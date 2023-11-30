The BBC has chosen the misinformation market over Newsnight
The organisation is now pivoting to 'fact-checking' and 'misinformation'
Yesterday, the BBC announced its 43-year-old flagship current affairs programme Newsnight would halve its budget, halve its staff, drop its investigations and focus on “studio-based debates”. The decision had been in the running for years, with declining television audiences and a licence fee freeze forcing cuts. The widespread eulogising, however, pointed to a more symbolic marker beyond the sobering economic reality of news journalism. This was the end of an era, not just for Newsnight, but one too for the BBC.
Accompanying this latest radical restructuring was a more foreboding announcement. Resources from the programme, alongside other cuts across BBC News will now be directed towards new “digital roles”, with the “BBC Verify” team set to expand its capacity and influence.
Since being established in May the unit dedicated to “pulling back the curtains” to create “radical transparency” has courted controversy. Its launch was followed up by widely criticised research fronted by the unit that claimed a quarter of the British public “believed Covid was a hoax”, leading it to stoke panic about the threat of violence from such a sentiment. Despite promising to authoritatively fact-check its content as means to restore trust, many have questioned why its work did not prevent the BBC from prematurely reporting on the Al-Ahli Hospital explosion.
Unsurprisingly, insiders have expressed frustration with its positioning as the new face of BBC News, given it appears to do little other than dress up the basic foundations of journalism as part of some arcane process of “verifying”. As one frustrated Newsnighter I spoke to put it: “The skillset of the members of the verify team are what you need in any news operation,” pointing to a wider internal sentiment that the operation was little other than a marketing ploy.
This pivot towards BBC Verify and a digital-first strategy also reflects a deeper sea change across the world of mainstream journalism. News executives have sought to blame the rise of apathy and mistrust in their journalism on the scourge of fake news and disinformation on social media platforms. BBC News Chief Executive Deborah Turness described this threat combined with AI as “terrifying,” while summits on its danger have become a fixture for the professional development of mainstream journalists. Such a change in reporting priorities is also found in the latest generation entering the profession, with a recent survey of Zoomer journalists placing “tackling disinformation” above “holding government and institutions accountable”.
It’s hard not to see BBC Verify’s marketed focus on disinformation and performative “fact checks” as a futile effort to restore trust. Newsnight, that old symbol of broadcasting prestige that built trust on the authority of its analysis and investigative reporting, casts a long shadow over this newfound purpose. With its resources increasingly directed towards the noise and trends of digital media and accompanying “disinformation”, the old reporting model of the BBC threatens to be inverted entirely.
The corporation now risks becoming defined less by old edict to educate and inform, but instead a moralistic crusade to check the perceived misjudgements of its audience.
And yet the fall in Newsnight’s audience – down almost three quarters since Paxman’s retirement in 2014 – illustrates the decline in the trust and standing of BBC News brought about by its own bias. One sided news coverage doesn’t just erode trust. It is also boring, and leaves out much of what is important to people in their own daily lives.
I can’t imagine where that audience will have gone if they were tired of bias and one-sided reporting. Could it be more to do with the fact that literally the entire media industry has changed in that period?
It’s not being bored of bias that turns people off the BBC. They become tired of being challenged and instead retreat to their own little comfortable biased bubbles. They then tell themselves that the other sources are biased, don’t report what is important to the real people and are not to be trusted to comfort themselves in their biased bubble bed.
The BBC is accused of bias from all sides – that is a sure sign it’s doing its job. We will only realised what we had when it’s gone and too late to get it back.
Well then I guess the 99.5% of the population which doesn’t watch Newsnight are in their own comfortable little biased bubble, and the 0.5% who do are enjoying the benefits of being challenged.
Indeed. The blatant and self-admitted bias of the likes of Emily Maitlis during the Brexit impasse era have led directly to these decisions. Night after night after Newsnight, those seeking to implement the outcome of the referendum were ridiculed and the UK cast as “an embarrassment”.
I first noticed a change in the tenor of “news” programmes during the first Gulf War, when everything the allied powers did to overturn the invasion of Kuwait were presented as disastrous… until Saddam’s vaunted “Republican Guard” turned and ran.
It was a change from reportage to liberal left opinioning. The “studio debates” will continue with this bias and will be watched only by those whose opinions coincide with that bias.
In other words, the BBC has become and will double down on being increasingly irrelevant and although the digging of its own grave started long ago, the requisite six feet under has now been reached.
Not just a crusade to check the misjudgements of its audience, but a mission to correct, censure and campaign to shut down its COMPETITORS, like GB News. It should not be the role of a broadcaster to check the work of others, but this is precisely the “Ministry Of Truth” role the BBC is adopting for itself, rather than being a proper investigator itself. Cutting back Newsnight is just another move in that direction.
Whilst there is a clear need for verifiying content I’m uncertain the BBC has the integrity any more to appoint itself in that role.
“The skillset of the members of the verify team are what you need in any news operation,”
Including, presumably, the ability to lie on one’s CV in order to get a job. Hopefully people remember Marianna Spring and her little lapse.
“Fact checking” appears to be woke little graduates doing some Googling and having a look at Bellingcat before pitching in on the side of the favoured narrative. When the facts look favourable to the broad left-liberal outlook, they will check them. Otherwise, it’s innuendo, silence, bias and agenda-rigging as usual.
Ugh. The last death throes of an industry with one foot in the grave. No one tunes in anymore so let’s try to destroy the credibility of our competitors. Sorry, it ain’t going to work. No one tunes in because you’re awful. Going after substack or Unherd or whatever won’t change that.
Plenty on here to keep them going that’s for sure.
GOOD RIDDANCE!
If the government would stop insisting the public pays for the BBC, then it could happily find its market niche and consumers could freely decide whether to support it financially or not.
