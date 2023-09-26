Meanwhile, the Lib Dems sing songs by the sea

Review

10:00

The party's conference is full of nostalgia for the pre-2016 world

by Fred Skulthorp

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey sports a new look at this week’s party conference. Credit: Getty

What’s the best way to do well at the next election? With Labour ahead in the polls and the Lib Dems achieving highs not seen since Cleggmania, perhaps the most simple strategy might be to shut up and say nothing.

This is most definitely the best advice for the Lib Dems. Success in by-elections and council elections rests largely on being the protest vote of the sensible middle class. But as this week’s conference in Bournemouth shows, the party has been struggling to reconcile its Nimbyist campaigning at a local level with a national message. The conference has already been divided by Ed Davey’s suggestion that they roll back on housing targets to favour a “community-led approach” instead. Such was the level of animosity caused by this debate that ex-leader Tim Farron described the youth wing of the party’s commitment to a 380,000 housing target as “pure Thatcherism”.

Moreover, with a party led by a man the British public associate with the phrase “don’t know“, the Lib Dem conference has found itself experimenting with the forced fun of a garden party. So far, policy speeches have included mentions of the Barbie movie, with Carol Vorderman parachuting in via video link to call for electoral reform. In addition, there have been fringe meetings led by Layla Moran plotting to rejoin the EU, and novelty hammers smashing down blue walls — an allusion to the “wave of optimism” that has come with its four successful by-election wins.

Last night brought an attempt off this strange funfare. Cramming into a sweaty karaoke hall, the party’s motley crew of pro-housing millennials, Nimby councillors, net-zero pensioners and Tory turncoats performed “Gold Stars”, a rewriting of David Baddiel’s 1996 World Cup anthem. This is the party’s take on the “referendum of hate”, replacing the popular refrain of “it’s coming home,” with “we’ll go back in”.

Gold stars on the flag

Four freedoms still gleaming

Glory years of peace

Keep us all campaigning

I know that was then, but we’ll be there again

The Lib Dem conference displayed all the signs of succumbing to this crested wave of cringe. With costumed dances bringing similar scenes of Rejoiners’ Brussels fetishisation in London at the weekend, it’s clear that the nostalgia for pre-2016 is growing. But despite riding high on Tory doom, the party still has little to show for how they might solve some of the country’s deep-seated problems. Beyond its longstanding commitment to electoral reform, the conference has so far revealed little about its flagship policy of social care reform alongside more NHS targets, as well as its “ultra-local” election strategy that built on its by-election success.

As the conclusion of this week’s centrist seaside sojourn approaches, it’s hard to see the joy of last night’s karaoke infecting the wider British electorate.