You can usually rely on Mr Monbiot to come out with something ludicrous whenever he has a book to sell.
All words come from somewhere, and all therefore have in a sense some kind of history or “cultural baggage”. That’s what makes them interesting. To try, however, to find some problem with “gardening” smacks almost of desperation. And of course any proposed alternatives might become equally “problematic”, not to say inaccurate. “Urban farmer”? – but not everyone lives in an urban area. “Plant daddy?” – how, ex, patriarchal? – surprised the Guardian would approve – plus of course gardening can be more than plants.
Reminds me of when that Countryfile presenter opined that the countryside is “racist”. Such statements tend to tell us more about the person saying them than about the thing they think they’re talking about.
The depressing part is how much these wing nuts seem to have infiltrated and influenced all areas of public policy, discourse and institutions.
Yes, as Inigo Montoya said in “The Princess Bride”: “You keep saying that word, but I do not think it means what you think it means.”
I’d say a bigger reason more youngsters aren’t into gardening is because many can’t afford a home of their own, and as such aren’t going to spend time and effort to look after a garden they’re liable to be kicked out of at short notice
On the other hand, I lived in a shared house with a nice, mature garden when I was younger. We didn’t want to live in a midden and used to mow the lawn and trim the bushes back. Even grew a few bits of veg in pots (with limited success). We didn’t own it, but that didn’t mean we let it go to ruin; rather, a little effort and we were able to enjoy it.
As I never tire of pointing out, ‘Peppa Pig Magazine’ has a higher circulation than The Guardian. Of course, the paper is a bit of a force multiplier because of its popularity among opinion-formers of a certain stripe, but nonetheless it remains a bastion of utter stupidity 90% of the time.
What I find mysterious is how this lot never turns their fire on cycling – predominantly young male, hence sexist, patriarchy, toxic masculinity blah blah.
Just seen the front page of today’s print Grauniad and there’s some load of tripe (probably) about cycling being the new front in the culture war. I’m not sure if I have the will to investigate further. You also neglected to mention that it’s somewhat ‘pale’ at professional level.
On the one hand:
- The Guardian is a laughable publication and when anyone I know turns out to be a reader, I inwardly downgrade my estimation of their intelligence.
- Wasn’t this James Wong fellow the one who was saying that English gardens were racist a couple of years ago? Mind-boggling…did he want the daisies to stop being quite so white in the name of diversity and political correctness or what?
On the other hand:
- The word “gardening” does imply having a garden…and many in the younger generation today struggle to pay rent on a small apartment, never mind having a garden..or even a balcony for that matter.
- I live in a small city apartment with no balcony or garden and satisfy my green-fingered urges by cultivating orchids (my babies!) and growing various things (cherry tomatoes, jalapeno peppers…I even planted an acorn in a pot once to see what would happen…nothing as it turns out) on the one free window ledge I have. Working with my own possibilities, like. I do not refer to this as “gardening” (which seems a trifle overdone under the circumstances), but “windowsill agriculture”. But I’m not getting my knickers in a diversity twist about it.
And if I might briefly suggest that the garden-less among us might look into foraging? In the age of pre-cut, pre-packaged carrots and other sillinesses of the modern age, one may have forgotten that nature is a bountiful garden. Go get your nettles for soup (if you know what a nettle looks like, there is very little that can go wrong here)! Elderflower for cordial! Just be very careful with mushrooms and suchlike. I’ve gone the full David Bellamy and love nothing more than to plunge off into the next best hedgerow in my cycling garb and Marigold gloves to see what goodness I can find.
They might consider that the name of their own wretched rag is problematic. The word “Guardian” sounds patronising and old fashioned. Guardian of what and of whom?
I am deeply offended by the term “plant daddy”. How sexist.
Viewing things from a “progressive” point of view is a curse for those infected by it. Think of it as a game. You have to start with the conclusion first: that if an idea is both popular and traditional (and Western) it must be wrong. Somehow evil. Rooted in an Imperial, racist, problematic past. Your task is not to question if it is or not, as you already know it is. Your task is to find out what that might be.
This is all Mr Wong has done here. What a silly young man.
There are so many layers of foolishness and conceit to this way of thinking. I hope he grows out of it in time.
Perhaps the young, living in flats or tiny modern houses with hard standing for a car and a tiny ‘enclosed space’ have no way of indulging their horticultural emotions? They mostly move to larger properties later in their lives though.
I find the names ‘Guardian’ and ‘Observer’ somewhat paternalistic and colonial… perhaps James Wong could tilt at those windmills instead?
Perhaps Mr.Wong’s problem can be solved by ‘decolonising’ gardening to sever its link with ‘white privilege’.
The Guardian – where real people go to invent imaginary problems – and then fail to solve them. So much easier than working on real problems.
Why is anyone surprised that a quite ordinary, “hands dirty” manual activity open to almost everyone has to be weaponised by these deluded class warriors to try to turn people against each other ?
It is almost as if such people are afflicted by some sort of mental condition.
I think Wong just meant to say that “gardening” has a “granny” feel.
Exactly. When I read this: “At the heart of his concerns is an actual problem — which is that “few young people are interested in horticulture.” I wanted to ask: Just when were A LOT of young people interested in horticulture? The answer is never. I spend a lot of time gardening … that’s because I’m old. And I can afford it, because the mortgage is paid off.
Is this becoming a satire magazine?
