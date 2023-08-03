The Bank of England has chosen recession
Interest rates were raised another 25 points today
The Bank of England has decided to hike interest rates another 25bps. This brings the bank rate up to 5.25%, the highest rate seen in 15 years. The 25bps should come as no surprise, but it should not take away from the fact that this rate increase is the 14th consecutive increase we have seen in the past few months.
The Bank is being aggressive with its interest rate increases because it has no real choice. In June, the consumer price index registered a 7.9% change year-on-year. While this had fallen from 8.7% in May, the British inflation rate remains far above its peers. The Eurozone inflation rate in the same month was 5.5% while in the United States it was only 3%.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Nor are these abstract numbers. The cost-of-living crisis is the elephant in the room that the government does not want to recognise because it do not really know how to address it. Earlier this week it was reported that the number of British households missing essential bill payments had risen back to levels seen last winter. The government has been promising that energy bills would ease for some time, but we have yet to see it — and when they do ease, it will not be by much.
Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February last year and the disruption to energy supplies due to sanctions and counter-sanctions, the economy has rocketed to being the most important issue for voters. Today 60% of people list it in their top three concerns with the next biggest concern, health, at 41% and immigration a close third at 35%. The day the war broke out in February of last year Labour had a 4 point lead over the Tories in the polls — today that lead is 23 points.
Yet if the government thinks that the Bank is going to save them, it has another thing coming. It is an open secret that, to get inflation under control, the Bank will likely have to keep hiking rates until the economy slips into recession. And while the incumbent government’s poll numbers can’t really get much worse, a recession is likely to be just as unpopular as inflation.
Where will that recession come from? Most likely the construction sector. Earlier this week Nationwide reported that house prices had fallen by 3.8%, the sharpest fall in 14 years. This is already feeding through into construction sector output, which has been falling since February of this year and as of May was just over 1.3% lower than its peak. At some point, this fall in construction output will feed through to construction employment and this will likely be what drags the economy into recession.
The Ukraine war and the resulting sanctions and counter-sanctions have wreaked havoc on the European economies. None have been worse hit than Britain, which was in a fragile position both from the point-of-view of its energy policy and its overreliance on imports and foreign capital flows. The Bank of England is now in the unenviable position of trying to put things back on an even keel but to do so it will likely need to create a recession. Looking at the data, that recession is already perceivable on the horizon.
It is in the nature of the beast, that it always, always, overreacts. But you must forgive them, they cannot help their nature, because they are economists. Yes, either forgive them, or if feasible, put them all on a rocket to Mars with no fuel for a return.
Pulling on interest rates is like pulling on a large and heavy brick with a rubber-band. For a long time nothing at all seems to be happening, but the tension is ratcheting up. Then, just when all those economists at the BoE expect the brick to slowly start creeping towards them, it will instead zing through the air, and smash them on the head. And, having thus suffered concussion, they will of course promptly forget the results of their last actions, and so of course will repeat them.
Raising interest rates again is precisely the wrong thing to do. Producer prices are already falling sharply across the globe and the impact will arrive with the consumer in 2-3 months.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe