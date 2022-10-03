Pouring excrement on Captain Tom is just the beginning
Outrageous protests have a habit of succeeding
If you thought “shitposting” was just a metaphor, think again. This week, a climate activist group poured human blood and faeces over a statue of Captain Tom, in protest at the continued existence of private jets. Nor is this the only recent incidence of dirty protest: a few weeks ago, trans activists left more than 60 bottles of human urine outside the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
It’s tempting to dismiss such stunts as perverse internet incentives at work, with the competition for clicks incentivising not just the best or truest voices but the most grotesque or extreme. But this would be a mistake. There are plenty of causes that don’t inspire adherents to extreme breaches of social norms, and where such breaches occur, we should take them seriously. Indeed, such ‘radical’ acts can succeed in moving the political needle.
Covering statues or public buildings in sewage doesn’t directly inspire people to agree with your cause. In what sense, then, could it be an effective strategy? Well, by comparison we might consider the role of violence in political or religious activism. For example, anti-Christian blasphemy remains common today, while anti-Muslim blasphemy is considerably rarer, even in the ostensibly secular West. This is because you stand a much greater chance of being stabbed, blown up, or otherwise at the sharp end of real-world violence for the latter.
As far as death and mayhem are concerned, Islamist violence and dirty protests by environmental or transgender activists are of course not in the same league. But considered as a breach of civil norms, throwing human effluent around is as profoundly taboo as physical violence, even if the consequences are less horrific for targets or bystanders. Both make a clear statement these adherents are so rabidly certain of their cause that they’re willing to breach every social norm in its pursuit, even absolutely basic ones like “don’t murder people” or “don’t throw blood and shit around in public places”.
And the side which just cares more will often prevail over time — in no small part because they’re willing to breach civil norms in order to win. Politics is a long game, and even violent rulebreakers can end up as political insiders over time: Sinn Féin, after all, no longer has a paramilitary wing, but some decades on from the Troubles it’s now the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly. While they’ve embraced more conventional politics, their cause is unchanged: yesterday the party announced they’re no longer “treading water” on pushing for a united Ireland.
We may be tempted to dismiss dirty protesters on trans or environmental issues simply as nutters. But while we may not like it, history suggests that in the long run, and especially in conjunction with more conventional campaigning, terrorism is often a remarkably effective political strategy.
This idiotic girl poured excrement over a statue of Captain Tom to protest against climate policies? In what world is that an effective protest? The statue of Captain Tom has absolutely no connection to the issue being protested!
I disagreed mightily with the statue of Colston being pulled down and dumped in the canal – but at least the controversial object was related to the issue being protested by the people/baying mob who did it.
For crying out loud, if you are going to protest by aiming your action at an inanimate object then at least make sure that you let the picture of your action do the talking for you.
I’m guessing How to Win Friends and Influence People is not popular with the kids these days.
I don’t think common sense or thinking are popular with the kids these days.
I wouldn’t even consider it to be zealotry as much as virtue/protest signalling. So not just p*ssing in the wind as sh*ting in the wind for likes!
Indeed.
What’s particularly scary is that she was a medical student. So I read.
“Sinn Féin, after all, no longer has a paramilitary wing.” Many people would beg to differ. The “physical force” impulse in Irish
Republicanism never goes away, and the more its past is glorified, the more likely becomes its return.
All the more reason that Lieutenant Colonel Derek Wilford and 1 PARA should have ‘ continued the movement’ on Sunday the 30th January, 1972, and thus strangled the IRA in its cradle, as it so richly deserved.
Sinn Fein still gets orders from the IRA council. The rainbow flags and smiles are just a cover.
What a waste by these eco-warriors. Don’t they know that human excrement is an excellent fertiliser?
One of the main cargoes brought along the Leeds-Liverpool canal when it first opened was barges full of human excrement from the Liverpool slums which helped fertilise the fields along the hinterland canal corridor, as well as solving the problem of how to rid the burgeoning port of it’s waste. The crop yields increased to help solve the increasing food demands.
If these people knew anything about history other than that Liverpool was a slaving hub, they’d leave the spirit of Captain Tom alone and go deposit their excrement to help feed the world.
There is a way around all this, but not one you’re gonna like. If the process of law is taken out of the hands of the (human) judiciary and automated, then justice can instead be dispensed by algorithms. Incorruptible. Impersonal. Merciless.
And this at core is the nature of the problem: to retain the human, all of human behaviour, and all types of humanity, has to be incorporated into the human response – even the shitbags.
that has absolutely no chance of going Tyrannical .
Nope none, will all be jest fine
