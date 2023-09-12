The Financial Times is ticking boxes to win over female readers
The paper's gender equality dashboard is overly simplistic
Newspapers employ many more women than they used to. Several national titles, including the Financial Times and the Guardian, have female editors. But they’re still read by more men than women, raising questions about whether news values reflect the assumptions of a bygone age.
There’s a new hazard, too, in the shape of editors uncritically accepting the claims of men who identify as women. In 2018, the FT included a “gender fluid” man in its list of the top 100 women in business. Philip Bunce, a senior director at Credit Suisse, was said to spend half his time as his female alter ego, Pips. He took the opportunity to tweet an attack on “sad TERFS”. Women were furious — and many said as much.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Now an interview in the trade paper, Press Gazette, reveals that the FT is keen to become a more welcoming brand for women. According to Daisy Donald, a consultant at FT Strategies, the paper now has a commercial goal of “appealing to and understanding the needs of female readers”. It has even developed a tool, FT Diversify, to help other publishers make their product more attractive to women.
But what does that actually mean? Counting how many women appear in photos, apparently. “So, if you go to the FT, you often see pictures of men,” Donald tells Press Gazette. “Could that be having an impact on the FT’s brand perception?” The tool analyses text and images to discover whether men and women are being represented equally — a laudable aim, no doubt, although it has to be said that the business world is still dominated by men.
I also wonder how the tool would categorise a photo of Philip/Pips Bunce, who often wears a wig and high heels. Bit of a minefield, this diversity business — but women who are dissatisfied with national newspapers would say that the problem goes much deeper than numbers.
It’s about outdated, sexist attitudes and double standards, leading to women being judged much more harshly than men. The Guardian’s mean-spirited review of Róisín Murphy’s new album, after she criticised puberty blockers, is an obvious example. A computer programme concerned with “diversity” wouldn’t have caught that — but a fair-minded editor would.
“Diversity” can create conflicts for journalists. 18 months ago, the FT’s literary editor invited me to review a book about violence against women. I didn’t like it much, not least because it focused so much on the experience of trans-identified men. I pointed out that murders of transwomen are rare in this country, while two women a week are killed by a current or former partner in England and Wales.
I received a call from the literary editor, saying that staff at the FT were unhappy with my review and wanted me to add a line saying that murders of transwomen are disproportionately high compared to their numbers. This is not true and I refused, prompting a — shall we say — robust discussion.
Apparently these unnamed people felt that the word “rare” was “pejorative”. When I stood my ground, the paper removed the reference to trans murders, even though it was accurate.
I tell this story because it relates directly to the disillusionment felt by many women towards national newspapers. From reporting of male violence to the impact of gender ideology on our lives, we don’t feel we are being heard. And it will take more than counting words and pictures to win back our trust.
The Financial Times covers finance, business, and economics. The readership is predominantly male. So, in a bid to encourage more women readers, the newspaper is “appealing to and understanding the needs of female readers”. How will this be done? Less coverage of finance, business, and economics? More celebrity gossip? Wouldn’t that be a tad… sexist?
I subscribed New Scientist from its first issue in the 50’s to the end of the 20th century: then it went girlie. Fine, but it was no longer a serious Science publication so I cancelled.
By all accounts the Daily Mail is the UK national newspaper with the highest female readership fraction! The FT may be barking up the wrong tree…
I remember the dark ages when, in order to meet their diversity quotas, corporations actually had to hire more women. Now all they have to do is reclassify half their male employees as female and they’re done. Now that’s what I call progress!
Every time we have to have the feminist anti-male dig.
“It’s about outdated, sexist attitudes and double standards, leading to women being judged much more harshly than men. The Guardian’s mean-spirited review of Róisín Murphy’
There is no evidence for this assertion. Graham Linehan, one of finest comedy writers of his generation, has had his career destroyed and had supposed friends and the entire comedy industry turn their back on him and publicly denounce him.
Paul Stanley of Kiss, Alice Cooper, Carlos Santana have all been vilified for publicly criticising puberty blockers and cross sex hormones.
The vicious trans mob does not play and favourites between men and women who are publicly critical of trans nonsense. Once they smell blood and go in to a frenzy they don’t even regard the object of their attack as a human being, but rather perceive them as some evil demonic entity.
When Kath Viner took over editorship of the Guardian, she promised to feature more conyent by, for and about women in the paper. Unfortunately that superficial approach resulted in a quota of pictures of women in each edition closely followed by an editorial decision that transwomen were women too. The result has been to lose multitudes of their female readers. I sometimes hanker after Mary Stott’s Women’s Page because at least it acknowledged that the majority of the paper was by, for and about men.
Nanny G either cleaned out their profiles recently, or just started censoring more.
Articles which had 500 comments by midday, now have 45.
Imagine thinking you look good in that dress.
Was Bunce a senior director at Credit Suisse before its collapse? Was he Philip or Pippa on the day the share price dropped 25%? When UBS are making redundancies will he/she get two severance pay-outs?
We should be told.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe