Russian militias’ online propaganda is getting more violent
The Wagner and Rusich groups are glorifying atrocities against POWs
Over the weekend, two videos posted by Russian forces of Ukrainian soldiers being beheaded began to circulate on social media. On the 8th and 9th April, numerous pictures of decapitated soldiers, their heads mounted on sticks, were also posted by Wagner Group personnel. This is just the latest in a series of war crimes committed by Russian forces, including Wagner, during the invasion of Ukraine.
Notably, Rusich, a paramilitary formation with a large neo-Nazi membership and links to the Wagner Group, responded via its Telegram channel to the circulation of the gruesome videos. A picture of one of the beheadings was accompanied by the caption: “You’ll be surprised at how many of these sorts of videos will be emerging soon”. The screenshot was posted at a time when Rusich had been spotted as operationally active on the front line in Ukraine, suggesting they might have the potential to act on such provocative statements.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Regardless of when these videos were filmed originally, the succession in which they have been released — alongside other imagery depicting atrocities committed against prisoners of war — could indicate the start of a more aggressive, terror-based information warfare campaign emanating from Russia. The invasion of Ukraine has been plagued by war crimes committed by Russian forces, including “attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, wilful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, as well as unlawful transfers and deportations of children,” per a UN report published in March of this year.
Wagner and Rusich have built up a pronounced reputation for not just committing but celebrating such atrocities. Their practice of publicising war crimes goes as far back as 2017, when Syrian Army soldier Hamidi Bouta was violently murdered on video by Wagner personnel using sledgehammers. Indeed, the weapon has also been used to execute traitors in the group’s ranks, to the point where it has now become a proudly adopted Wagner symbol. In September 2022 Rusich publicly advised its fighters, again via Telegram, to not report the capture of Ukrainian soldiers, and called for their torture and murder.
The desire to glorify and incite atrocities towards Ukrainian prisoners of war, seen through these recent gory videos, is part of a broader attempt to normalise such acts, appealing to the organisational culture of brutality within Wagner and Rusich. However, the influence of this very public violence extends beyond the membership of these organisations, and towards altering the behaviour of other military personnel and the segments of Russian society who follow (and support) their activities.
This speaks to a wider pattern of online engagement, as seen by Rusich urging its followers to gather and share intelligence on Nato member states. That’s not to mention raising funds from their supporters for military equipment and attracting foreign fighters — apparently from countries including Norway, Poland and Italy — through the use of transnational influence. This has also been replicated to some degree by Wagner’s own fundraising efforts.
It is clear that certain elements of Russian forces see publicising and glorifying atrocities as a propaganda tool. Given the increasing frequency and brutality of these videos, it’s likely that we will only see more of them in the near future, as Russia’s extremist militias exert ever more influence over the direction, and the tone, of Putin’s war.
People here were holding up Putin as some sort of standard bearer against Woke. This is the reality of what Putin represents. And right at Europe’s doorstep.
This site is doing its thing with paragraphs again. Does that happen to anyone else? They are there when the comment is submitted, but not when it goes up, so that I have to edit it to put them in again.
Anyway, did anyone ask you whether you wanted a further 832-mile land border with Russia, beginning nearer to Saint Petersburg than Saint Petersburg was to Moscow? As Finland joined NATO, in Bakhmut NATO has was being defeated by a private company that was largely staffed by dregs who were not allowed in their country’s conscript Army.
In Ukraine, where it was casually admitted in December that British troops had been for a year and thus since long before the Russian invasion, the split between the Russian State and the Wagner Group is now taking shape in earnest. Having taken possession of the vast salt mines at Soledar, and now also of Bakhmut, will Yevgeny Prigozhin give up control of that territory, which also has gypsum? Remember, this is not the Russian Army, but a private military company.
These men’s statues will one day be torn down, because their statues will have been put up. As the French and French-backed non-governmental organisations are expelled from Mali, Wagner Group arms and ammunition, up to and including four Mil Mi-17 helicopters, have arrived there. A base has been built near the airport of the capital, Bamako, a city of 2.8 million. The Group has also taken over the former French bases at Gossi, Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu.
Africa has been Wagner country for quite some time. The Group provided bodyguards to several candidates in the 2018 Presidential Election in Madagascar, even including the winner who had been favoured by China and the United States, thereby guaranteeing the Russian takeover of Kraoma, Madagascar’s national chromite producer. The Wagner Group had also been guarding the chrome mines themselves. Its involvement in Mozambique has been extensive. Its participation in the never-ending Libyan Civil War remains so. Ignore anyone who tells you that that war is over.
More than anywhere else, however, the Wagner Group’s African operations have been, and continue to be, in the Central African Republic. Again, that is in the French sphere of influence, although the Group originally went in there, in 2018, to fill the security vacuum that had been left by the French military withdrawal, in 2016, following the loss of three quarters of the country’s territory to rebel control. By all accounts, it is guarding the diamond mines in regime-controlled and rebel-controlled areas alike, as it also takes a great interest in the diamonds, gold, uranium, and thus government of Sudan.
There has lately been an operation to take down cryptocurrencies, not that I am any fan of those, after the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in the CAR had posed a threat to the CFA franc, itself pegged to the euro and so on. The CAR is a front line in the Great Game as it is being played in the present age. There are anything up to 2000 Wagner Group personnel there, if not more, and it has a firm grip on a number of government institutions, including the General Staff, such that it supervises or directly commands most of the units of the Armed Forces, including at least one EU-trained battalion. Known as Black Russians, hundreds of Centrafricans, former UPC rebels who surrendered, are now fighting for the Wagner Group in Ukraine, or are awaiting deployment there from Russia.
All this, and Soledar and Bakhmut, too. Shades of the British and Dutch East India Companies. Or of the Crusader military orders, one of which still exists as a sovereign entity 924 years after its foundation, even without the territory that the Wagner Group is coming to control. We have no side between that and Svoboda, Pravy Sektor, the National Corps, C14, the Azov Battalion, the Aidar Battalion, the Donbas Battalion, the Dnipro-1 Battalion, the Dnipro-2 Battalion, the Kraken Regiment, or any of the rest of those.
Comment into moderation just after three o’clock. Are the moderators real people? I am probably old enough to be their father.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe