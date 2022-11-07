Pensioner Britain has run out of ambition
Why would the Tories build for a future their voters will never see?
Towards the close of life, ambition naturally wanes. So when two years can be considered the reasonable maximum lifespan of your time in office, a distaste for long-term thinking may be understandable. Even still, the mere suggestion that one of Rishi Sunak’s first decisions during his turn at Britain’s rotating premiership would be to review the status of Sizewell C, the planned nuclear reactor in Suffolk set to provide up to 7% of the country’s future energy needs, was not a reassuring one.
While we should be relieved that Number 10 has swiftly come out to quash the rumour, that it had any currency at all — and that it seemed so plausible — highlights the greatest challenge facing Britain. The anti-growth coalition is real, and it extends to within the Tory government. No wonder that even members of Sunak’s cabinet worry he will preside over only economic contraction and managed decline. The contrast with Labour’s ambitious pledge to secure clean energy self-reliance through nuclear and renewable power by 2030 is stark.
It surely ought to be impossible to ask the country to accept wartime levels of deprivation — including, the Bank of England warns, the longest recession in a century — without also promising a wartime level of government spending to ameliorate its worst effects. As the head of the National Grid, John Pettigrew, warned the BBC just last week, to hit the government’s self-imposed climate targets and still keep the lights on, the country “will need to build about seven times as much infrastructure in the next seven or eight years than we built in the last 32.”
But in the ageing Britain of 2022, the political incentives are all arrayed in the other direction: against building, against spending, against action. Anything that disturbs the peace and tranquil views from Britain’s frigid, soon-to-be candlelit nursing home sparks outraged tutting from our establishment. When Tory MPs actively compete to demonstrate their opposition to new energy infrastructure just to retain their own seats, what hope is there of radical investment? After all, perhaps we won’t need to turn the lights on or heat our homes in 2030. Who knows, maybe we’ll all be dead. At the very least, it’s someone else’s problem.
No doubt the increasing volatility of British politics has accelerated the short-termist thinking of our political class. Why commit to spending now, when your political enemies may reap the rewards, ten or five or even one year hence? For the moribund Conservative government, the incentives are even sharper: why build infrastructure for a future your voter base is statistically unlikely to see? Britain’s youngest prime minister in modern times is cursed with leading a party in its dotage. While China sets to work building 150 new nuclear power stations by 2035, Britain is giving up the will to live, wrapping itself in a blanket, and dimming the lights to save a few pennies.
Everything I read today is couched in extreme language. Animals are being cruelly mistreated, oil is a disaster, our history is something to be ashamed of, so we have to change history accordingly. Everyone is sure that they are right and (therefore) other people are just wrong.
To me, when I read articles like this, the biggest problem we face today is the huge gulf between the south-east of England and the rest of Britain. All of our politicians only see that which is around them in Westminster. Our protestors are in London and see the fat cats of The Bank of England, but they don’t see the streets of Bolton or Rotherham or South Wales.
For example, about 2 million people in the UK don’t have mains gas. Who is subsidising the bills of the oil users? Who speaks for them? If oil dries up, how do people in far-flung places get food?
If we have insufficient energy in the future, older people will just die. Is this the best thing so that we don’t have to waste money on pensions? Without a good health service, millions will die earlier than planned. Is this the aim? Have we filled NHS jobs with idiots who ask men if they’re pregnant so that we can ignore health issues, thereby making the media happy?
The politicians live with armies of hangers-on, searching for the best soundbite, trying to look trendy by exaggerating the problems of the young, closeted in big cars with personal drivers. The media appeal almost exclusively to young people. Young people postpone ageing using a variety of surgical treatments which are not cheap. Who is kidding who?
Just to finish, I live on the outskirts of Cardiff. The centre of the city has a 20mph speed limit. Roads have been split in two, half for bikes and half for cars. Hardly anyone cycles. Cars are avoiding the city. Shops are closing. In about 20 years the city will be dead. But the politicians will feel good. But this is progress.
Why on earth do cars need to drive at more than 20mph in a city centre? Why do you even need to take a car into the city centre for that matter? Many studies indicate that cutting the amount of traffic on a given city-centre street has no significant impact on footfall in shops; sometimes it’s quite the opposite.
What is certain is that city centres are quieter, safer and less polluted with fewer cars.
Or we could just:
1.Limit the number of immigrants we take in – work visas, family reunions, asylum seekers – to a level that our existing infrastructure can cope with. There are plenty of houses, hospitals and power stations if we stop importing the population of Newcastle every year.
2.Drop the self-imposed climate targets. While they won’t have any impact on global CO2 emissions (China, Russia,the USA and now Germany are not going to play ball) they will lead to crazy spending decisions.
3.Get fracking.
(UnHerd editors: The formatting in my comment – a numbered list – keeps dropping even though it looks alright when I post it)
This pensioner still has lots of ambition. I am getting very fed up of the drip of negative comments and hopelessness that abound. There are real debates to be had about for example bringing back a Civil Service College and looking at how best to run organizations and keep communications flowing. There are glimmers of hope with a commercial fusion pilot taking place. Somewhere s and any where’s debates to be had, using talent of all sorts over a lifetime, including skills as well as theory. Asking very big questions about rights, the place of humans, the nature of evidence, what is justice, what constitutes worth etc. etc.
pitting groups against each other and giving one side moral superiority over the other ignores that no one has all the right answers.
anecdote: Friend day after Brexit vote, using her bus pass, was glared at by students. She asked them why. The reply was “ you’ve stolen our future” Answer. “I voted remain , did you vote?” No but we went on a demo.
Old people have children you know.
…and indeed, grandchildren…plus routinely supporting both via Bank of Mum/Dad/Granny/Grandad…the notion we don’t care about the future is not just insulting, but also stupid…irritating though the little s#ds sometimes are! (mine is currently in a Marxist phase)
Regardless of the policy details, if politics is the art of getting things done then it is bust and likely to remain so for a generation at least. After the Covid response, when the unthinkable became mainstream, how can any politician make credible arguments for a set of priorities being obviously prudent and wise? ‘During Covid’ they’ll be told, ‘you completely set aside business as normal, why not now?’
We’ll need time for memories to fade, amongst other things, before we can set things back on something like an even keel.
No, the Labour pledge is not ambitious, it’s fantasy.
Right on. An d heaven forbid they do anything to relieve the burden on the young, who will be having less & less babies because, why would they and consigning the 40 Somethings to care for themselves in their oncoming dotage.
Not just a Tory oldies outlook though. Point illustrated by the decision of Clegg, opposing new nuclear reactors in 2010 because they would only come online in 2020. Not the type of thinking he will be planning to pursue at FB I bet, because no doubt his boss plans to live forever.
