Rishi Sunak should delay the election for as long as possible

It makes sense to give Keir Starmer more time to make a serious error

by Peter Franklin

Not a dead man walking (yet). Credit: Getty

The latest Rishi Sunak video is typically awful, but it does drop a massive hint as to the date of the next general election. After bigging up the Prime Minister’s first year in office, the presentation concludes with a question (“So what can a country achieve in 52 weeks?”) followed by an answer of sorts (“Watch this space”).

The maths would thus appear to rule out a spring 2024 general election, which points to an autumn date instead.

As the Institute for Government explains here, Sunak could put off doomsday until 28 January, 2025. However, that would mean announcing the election in December 2024, then holding the first part of the campaign over the Christmas period. The rest, including polling day, would then take place in the grimmest days of the coldest month, just when the country is feeling fat, frozen and broke.

I realise we’re talking about the geniuses who announced the cancellation of the HS2 branch to Manchester at their annual conference in, er, Manchester, but surely even they wouldn’t be so foolish as to hold a general election at the most depressing time of the year. After all, there’s a reason why this hasn’t happened since 1910.

So if winter is too horrible, spring is too soon and summer has too many people on holiday, then it has to be autumn.

This won’t please Bloomberg columnist Adrian Wooldridge, who wants to get the election over and done with. He warns the Tories against the Micawber approach of waiting for something to turn up. “The longer [the Conservative Party] delays and keeps its zombie government in suspended animation,” he says, “the angrier the public becomes.”

Given the recent by-election drubbings, that looks like sound advice. Or it would do, if it weren’t for three considerations.

Firstly, the Government still has a working majority, so it doesn’t have to stay in zombie mode. Secondly, is it possible for the Tories to sink any lower in the polls? It’s true that Liz Truss found a way, but I doubt Sunak has the imagination to mess up that badly. Finally, something could indeed turn up. Another year is 52 weeks in which the Labour Party could return to form and snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s unlikely — but if anyone can, it’s Labour.

More than any previous Labour leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer is seen as a prime-minister-in-waiting. His every word and action is scrutinised as if he were already in office. Thus it makes sense for the Tories to give him as much time as possible in which to make a serious error.

For instance, Starmer finds himself in an awkward position on Israel-Gaza. On the one hand, he needs to act the part of a soon-to-be-leader of a major Western power; on the other, he has the anti-Israel Left in his own party to keep under control.

Never forget, this is the man who tried to make Jeremy Corbyn prime minister, John McDonnell chancellor of the exchequer and Diane Abbott home secretary. People with two left feet tend to trip over themselves. So do those with two faces.