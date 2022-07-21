Video
00:01
Lord Frost: “history will judge Boris Johnson kindly”
Boris Johnson’s former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has put his support behind Liz Truss
Boris Johnson's former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has put his support behind Liz Truss. He sat down with Freddie Sayers to explain that decision, and whether today's Conservatives add up to a philosophy of government…
