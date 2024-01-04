Video
Mike Baker: the age of America is coming to an end
The ex-CIA officer spoke to UnHerd about US influence, Israel, and the deep state
by UnHerd Staff
A former CIA officer and host of the hit podcast The President’s Daily Brief, Mike Baker has particular insight into what is often called the “deep state”. Where American intelligence experts used to boast knowledge of and influence in the workings of world politics, he claims that power looks very different today.
Entering 2024 amidst two wars with Western involvement and a potential third conflict with China on the horizon, what does the decline of US security dominance mean for the future?
Mike joined Freddie Sayers in the UnHerd studio to discuss war in Israel, Ukraine and America’s upcoming presidential election.
