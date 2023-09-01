Rishi Sunak can learn from Canadian Conservatives on housing

Explainer

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre is turning homebuilding into a vote-winner

by James Hanson



In Canada, something that would be unthinkable in UK politics is occurring. Young people are voting centre-right, with Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party (CPC) enjoying a seven-point lead among 18-29 year-olds, rising to 19 points among 30-44 year-olds. By contrast, in the UK the Tories trail Labour by 44 points among 18-24 year-olds, and by 43 points among 25-49 year-olds.

There are various reasons why young people are voting for the CPC. The shine has long since come off Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; inflation has started rising again; and Poilievre’s personal charisma is winning over voters. However, the CPC’s willingness to embrace one particular issue should offer a lesson to both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. It’s housing, stupid.

In Canada the average house price is $668,754 (around £390,000) — approximately 10 times higher than the average salary. In Toronto, the average house will costs a staggering $1,161,200 (the equivalent of £674,866). On TikTok, young Canadians are posting irony-laden videos comparing the cost of domestic real estate to the cost of private islands and European castles. In parliament, Poilievre is making political capital out of their concerns. Last year, an exchange between the opposition leader and tourism minister, Randy Boissonnault, went viral after Poilievre repeatedly asked by how much house prices have increased in Ottawa — a simple, direct question which the minister refused to answer 13 times.

Now Poilievre has demanded Canada’s parliament be recalled early from summer recess to deal with the housing crisis. “Open up the House so Canadians can get a home”, he declared. The Conservatives’ solutions range from reducing the red tape around development to requiring big cities to increase their housing stock by 15% annually — or lose federal funding. The key point is that Poilievre has grasped a truth that has so far escaped Rishi Sunak — that, handled correctly, housebuilding can be a vote-winner rather than an electoral albatross.

A cynic might suggest that the British PM has never had to contend with unaffordable house prices. In reality, though, Sunak simply doesn’t see housing as a priority for his government — instead viewing large-scale developments as a potential turn-off to home-owning, older voters in blue wall seats. Recent announcements from Housing Secretary Michael Gove, such as scrapping “nutrient neutrality” rules which often hold up building, are welcome but insufficient.

Equally, Labour should take a leaf out of Poilievre’s book and use dissatisfaction with the Government’s track record on housing to his advantage. If Keir Starmer can turn housing into a major issue at the next election, then it could be a vote-winner for his party. The lesson from Canada is that the Yimby vote is up for grabs. Will either Sunak or Starmer try to seize it?