The EU’s trade war hypocrisy
America is only copying what the European single market has done for decades
One of the most underreported stories right now is the brewing trade war between the EU and the US. The latest bone of contention is Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which contains a massive programme of subsidies for American industry.
At Davos this month, both the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, complained about the US policy. The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, has accused the Americans of using subsidies “in a very aggressive way to attract investment”.
One can understand the EU’s insecurity. Just as European industry is buckling under the strain of the energy crisis, along come the Yanks flashing the cash. For instance, the Financial Times has a story about Marvel Fusion — “one of the few European start-ups trying to deliver zero-carbon fusion power”. According to the company’s CEO, the availability of subsidies means that it is being “pushed by investors to move to the US”. Europe’s politicians are surely right to be worried.
And yet their bellyaching is also grotesquely hypocritical. What the likes of Scholz and von der Leyen conveniently overlook is that the EU itself is a multi-layered mechanism for channelling subsidies to favoured economic interests. There’s the Common Agricultural Policy, of course — but also the solidarity funds, which have ploughed vast sums into ‘peripheral’ Europe. This is no act of charity: the ‘core’ countries — above all, Germany — have benefited hugely from the upgrade to their economic backyard.
There’s also the protectionism provided by the single market plus the effect of the single currency, which has permanently fixed exchange rates to the advantage of German exporters. Remarkably, the sucker British were persuaded to pay into this mercantilist scam for decades.
While the Inflation Reduction Act blatantly favours domestic investment in clean energy tech, the same can be said for, say, the favouritism of the French towards their own pet ventures. Does anyone really imagine that France built the western world’s leading nuclear industry on a level playing field?
And then there’s the biggest scam of the lot: the Chinese economy — which is one giant mass of trade distortions. As Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations points out, US policy “discriminates in favor of North American EVs [electric vehicles] and batteries… But how is it different from China’s very similar (if not more restrictive) policies that made China’s EV industry an export powerhouse?”
The inconsistency of the European response is glaring. Indeed, the Germans are going out of their way to facilitate China’s expansionist trade policies — for instance, by allowing a Chinese company to buy a stake in the EU’s second largest port, Hamburg. It’s as if they’ve learned nothing from the collapse of their cosy relationship with the Russians.
Which brings me to the rankest of all EU hypocrisies. While the Europeans protest one set of American subsidies, they’re quietly grateful for another: Uncle Sam’s ongoing contribution to Europe’s security. Just compare European and US levels of military aid to Ukraine. It’s not even close.
I don’t say any of this to take sides. America’s pork barrel policies stink too. In any case, there’s an urgent need here for the nations of the West to unite in the face of danger. To survive the existential threats coming our way, we must resolve our differences. However, that won’t happen unless we’re all honest with ourselves — which, quite clearly, we’re not.
Why is anyone even remotely surprised about this? Self-awareness seems to be rarer than hen’s teeth in the hallowed corridors of Brussels. In the last few years alone, we have seen:
Genuine surprise that citizens are turned off by the lack of transparency and wheeling and dealing that goes on at EU level and therefore don’t bother voting in the EP elections…whereupon “real democracy” and the application of the Spitzenkandidat process were promised to select the next president of the Commission – no back room deals! And yet we are landed with Ursula von der Leyen…as part of a back room deal. Obviously.Feigned shock and a round of “we must do betters” when the EP corruption scandal broke…as if vast swathes of European don’t already assume as standard that Brussels is a complete swamp.Big rounds of back-patting for how well they’d handled Brexit and stayed united…it had gone so well in fact that they decided to take the same approach to CH in their negotiations for a framework agreement. The result: a relationship with Britain that will take years to patch up and a mess of broken down negotiations where CH-EU relations used to be with no resolution in sight. Yes, an excellent modus operandi, beneficial to all involved and not arrogant and off-putting at all!Now it’s the Yanks’ turn to stand there, thinking “you cannot be serious!”
The US can read the writing on the wall for the globalised trade system as well as anyone. They are busily reshoring the supply chains for their key industries which takes a lot of subsidy. Obviously the give it a green veneer but it is clear what it is: America First without Trump.
This is the core point. What is happening is America First, just without the gaudy side of Donald Trump. It’s protectionist to the extent that resilience is protectionist. As we all found out in the pandemic, if you don’t have domestic production then you’ve got some very fine global-aspirational political principles and not much else. JIT is a very efficient but very brittle thing.
This is what deglobalisation looks like – government-secured supply chains, national critical needs identified. Quite what’s surprising about any of this to EU leaders is anyone’s guess. Indeed I suspect that the most likely benefit of Brexit will in time lie in ending (as far as possible) the EU’s procurement and state aid strictures.
Too often the EU has given the impression that it sees reliance on the US for security on Russia for energy and on China for corporate profits as somehow being the politics of rationality. The US is just being honest – it’s not even clear to me that the European Commission has any idea what, ‘Europe First,’ would look like.
Franklin is right, and us Brits were ‘suckers’ to put up with the net subsidies involved in our EU membership. No longer, of course, and this article simply reinforces what anyone with any insight into the EU has known for a very long time.
Starmer, and any other politician who shows the least equivocation about the EU will be defenestrated in short order.
By all means, let’s improve our relationship with our European neighbours – on our terms. You can be cordial with neighbours but if they’re invited round to share a decent bottle of £50 wine and recipriocate with a £4.99 bargain from Asda, you don’t invite them again.
