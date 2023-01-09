Ketamine in a box is no cure for ailments of the soul
A new treatment called 'Mindbloom' targets anxious women
In my youth, ketamine was generally associated with passing out in a pool of someone else’s vomit at a squalid illegal rave in some decrepit warehouse. No longer. Now it’s a “psychedelic therapy”, courtesy of Mindbloom, a start-up that promises ‘transformative results’ for anxiety and depression. For $89 a week, customers receive a neat, stylish matte-grey ‘Bloombox’ with a meditation mask, blood pressure monitor, a journal and access to clinician support, plus six doses of ketamine and access to Mindbloom’s support staff and online support groups.
TikTok has no shortage of videos posted by customers documenting their ‘journey’ with Mindbloom. Many rave about the treatment’s benefits, with one describing how thanks to its transformative effects she can now clean her house, go shopping, make a sandwich and brush her hair: tasks which felt Herculean before.
Major depression can be crippling for those who experience it. It’s affected people close to me, and I would never make light of the suffering experienced by anyone in its grip. But what’s striking about these videos is how many of them are women — and thus how neatly this ‘psychedelic therapy’ slots into a well-trodden history of licit mind-altering substances marketed at women’s psychic distress.
Back in 1963, Betty Friedan claimed that housewives were taking prescription painkillers “like cough drops” to deal with “the problem that has no name”. In her 1963 book The Feminine Mystique, Friedan argued that women had been tricked into viewing their ‘mild and undiagnosable symptoms’ of ‘malaise, nervousness and fatigue’ as a medical issue. In Friedan’s view, the malaise was really due to the alienated, empty, oppressed suburban existence women enjoyed in their allotted social role, which confined them to a cramped existence as the drudge and helpmeet to a man and children.
If Friedan were right, you’d expect mass entry into the workforce and the rise of ‘child-free’ lifestyles to have improved American women’s mental health. But this doesn’t seem to be happening: instead, antidepressant use has climbed steadily over the decades, remaining consistently higher in women. And a recent study suggested that, despite this, the overall incidences of major depression rose steadily between 2015 and 2020.
A glance through the history of medicine suggests that this isn’t new to the twentieth century either: though the name it’s given varies, past ages suggest women are consistently more prone to ailments of the soul.
I’ve argued elsewhere that a characteristic feature of the post-industrial (cyborg) age is the way it extends the logic of resource extraction from the natural world to human bodies and emotional landscapes. To my eye, this began in earnest in the 1960s, so it’s no surprise that the (highly profitable) medicalisation of emotion began in earnest around then. But the internet has radically extended the scope for this extractive approach to the human soul.
We see this, for example, in the social media commodification of mental distress, which in some (especially young female) circles appears increasingly to function as an identity. This in turn propagates contagions: experts are increasingly calling for more research into online self-diagnosis of mental health issues fuelled by such communities. Another related change is those ways in which the digital age has extended and enhanced the business opportunity presented by such mental distress, as witnessed in the satisfyingly stylish ‘Bloombox’ and its ancillary personal services.
Putting these two phenomena together should make it clear that while one profits from selling you ‘cures’, as long as needing a cure functions as a social identity that cure will at best only work temporarily. For an actual cure would come at the expense of other social goods.
We should be deeply troubled by the proliferation of such self-licking ice cream cones. And we should be especially troubled by the vision they imply of vulnerable, suffering individuals: less humans in need of compassion, rather a market from which value may be extracted.
The aspect of this article I didn’t understand was how Mindbloom could legally sell ketamine. A little internet research reveals that the first step in becoming a Mindbloom client is to obtain an assessment and prescription from a licensed physician. Then you contact Mindbloom and they pair you up with one of their “advisors” who guides you (remotely, so far as I can tell) through the process of administering the ketamine when your kit arrives from Mindbloom.
Still, the potential legal liability issues seem enormous if someone overdoses or suffers permanent harm. I also wonder how many physicians will be willing to write ketamine prescriptions.
This feels like a difficult and risky way to make a buck but, I suppose, the entrepreneurial spirit is boundless.
Dear God
Sometimes I wish I were religious, maybe that way I could begin to understand how we could horse tranquilliser to distressed people (targeting women).
I know business has to turn a few quid but…
Could just be a sign of how utterly dysfunctional life is under post-modern Liberalism.
I guess chicken and egg… did feminism arise from woman’s modern life style (1950s) being dysfunctional in relation to what a Woman’s natural needs are? Or did the rising of Feminism promote ever more dysfunction in woman’s lives in relation to her natural needs?
Causation/correlation, and I would guess the latter has a slight edge over the first in evidence. Evidence being the more Feminism we got; all the fallowing waves, the more dis-satisfaction of life till we are at this state of perma-angst.
Men sure have not thrived under the trends of Liberal post-modern thinking, but if we had developed a huge ‘Meninism industry/philosophy I doubt it would have saved us from any ill trends or effects.
No – it is the underlying philosophy of post-liberalism. Classic Liberalism taught duty, honour, service, intellectualism, work, excellence, Rights coupled with Responsibility, and Family above all….
Post-modernism is a school of thought based on atheist existentialism coupled with Marx and Freud. It is based on Neo-Marxism which is – like Classic Marx, a system of Oppressor-Oppressed, only Classic Marx was all ‘Means of Production’, and so on money, and thus fluid as one moved up or down and so became oppressor instead of oppressed if you made money. Neo-Marxism is identity; creed race, ethnicity, sex, so that what one is by birth; immutable (Identity Politics) and is also oppressor/oppressed – but nothing can be done, ever, to remedy that….you just are either oppressor/oppressed for ever.
Postmodernism is Nihilism – it has no good and evil, just correct and incorrect – no Honour, no hope, nothing but situational ethics, relative morality, no ultimate good, just squalid existence till death.
This is why everyone is so miserable. Our culture is miserable because it comes from that horrid Goethe Institute in the Wiemar Republic, the Frankfurt School of thought, which teaches us to despise all which is good and desire and emulate all which is degenerate.
