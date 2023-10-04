The classroom mobile phone ban doesn’t go far enough
Technology is harming children beyond the school gates
It is good to see that the Government has this week proposed banning mobile phones from classrooms — guidance that, if implemented, will rightly earn Education Secretary Gillian Keegan more respect.
To me, though, it’s a bit like applauding a ban on loudspeakers in libraries: it’s so darn obvious that it’s bizarre it’s taken this long.
In the wake of good news like this it’s tempting to relax and feel that things are moving in the right direction. Yet now is the time to push harder. Smartphones need to be cracked down on outside the classroom as well as inside.
It is no good ensuring that school is a phone-free haven if the children then grab their mobiles the minute they leave the building at 4pm, spending the next eight hours frantically scrolling and Snapchatting. Any gain made during the school day will instantly dissolve at its close.
What’s more, the addictive nature of smartphones means that many children will spend the school day anxiously fretting about when they can have their phones back — pity the teacher trying to discuss redemption and damnation in Doctor Faustus when all his pupils are twitching for TikTok like a den of crack addicts.
In my work as patron of a charity which helps to keep children from tough homes in school and in learning, I’ve spoken to countless teenagers all over the country. When I get the chance, I always ask them how they’d cope without social media, were it made illegal. Not one has said that they would miss it. In fact, they all express some form of humorous, “if only” wistfulness about the idea.
But as things stand they can’t give it up — it’s how they communicate with their peers and they are endearingly candid about their addiction. There’s a similar whiff to the opioid crisis in America: social media was presented to us all as a positive connecting force when it’s actually divisive, isolating and deeply damaging.
Nearly £100 million has been forked out by the Government in the last two years on soaring mental health needs for school pupils. Over a million British children per year are referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, many of whom present with severe depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders and suicidal behaviour. Half a million of those are still on waiting lists.
If teenagers used brick phones only capable of calling and texting — instead of portals to time-wasting, cyber-bullying, self-harm chatrooms, pro-anorexia forums and terrifyingly violent porn — the Government could no doubt save itself many more imminent millions. Without a smartphone I do not think it far-fetched to bet that the vast majority of children would be calmer, happier, healthier, better-rested and more able to focus at school.
The neurological dangers of smart devices are less talked about than the emotional and mental risks. In a nutshell, the rapid-fire stimulation of digital life wrecks a child’s ability to concentrate for a sustained period of time — probably the key factor leading to academic success.
So Gillian, if we’re serious about improving a child’s educational potential we need more, please. An overhaul of digital learning in which devices are programmed solely for educational use and their classroom usage vastly decreased — book, paper and pen have now been found to be far more effective learning tools than digital learning platforms (just have a look at the kind of schools to which Big Tech workers send their kids). And a general ban of smartphones and social media for those under the age of 16. Only if we take these braver steps will we watch those young birds soar.
It’s great that the UK government is finally trying this, but it is surely obvious that this a new battle in a war that is already lost. The question no one wants to ask, is *why* this stuff is so addictive, pretty much regardless of the age of participants, although I accept the effects are particularly deleterious for children. To me, the answer is that it plugs directly into the sockets created by our evolutionary biology, and delivers a continuous high voltage feed of what our organisms blindly think we need to improve our survival and propagation at both an individual and group-cultural level. The fact that in reality it does neither, likely does the opposite, is moot.
Fighting biology is like fighting flowing water – the water simply finds a way around most barriers you care to put up, but different types of traversals result in creating different types of human cultures – probably ones you didn’t intend. It can likely be done, but not without first understanding the nature of the issue, and then working out if the results are what you want, and you accept the inherent trade-offs in any such actions. Without that intentionality, you will lose.
My school doesn’t allow smartphones in the classroom (most of the times at least), but a lot of homework is still online, not to mention the still ubiquitous Teams.
Yes only if! Given the obvious harms it should really be on par with tobacco and alcohol! In this we could learn a lot from the Chinese!
Rather than banning them couldn’t we be teaching children about the benefits and harms of smartphones, getting them to think for themselves a bit about how best to use them. After all smartphones are a part of life now and they’re not going away any time soon, until a new technology is invented that makes them obsolete
Do both
