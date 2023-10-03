Matthew Crawford: The global war on motorists

Video

16:00

The writer spoke to Freddie Sayers in San Francisco

by UnHerd Staff

What happened when Matthew Crawford, a lifelong advocate of the joys of driving and author of Why We Drive, took a ride in one of San Francisco’s driverless cars? He sounded the alarm.

Last month, he joined Freddie Sayers in Oakland to talk about the global war on motorists, the beauty of tinkering, and Silicon Valley’s threat to human freedom.

You can watch the full conversation above.