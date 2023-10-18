Kathleen Stock: Inside Britain’s new trans clinics

Video

22:00

They said they were closing the Tavistock's gender services — but what happened next?

by UnHerd Staff

Since its closure was announced last July, Gids — the Gender Identity Development Service at the world-renowned Tavistock and Portman Trust — has become synonymous with mismanagement and medical scandal. It was supposed to be a haven for young people experiencing gender-related distress.

Instead, following a string of complaints by whistle-blowers, an “inadequate” rating by the Care Quality Commission, a high-profile judicial review and, finally, a damning independent review, it was deemed unsafe.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

In its place, two new regional hubs were set to open, with several more centres to follow. For Gids’s long-standing critics, concerned about the distress its tumult was having on children, this came as a huge relief.

The story, however, does not end there.

UnHerd columnist Kathleen Stock has spent the past month speaking to a range of clinicians, NHS professionals and parents of dysphoric children — to find out whether Gids’s new service will be an improvement.

The portrait she paints is stark: her findings suggest that the NHS gender services are yet to become a clinically safe space for children and teens, with senior figures still pushing an activist ideology. Only last week, NHS bosses internally announced that they are significantly delaying the launch of one of the hubs. And as she reveals in her investigation, it is unlikely to be the final twist in Gids’s new chapter…

You can watch the full interview with Kathleen Stock and UnHerd Editor Sally Chatterton above.