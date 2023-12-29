Patrick Buisson, major influence on France’s far-Right, dies

Profile

07:00

Nicolas Sarkozy's former advisor brought taboo topics into the mainstream

by Peter Allen

Patrick Buisson died this week at the age of 74. Credit: Getty

Had one asked Patrick Buisson whether France’s far-Right deserved to produce the country’s next president, he would have said yes. Had one asked whether its head of state should be Marine Le Pen — currently favourite to win power in 2027 — he would have said no.

This was the final contradiction from Buisson, the conservative strategist who died on Boxing Day aged 74. Up until a few months ago, he was suggesting Le Pen’s career had hit “a ceiling that was no longer made of glass, but reinforced concrete”, while his was still going strong.

Still, there should be no doubt that Buisson helped make nationalists such as Le Pen, formerly pariahs, electable to high office. Her party — the Rassemblement National (RN) — has a history rooted in antisemitism and Third Reich nostalgia, and yet it now receives millions of votes in France.

This has much to do with Buisson mainstreaming once-extremist discourse around subjects such as race, religion, and immigration. As a senior political advisor to Nicolas Sarkozy, he encouraged the conservative president to draw attention to the skin colour and ethnic background of lawbreakers from the cité estates.

In a particularly forthright memoir published in 2016, Buisson recalled how a governmental PR team organised Paris Match photos of “Le Top Cop” — as Sarkozy was nicknamed when he was interior minister — facing up to “gangs of blacks and Arabs” attacking “young whites on the Invalides [in front of Napoléon’s Paris tomb]”.

Buisson revealed how Sarkozy was in close contact with convicted Holocaust denier Jean-Marie Le Pen, because he coveted votes from the family party, then called the Front National (FN). Buisson quoted the ex-president as saying: “The values of the far-Right are the values of all the French. It’s just the way the FN puts them that is shocking. The French do not like over-spicy food.”

It was Buisson’s idea to set up a Ministry of Immigration and National Identity in 2007. It was closed down three years later, with Sarkozy admitting that it had “sparked misunderstanding”, but not before it had stigmatised millions of French citizens, mainly by creating the impression of a burgeoning Islamist underclass threatening traditional Christian society.

This sort of rhetoric underpinned the Great Replacement Theory — a term coined by Renaud Camus, another self-styled Right-wing intellectual, to suggest that African and Middle Eastern immigrants from former colonies were outbreeding indigenous Europeans and would one day outnumber them. It was exactly the kind of cataclysmic message favoured by Buisson. This Great Replacement became a rallying cry for the far-Right globally, including for murderous terrorists, but it just about retains a respectable sheen in France.

Buisson dumped Sarkozy following his election loss to Hollande in 2012, before it emerged that he had been covertly recording private Élysée meetings with the president. He received a two-year suspended prison sentence as recently as 2022, after he was found guilty of a variety of charges, including misappropriating public funds using invoices for opinion polls.

Such financial scandals do not destroy political reputations in France, and Buisson remained a highly influential figure. During last year’s presidential election, he supported Right-wing candidate Éric Zemmour. At the time, Zemmour was proving a far more credible combatant than the increasingly mealy-mouthed Le Pen, in Buisson’s view. He vehemently opposed the way she had detoxified the RN brand, moving it away from the red meat of the FN and giving in to republican values that ignored warnings of civil war.

“The RN will never gain power while Marine Le Pen is the candidate,” Buisson said earlier this year. Yet, pointedly, the RN quickly paid heartfelt tributes to Buisson after his death. Party leader Jordan Bardella praised him as a “passionate lover of French history”, while Le Pen herself said Buisson was — despite his “provocative spirit” and “sharp pen” — “a man of great culture, a talented writer and a mad lover of France”.

Buisson might have dropped the RN, but its leading lights know how important he was to opening up their path to real power. If there is a President Le Pen she will, at least in part, have Buisson to thank.