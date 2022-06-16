Stop pretending to be working-class
Britain is still a caste-ridden society, especially in higher education
British higher education has been hijacked by the middle-class. Since tuition fees were raised in 2012 our universities have become ever more elitist. Working class mature students — as I was, when I first attended university — are increasingly absent. Higher education badly misses their life experience and creativity, especially in the arts, humanities and social sciences.
I came to university as one of those mature, working-class students. In 2001, straight from Access course, I arrived at the University of Nottingham. At the time I was one of the few local undergraduates and one of the only mothers — still experiences that are fairly unique in the Russell Group. My course was free to me at the time because I was on low wages. It would now cost over £3000.
My first year was very difficult. The language, the system, and the other students were far away from anything I had encountered before. It never became any easier — but I did begin to learn. Isn’t that the whole point of education? I started to understand my class position, and inequality, in a new way.
In my second year I was introduced to the French theorist Pierre Bourdieu. He was a giant of a sociologist, who thought and wrote in a complex language. Bourdieu spent his life untangling how social class works within a capitalist society and especially how ‘taste’ and cultural distinctions play out amongst classes.
His work explains how we are judged and valued — not only by how much wealth we have, but, more importantly, the ways working-class people are devalued through their cultural tastes. What music they listen to, what they watch on television, how they dress and how they speak and their accents — Bourdieu opened the debate about how culture plays a part in hidden class ‘natural’ distinctions. Many working-class scholars have read Bourdieu and instinctively grasped his arguments. For almost 20 years his work has been crucial in understanding the hidden injuries of class.
Britain is a far from classless society. Accent discrimination is an indestructible part of our social intercourse, according to a study released this week by the British Academy.There is widespread evidence, according to reports, that working-class students are mocked for their accents at the UK’s top universities. My own experiences at Nottingham were far from unique, and that was almost 20 years ago. The situation has only become worse since then.
The British Left’s response to all this has been pathetic. Recall public-school educated Tribune columnist Grace Blakeley’s attempts to redefine class last year: “No matter what your accent or education, if you’re forced to work in a call centre, you’re working-class.” A fairly jaw-dropping thing to hear if you’re working-class.
My question is — why are the middle class, especially those who see themselves on the Left, so desperate to change the terms of the class debate? In other words, why would the middle class want their privileged positions to be out of sight? Leftists like Blakeley desperately want to show class has changed, even as Britain’s peculiar fetish for it remains alive and kicking in our universities. If they read Bourdieu they would at least have some self-awareness. They would understand that far from reclassifying class, they are attempting to make their own privileges appear natural.
A few years ago I read a really fascinating book called Social Class in the 21st Century by Mark Savage. He and his team were responsible for the Great British Class Survey from a few years ago, and they argue that traditional ideas of class divisions – working, middle, aristocracy – are out of date in 21st-century Britain, and that we need to move towards a new model.
Their proposed model uses the accumulations of different types of capital – economic, social, and cultural – to sort people into seven categories, from the ‘precariat’ at the bottom to the ‘elite’ at the top. A thoroughly fascinating examination of class in 21st-century Britain and I would recommend it to anyone with an interest in these issues.
In answer to the question: being ‘middle class’ is associated with being white and well off, which to many on the left immediately equals ‘being a bad person’. There is nothing more passé than being higher up the oppression pyramid, so hand-wringing leftists must confect mental models wherein they are, in fact, the oppressed. Hence the redefinition of things like ‘working class’ to include ‘anyone with a job’ (I have a job! I’m oppressed!) and ‘women’ to include ‘anyone’ (I’m anyone! So intersectional!). The only sort of oppression hierarchy they haven’t been able to redefine out of existence is that of race. ‘Identifying’ as black doesn’t get you very far.
“why are the middle class, especially those who see themselves on the Left, so desperate [for] their privileged positions to be out of sight?”
It’s a head-scratcher, that’s for sure!
It sure is a head scratcher. There are no points in the oppression Olympics for being working class – other than a few universities skewing their admissions policies to encourage applicants from poorer backgrounds. Maybe that’s why pretending to be prolier than thou has taken off in academia – they want the best chances for their kids to follow them.
Some on the Left are desperate to redefine the working class. Doing so allows them to deny and dismiss the work of people like Prof. Matt Goodwin.
Goodwin observed the shrinking working class vote under Blairs’ New Labour and predicted the shift of the British working class vote from Labour to indifference and abstention, then to Ukip and then to Tory. He presented his work to Milibands’ Labour, who ignored it, and to the Tories, who put it to work.
So when it was clear that (as predicted by Goodwin) that a substantial section of the working class voted Tory in 2019, the response of the vocal left was to argue the toss about who the working class really were.
A period of self reflection would have been more useful.
By redefining the parameters, you get to deny the reality that many working class did indeed vote Tory. You get to write off millions of voters as ageing racist reactionaries, and you get to recast the working class as educated progressives. In the process you get to ignore that the Left was always an uneasy but necessary collation between progressive minded university educated middle class types and more socially conservative working class voters.
Self ID is an interesting topic – Some on the Left are more inclined to believe a primary school child can self identify as the opposite sex, or that a man can be a woman because he says so, but get very uncomfortable if a 50 year old who bought their council house and voted Tory in the last election self identifies as working class.
class actually has nothing to do with job, or earnings, but can, as the 19th C showed, be changed via the accumulation of capital: Real snobbery these days is rife in middle classes, one generation on from working class, driven by the fear of somehow reverting. My favourite ” test” many years ago in the racing village of Lambourn, was to take people, especially female friends, into the great stable lads pub ” The Malt Shovel”, which I adored, and see how they ” got on”….. and were received, and vice versa…. the middle class snobs were unmasked in minutes…
The working class can kiss me ar….. I’ve got a lefties MPs job at Larst.
The point of higher education is to stop being working class. You leave your accent on the train.
After the financial crash, the political left could no longer afford the welfare policies they’d been relying on to win elections. Fortunately there was a ready made solution to this problem, which had previously existed only on the fringes of academia, in the form of identity politics.
Identity politics allowed the left to reintroduce the concept of the deserving and undeserving poor, excluding the majority of the white working class voters on the grounds of supposed privilege but more plausibly, as it was now unaffordable to include them in their electoral coalition anymore; instead replacing them with an alliance between the upper middle classes and groups of protected identities, who, regardless of actual economic disadvantage, they could funnel money to win votes, but at a price which avoided raising their own taxes.
Since the majority of this electoral coalition are comfortably middle class themselves and indeed own much of their economic success of the last few decades to suppressing the wages of the working classes, it’s unsurprising that it’s efforts have been dedicated to either denigrate or dismiss the working classes altogether.
