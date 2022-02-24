About
by Will Lloyd
Thursday, 24
February 2022
Dispatch
15:45

Shock and despair at London’s Ukraine protest

It was supposed to be a demonstration, but it looked like a vigil
by Will Lloyd

London, UK

Every Ukrainian in London has the same story to tell. Hundreds of them are gathering outside Ten Downing Street to demand an end to the war that started in their country this morning.

It’s supposed to be a demonstration, but it looks like a vigil. Generally, the men are furious and tight in the jaw. The women are all crying. There is a physical sadness and uncertainty hovering over the crowd. Nobody has slept.

And they all tell the same story. Everybody’s family is in danger, but nobody’s family will leave Ukraine.

“I woke up my mum sending me a message saying that the Russians are bombing everywhere”, says Paulina, 24. Her family lives near the old line of control in the east of the country. “I don’t know what will happen. I feel so much hatred right now…” Paulina is crying.

“My grandmother is housebound, and my mother won’t leave. She would never leave her two cats behind.”

Every other person is holding an improvised placard. You wake up to attack helicopters buzzing over your country and all you can do is make placards. “FULL HELP”, says one. “SayNOToPutin”, says another.

A woman moves around taking donations for the Ukrainian army into a cardboard box. Flags, so yellow and so blue, are wrapped around people’s shoulders like armour. Flags for a country that may not exist in a month’s time.

Nazarii is 27 and he was a soldier once. He fought in the Donbas. “For now it’s important not to panic. We have a strong army.” It feels important for him to say this. He talks to convince himself, though he is as white as a ping pong ball. “For now, we have to stay and believe in our army.”

He moves away and joins a chant: “Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes.”

I watch Kenneth Nowakowski, the bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in London, speak to a journalist. “…a day that we’ve all been praying we will never see.” Around him are priests in their clerical black, holding icons and crucifixes.

Kenneth Nowakowski, the bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Anastasiya has lived in London for five years. Her entire family is in Dnipro. When she talks about them, she cries. “They are hiding in the basement. There were missiles hitting my city this morning. My family doesn’t know what to do. There is not enough information. They have nowhere to go.”

Nobody expected it to happen like this. Weeks before Anastasiya had asked them whether now was the right moment to evacuate her little sister to Poland, or the UK. Her parents didn’t think Putin was serious. “My family won’t ever leave”, she says. “There is nowhere for them other than their homes.”

It is a demonstration, so there must be speeches. They are strong but the microphones are weak. The words struggle against the February gust. A woman in a black puffer jacket says that Ukraine is fighting for democracy, for human dignity. Union Jacks are handed out amongst the crowd, which keeps growing.

To the other side of the street, where tourists walk by the Prime Minister’s residence, this is another London spectacle. Like influencers posing by red telephone boxes, or the pelicans in St James’s Park. Spring is arriving, the pandemic is over, and the price of an Uber is almost back to normal. As I walk away, I think about a line from one of the speeches.

“When the last Ukrainian soldier falls. Putin will come for you.”

Join the discussion

  • The UK is unable/unwilling to protect its own borders. If they care so little for our own borders, why are they fussing about the borders in another country?

    Putin may be a thug. But, he’s also a serious man who loves his own country.

    Whereas we are governed by dilettantes who sneer at our own traditions and people.

    It’s not the Russians who are tearing down statues, removing artwork, cancelling literature and enacting discriminatory legislation against white heterosexual males such as myself.

    So why should I care?

  • “No man is an island,
    Entire of itself.
    Each is a piece of the continent,
    A part of the main.
    If a clod be washed away by the sea,
    Europe is the less.
    As well as if a promontory were.
    As well as if a manor of thine own
    Or of thine friend’s were.
    Each man’s death diminishes me,
    For I am involved in mankind.
    Therefore, send not to know
    For whom the bell tolls,
    It tolls for thee.
     

    John Donne”

    The Elizabethan metaphysical Poet…..

    I suppose modern thinking is supposedly (but falsely) on this track, all one people on one world…… but that is false. In reality modern thinking is everyone is alone, intersectionality breaks us into separate identities where no collective exists – no Nation, no mutual society, just each individual alone.

    I was married to a Ukrainian woman, now deceased – they did not like the Russians at all – a hard people, but intensely patriotic. The reason I ended up marrying her (actually I was paid to marry her through an odd set of circumstances – but that was not really why I did..) I married her because she was the first woman I had met who was hard enough to live the life I was living at the time, I have not met a woman tougher I can recall. Over the years she broke my nose, my ribs, cut me badly once, and I remember fondly the time she pulled a knife on some tough back in the woods – and how he backed right down….. Old times, I miss her a lot – I would marry another Ukrainian if had the chance….

