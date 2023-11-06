Nadine Dorries is right about the secret Tory cabal – sort of

Debate

Backroom figures do wield power, but they're not very good at using it

by Peter Franklin

Nadine Dorries is a successful writer of family sagas. A large reason why she comes in for so much flak is that she’s sold millions of books and her critics haven’t.

Her latest offering is also a family saga of sorts. Entitled The Plot, it alleges that a small group of powerful figures (collectively nicknamed “the Movement”) has been running the Conservative Party for decades and deposing any party leader to whom they take exception.

It’s enthralling stuff, but is it true? As a sometime denizen of the Westminster village, my answer to whether such a cabal exists is yes and no… and yes again.

The story begins in 1997, when the Tories suffered a landslide general election defeat. It was a shattering blow that caused a schism between the so-called “Mods” (short for Modernisers) and the “Rockers” who resisted the coming of the new. By 2001, this had turned into a bitter civil war between the supporters and opponents of arch-moderniser Michael Portillo.

Relationships forged in the heat of those old battles have persisted over the years and decades. So in that respect Dorries is right: the Movement — allegedly led by the likes of Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings — does exist in some form. However, she accords it more coherence and effectiveness than is merited. For a start, so many individuals have dropped in and out over the years that a better name for The Movement might be the Ship of Theseus.

Much the same goes for the faction’s ideological continuity. One of the untold stories of British politics is how the more thoughtful Mods came to realise that their original prescription for saving the Conservative Party — social and economic liberalism — was seriously flawed.

What is most hard to believe about this whole business is the idea that the Movement has been “running the country for decades”, when its plotters can’t even seem to run the Conservative Party. Neither Theresa May nor Liz Truss would have become leader if they were in charge — nor would Cummings have lost his temporary grip on Downing Street.

It could be that Dorries is thinking more about the negative control exerted through the ousting of Conservative prime ministers. But while we’ve seen Gove involved in various party upheavals, he’s hardly the only guilty party. For instance, who was the most significant source of internal opposition to David Cameron and Theresa May? Not Gove, but Boris Johnson — who fronted the Leave campaign and who resigned from the Cabinet to block May’s Brexit deal. What’s more, with Partygate and other scandals, he also became his own worst enemy.

There are plenty of reasons for the rise and fall of the last five Tory PMs. The Movement may provide a convenient excuse for their failures, but not a useful explanation.

However, that does not mean that Dorries’s account is fundamentally wrong. Robert Conquest once said that “the behaviour of an organisation can best be predicted by assuming it to be controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies”. For some reason, all factions of the Conservative Party seem determined to prove him right.