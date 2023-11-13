Note to Greta Thunberg: Palestine is not a model for climate justice

Reaction

17:30

The eco activist is confusing two issues and giving Hamas's backers an easy ride

by Tobias Gisle

Middle East expert Greta Thunberg. Credit: Getty

After posting a controversial tweet in support of Palestine last month, Greta Thunberg this week implored audience members at a climate demonstration to chant, “no climate justice on occupied land”.

Having started her campaign for climate awareness as a teenager by correctly highlighting that Sweden was not living up to its climate commitments, the environmental activist has now set her sights on the Middle East, while sharing a stage with a speaker who has justified the 7 October attacks as noble “resistance”. It would appear that some corrections are in order, relating to Thunberg’s understanding of Israel, Palestine and their attitudes to climate change.

Israel has reduced its carbon emissions per capita from nearly 10 tons for each person in 2012 to six tons in 2021. Under the Bennett-Lapid government, then-environment minister Tamar Zandberg committed Israel to a carbon reduction regime which would see emission reduction of between 80 and 85% by 2050, putting the country on course to meet its climate commitment to the Paris Accords.

What’s more, there are some 650 companies in the Israeli green tech industry, making it the fifth most innovative country globally in the field. Of course, Israel has often missed its targets, and still gets 96% of its electricity from fossil gas, but it is still doing better than its autocratic neighbours.

The likes of Thunberg might point out that Palestinians only emit 0.6 tons per person, a number which reflects the abject poverty in Gaza and the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority has practically no industry, and subsists on donations from the West and the Arab world. Almost all of the energy used in the West Bank is imported from Israel, and Gaza relies on a diesel-powered energy plant for its remaining resources.

A tenth of the PA’s funds come from Saudi Arabia, arguably its closest patron. Hamas (not known to be especially vocal on climate change) has as its primary patrons Qatar and Iran. Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar, while not seeing eye-to-eye on a great deal, are all among the greatest fossil fuel-producing countries on earth. In comparison, Western democracies have carried out the lion’s share of emission reductions.

Only one of Palestine’s patrons has a plan for ending its fossil fuel addiction. The Saudis will need all the help they can get in this endeavour, and one of the shortest roads to get there is normalisation of relations with Israel, the deal that was on the cards before 7 October. Already, the Abraham Accords have brought about a deal between Israel, Jordan and the UAE which aims to bring desalinated water to Jordan from Israel in return for green energy transported in the opposite direction, with new solar fields built by the UAE.

If Saudi Arabia were to join the Accords, the resulting peace dividend could bring about a new era of regional development in solar, wind, water and rail transportation. It was this deal that was put on hold by Hamas’s massacres a month ago.

Is Greta Thunberg’s promotion of a “free Palestine” helping or hurting the climate cause? That Hamas or the PA would want to pursue “climate justice” goals after Israel is destroyed is perhaps a bit of a stretch, considering the countries which are bankrolling their cause. If we are to criticise Western eco-hypocrisy, we must also recognise the culpability of the oil-producing states currently backing Palestine.