Lee Fang: my warning to Congress on censorship
The journalist discusses the insidious alliances between Big Tech and government
by UnHerd Staff
Investigative journalist and UnHerd contributing editor Lee Fang delivered testimony to the House Select Committee on Weaponization on 6 February, 2024. He spoke to Flo Read about what he told Congress, and the risks of AI-powered censorship.
Part of his testimony can be read here; the full interview can be watched above.
