Nicola Sturgeon’s time is running out
The SNP is treading water — and has been for some time
In fifteen years of governance, the Scottish National Party has put to the Scots people an unvarying, and hugely effective claim, presented as a truth. Independence from the United Kingdom will: restore a pride in a nation state cruelly truncated three centuries ago; release Scots from the economic failures of the ever-sluggish British economy; allow re-union with a Europe of which it was always a more ardent part than chauvinist England; and elevate Scotland to a place among the prosperous and pacific social democracies of Scandinavia.
This beguiling vision was developed by two of the most effective politicians of the late 20th and early 21st century, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon — inspirational speakers, ruthless in their presentation of half facts and full-blooded falsities. Where Salmond was ever walking on a tightrope of bad behaviour, Sturgeon has been the living proof of Scots’ tendency to see themselves as more moral than the English — an act eased by the premiership of Boris Johnson, in whom no sliver of decency, integrity or competence can be allowed to exist.
Yet now, the message from the council elections is not that of another SNP triumph, but of a party, and a leader, at their highest level well short of the peak. Independence, not governance of a part of the UK, is the SNP’s sincere desire. And independence recedes.
The results of the council elections have hardly changed the field on which Sturgeon operates. The SNP has not lost seats — indeed, it has gained them. Despite a few Labour gains, the nationalists have politically gutted Keir Starmer’s party in its urban and industrial heartlands as effectively as they were gutted economically over the past half century, and it will take more than a few tens of new Labour councillors to staunch these wounds – for now.
Yet the fact that the SNP is treading water, and has been for several years, means that Sturgeon, who has given all of her colossal energy to what is seen as “Freedom!” — Braveheart’s cry — now has nowhere else to go, and talks – to Vogue! – of another life after Holyrood.
The transcendent future promised by Sturgeon is highly popular with half of Scotland. But only half. And she, who has said in the past that she would not go to referendum on independence until she believed 60% of the population were for it, will not do it when — as now — assent to secession is a little less than 50%.
One of her supporters in the media, the distinguished theatre critic and social commentator of The Scotsman Joyce McMillan, wrote recently that the forces are not aligned for a pro-independence vote, “and may not be for another half decade”. That Sisyphean prospect cannot bring gladness to Sturgeon’s heart. She promised a referendum in 2023 — but few believe the forces will be more aligned then. Her party may not be losing votes, but it is not gaining many more either. She cannot think her chances of winning the referendum will do better any time soon; and, even if no one of her talent is visible to succeed, she is not likely to be long for her post.
The SNP’s dream of independence has been rehearsed in elections and referenda and failed to convince enough people. To attract more support will require a more detailed explanation of how things could look after independence and how they could be better.
The practical consequences of independence are rarely addressed in detail by the SNP, probably because they would be too painful to endure unless you are really, really, determined to be independent whatever the cost – and that is not a characteristic of those who remain to be convinced.
When I go back home to Scotland, I always think what a joke it is that the national fantasy is to be like Scandinavia. It does help if you are serious minded and well educated if you wish to emulate them. That is not the 2022 Scots.
Perhaps Serbia or Croatia or Greece would be more realistic. Or if those are too far away, even Ireland.
My main about the SNP, though, is that they never give me the impression they are interested in the Scottish people, poorly educated, mired in substance abuse, and with an awful diet. They cannot even form families and have children any more.
So-called New Scots, now that would be something they could like!
Living in Stockholm for the last few decades and spending a lot of time in Scotland there are a couple of similarities but then there are no more. Both are backpedalling in terms of prosperity and are afflicted with a desire to support an immigrant influx which is a social and economic burden on society and the economy. In Scotland’s case the backpedalling will lead to 3rd world status and for Sweden it could be signalling the end of relative affluence and a high standard of living. Scotland’s many problematic issues behind this seem unsolveable as long as the current insane drive for independence dominates proceedings. As for the rest, the respective governments are underperforming, Sweden’s to a lesser extent considering Scotland’s doesn’t give a d.mn about the country’s wellbeing. Scotland should just be thankfull that it hasn’t yet inherited Sweden’s out of control social problems with gangland killings, widespread no-go suburbs and the degradation of law and order. Sweden’s govt is incapable of addressing such issues whereas Scotland’s is just cemented in cloud cuckoo land.
